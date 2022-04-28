Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 25 April to Wednesday 27 April:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|56,583
|1,135,536,437
|25 April 2022
|550
|17,776.7300
|9,777,202
|26 April 2022
|400
|18,534.5300
|7,413,812
|27 April 2022
|500
|18,967.6600
|9,483,830
|Total 25-27 April 2022
|1,450
|26,674,844
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 April 2022*
|670
|18,396.4438
|12,325,617
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|58,703
|1,174,536,898
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|58,703
|1,174,536,898
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|311,374
|6,649,384,963
|25 April 2022
|2,763
|18,217.1000
|50,333,847
|26 April 2022
|2,010
|19,065.4800
|38,321,615
|27 April 2022
|2,512
|19,479.0500
|48,931,374
|Total 25-27 April 2022
|7,285
|137,586,836
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 April 2022*
|2,033
|18,886.3192
|38,395,887
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|320,692
|6,825,367,686
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|320,692
|6,825,367,686
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 159,544 A shares and 749,531 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.69% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
The first phase of the share buy-back program running from 3 November 2021 has thereby been concluded as per 27 April 2022.
Copenhagen, 28 April 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
