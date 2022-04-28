$94+ Bn Power Inverter Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 5.1% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research   

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Power Inverter Market finds that increasing demand for electric vehicles as well as wind Turbines across the globe, and increasing demand for Solar PVs, are factors that influencing the growth of Power Inverter Market.



The total Global Power Inverter Market is estimated to reach USD 95 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue value in the year 2021 stood at USD 70.5 Billion and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Power Inverter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (<5KW, 5KW to 95KW, 100KW to 495KW, Above 500KW), by Application (Motor Drives, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Rail Traction, Wind Turbines), by End Use (Utility, Residential, Commercial and Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/power-inverter-market-1492/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 170+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Wind Turbines

Many governments in different countries are supporting the alternative options for the energy generation which will be more effective and not cause any type of pollution. Energy generated by wind turbine follows sustainable power roadmap and will almost supply 33% of global energy demand by 2050 being sustainable energy source. This has increased the number of wind turbines resulting in increasing the demand for wind turbine blade coating.

Turbine is the most important part of an offshore wind mills, where build quality of turbines acts as the most important parameter. The amount of power that can be generated from wind mill depends upon turbines i.e. its size and length. New generation wind power projects use turbines having capacity of 3–5 MW offshore. The average capacity of wind turbines has increased from 1.6 MW in 2009 to more than 2 MW in 2016. To meet the climate challenges, country governments are increasingly focusing on green, clean, and renewable energy, ultimately increasing demand for turbines for wind energy projects.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Power Inverter market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% during the forecast period.

The Power Inverter market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 70.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 95 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Power Inverter market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/power-inverter-market-1492/0

Benefits of Purchasing Power Inverter Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Power Inverter Market:

Type <5KW 5KW to 95KW 100KW to 495KW Above 500KW

Application Motor Drives Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Rail Traction Wind Turbines Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles Solar PVs Others

End Use Utility Residential Commercial and Industrial

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/power-inverter-market-1492

Increasing Demand for EVs

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing at its unprecedented level, across the globe. The adoption rate of electric vehicles is increasing with the introduction of DC fast charging, wireless charging, ultrafast electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) that has capacity to charge vehicle batteries to 100% within 15-30 minutes. The different technologies and applications help the drivers to easily search for charging stations by using smartphones and navigation system in cars which may also boost the sale of electric vehicles. Also, the government support is increasing by taking several initiatives. The government supports the market growth by providing tax credits and various subsidies to promote the sale of electric vehicles. Further, the government also provides road tax exemption to increase the sale of the electric vehicles. Another driving factor for the growth of market is government incentives and subsidies for electric vehicle charger infrastructure development.

Moreover, along with government, several key players in the market are investing their money heavily to increase the production of EVs and to develop the technology. These are some factors increasing the demand for EVs, further boosting the demand for electric vehicle adhesives. Thus, driving the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/power-inverter-market-1492/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Power Inverter Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Power Inverter Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of emerging economies, availability of large base of population in the region. Ultimately, providing an opportunity for market. Additionally, increasing government initiatives regarding green energy and motivating people for adoption of EVs is further propelling to market growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Power Inverter Market:

SMA Solar Technology AG

Omron Corporation

ABB Ltd

Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd. Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Power Inverter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (<5KW, 5KW to 95KW, 100KW to 495KW, Above 500KW), by Application (Motor Drives, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Rail Traction, Wind Turbines), by End Use (Utility, Residential, Commercial and Industrial), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/power-inverter-market-860700

Recent Developments:

June 2021: Schneider Electric to infuse Rs 350-400 crore in its subsidiary Luminous Power.

July 2020: Hitachi Completes Acquisition of ABB Power Grids to Tackle Renewable Energy’s Rise.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Power Inverter Market?

How will the Power Inverter Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Power Inverter Market?

What is the Power Inverter market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Power Inverter Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Power Inverter Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



° <5KW



° 5KW to 95KW



° 100KW to 495KW



° Above 500KW



• Application



° Motor Drives



° Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)



° Rail Traction



° Wind Turbines



° Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles



° Solar PVs



° Others



• End Use



° Utility



° Residential



° Commercial and Industrial



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East and Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • SMA Solar Technology AG



• Omron Corporation



• ABB Ltd



• Tabuchi Electric Co.



• Ltd



• Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)



• Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.



• Enphase Energy, Inc.



• Schneider Electric SE



• Huawei Technologies Co.



• Ltd.



• SolarEdge Technologies Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/power-inverter-market-1492/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Fuel Cells Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-cells-market-1509

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-cells-market-1509 Solar Power Equipment Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/solar-power-equipment-market-1479

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/solar-power-equipment-market-1479 Portable Battery Pack Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/portable-battery-pack-market-1136

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/portable-battery-pack-market-1136 Metal-air Battery Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/metalair-battery-market-1135

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: