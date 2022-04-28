Robotaxi Market Size [2022-2027] worth USD 11.10 Billion | Exhibit a CAGR of 61.2%

Pune, India, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotaxi market size estimated to grow from USD 0.50 billion in 2020 to USD 11.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 61.2% during the 2020-2027 period. Robotaxi market size was USD 0.40 billion in 2019. The increasing demand for autonomy in the automotive sector is propelling the demand for advanced robotaxis worldwide. These autonomous taxis are equipped with technologically advanced LiDAR, RADAR, and other types of sensors to ensure smooth and driverless experience. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Robotaxi Market Forecast 2020-2027.”

Moreover, the growing focus on developing electric charging infrastructures is expected to boost the demand for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in November 2020, Tesla announced that it will be setting up about 20,000 charging stations across the U.S.





Robotaxi Market Growth Factors:

Increasing Incidence of Road Fatalities to Augment Growth

According to the World Health Organization, around 1.35 million people die in road accidents every year globally. The increasing cases of road accidents is driving the demand for advanced technologies that can help to reduce road congestions and save several lives across the globe. This is expected to boost the adoption of robotaxis that do not require any human intervention and can efficiently ply on roads with the help of advanced sensors. Therefore, the growing demand for advanced driverless cars to reduce the road fatalities is expected to contribute to the global robotaxi market growth in the forthcoming years.

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.





Robotaxi Market Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to hold the largest global robotaxi market share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to the factors such as the increasing incidence of road accidents and the growing demand for advanced autonomous technologies that will propel the adoption of robotaxis in the region. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 0.14 billion in 2019.

North America – The region is expected to hold the second-largest position in the market backed by the presence of established players in countries such as the U.S. that are focusing on developing advanced automotive systems to promote the adoption of driverless-vehicles between 2020 and 2027.

Market Segmentation:

We have categorized the market on the basis of application type, component type, propulsion type, and region. Based on application type, the market is divided into goods, passenger, infotainment, and driver assistance. Additionally, based on application type, the passenger segment held a market share of about 65.0% in 2019 and is expected to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of passenger vehicles due to their safety and reliability.

On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into LiDAR, RADAR, camera, and sensor. Moreover, based on propulsion type, the market is segregated into electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and fuel cells. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, Europe, and North America.

What does the Report Include?

The global market for robotaxi report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





Industry Development:

• June 2020 - DiDi Chuxing announced the launch of self-driving service in Shanghai. The company further plans to deploy more than 1 million robotaxis through its platform.

Robotaxi Companies Profiled in the Report:

Tesla Inc., (California, United States)

Waymo LLC (California, United States)

Aptiv (Dublin, Ireland)

Uber Technologies (California, United States)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

Lyft Inc., (California, United States)

Baidu (Beijing, China)

Didi Chuxing (Beijing, China)

Amazon (Washington, United States)





Global Robotaxi Market Segmentation:

By Application Type:

Goods

Passenger

By Component Type:

LiDAR

RADAR

Camera

Sensor

By Propulsion Type:

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Vehicles

Fuel Cell

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

