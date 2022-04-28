Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 25 April to Wednesday 27 April:     
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)56,583 1,135,536,437
25 April 202255017,776.73009,777,202
26 April 202240018,534.53007,413,812
27 April 202250018,967.66009,483,830
Total 25-27 April 20221,450 26,674,844
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 April 2022*67018,396.443812,325,617
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)58,703 1,174,536,898
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)58,703 1,174,536,898
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)311,374 6,649,384,963
25 April 20222,76318,217.100050,333,847
26 April 20222,01019,065.480038,321,615
27 April 20222,51219,479.050048,931,374
Total 25-27 April 20227,285 137,586,836
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 27 April 2022*2,03318,886.319238,395,887
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)320,692 6,825,367,686
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)320,692 6,825,367,686

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 159,544 A shares and 749,531 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.69% of the share capital.
                                                                                                                         
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Page 1 of 2

The first phase of the share buy-back program running from 3 November 2021 has thereby been concluded as per 27 April 2022.

Copenhagen, 28 April 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 17 2022