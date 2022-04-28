Global Mini Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Report to 2026 - Featuring Beumer, Murata Machinery and Swisslog Holding Among Others

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mini Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mini load automated storage and retrieval system market is estimated to be valued at US$3.987 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$7.765 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period.



Mini-load AS/RS - operational identical as a unit-load AS/RS, a mini-load AS/RS handle lighter masses, typically deliberation but 1000 pounds. Mini load AS/RS is intended to store tiny components in less area with quicker performance than its technical ancestors. These AS/RS systems are units designed with robust, light-weight alloys creating the mini-load more cost-effective to put in, operate, and maintain. Specifically, the lightness of those alloys affords abundant quicker performance, creating these machines considerably a lot of productive than their technical ancestors. edges of mini-load AS/RS, high-density storage, fast access with minimum labor, standard and versatile, efficient, correct, and reliable.



Growth factors

Growing acceptance of ASRS across several industry verticals to propel the expansion of the market

The utilization of ASRS helps many industries ease their materials and products storing processes and supply extra area in warehouses and plants. This can be more expected to decrement the danger of accidents throughout the stacking of materials and speed-up operation processes.



Automated storage and retrieval systems area unit being wide adopted across many trade verticals - automotive, aviation, and food & beverage.



Restraints

Due to the onset of COVID-19, governments have allowed a restricted variety of staff to figure in varied facilities. This has led to the inconvenience for men to perform internal control, inspections, and maintenance operations. As ASRSs need technically sound specialists to be operated, the present state of affairs has caused hindrance to the sleek functioning of those systems.



Impact of Covid-19 on the mini load automated storage and retrieval system market

The COVID-19 occurrence has led to major changes worldwide. COVID-19 has emerged as a worldwide pandemic that has to unfold across 215 countries worldwide and non-contiguous varied industries around the world. The outstanding players across industries are full of this pandemic. Varied warehouses within the country area unit closed because of the shortage of producing and therefore the inconvenience of the men. The COVID-19 pandemic has non-contiguous the availability chain of assorted industries. This has led to a short-lived decrease in demand for ASRSs.



Competitive Insights

The market leaders in the global mini load automated storage and retrieval system market include Beumer Group, Liebherr Group, The Schaefer Group, Murata Machinery Ltd, Swisslog Holding AG, Westfalia Technologies, Inc. Swisslog Holding AG offers a dynamic, space-saving and, versatile answer for the little elements storage in light-weight merchandise logistics: whether or not in totes, boxes, or containers, the automated mini-load ASRS system is intended for the economical storage of little and medium-sized things with high output.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Mini Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Load Capacity

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Up to 200kg

5.3. 200kg - 400kg

5.4. More than 400kg



6. Mini Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By End-User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Manufacturing

6.3. Healthcare

6.4. Retail

6.5. Food and Beverage

6.6. Paper

6.7. Others



7. Mini Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 United States

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 South America

7.3.1 Brazil

7.3.2 Argentina

7.3.3 Others

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 United Kingdom

7.4.2 Germany

7.4.3 France

7.4.4 Others

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Israel

7.5.2 Saudi Arabia

7.5.3 Others

7.6 Asia Pacific

7.6.1 Japan

7.6.2 China

7.6.3 India

7.6.4 Indonesia

7.6.5 Taiwan

7.6.6 Thailand

7.6.7 Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Recent Deals and Investment

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Beumer Group

9.2 Liebherr Group

9.3 The Schaefer Group

9.4 Murata Machinery Ltd

9.5 Swisslog Holding AG

9.6 Westfalia Technologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h9xx8

Attachment