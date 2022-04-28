English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 25 April to Wednesday 27 April:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 56,583 1,135,536,437 25 April 2022 550 17,776.7300 9,777,202 26 April 2022 400 18,534.5300 7,413,812 27 April 2022 500 18,967.6600 9,483,830 Total 25-27 April 2022 1,450 26,674,844 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 April 2022* 670 18,396.4438 12,325,617 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 58,703 1,174,536,898 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 58,703 1,174,536,898 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 311,374 6,649,384,963 25 April 2022 2,763 18,217.1000 50,333,847 26 April 2022 2,010 19,065.4800 38,321,615 27 April 2022 2,512 19,479.0500 48,931,374 Total 25-27 April 2022 7,285 137,586,836 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 April 2022* 2,033 18,886.3192 38,395,887 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 320,692 6,825,367,686 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 320,692 6,825,367,686

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 159,544 A shares and 749,531 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.69% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The first phase of the share buy-back program running from 3 November 2021 has thereby been concluded as per 27 April 2022.

Copenhagen, 28 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

