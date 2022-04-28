Bazelet Health Announces a U.S. Scientific Achievement and Scientific Proof of Cannabis America™, its 0% THC Tri-Purpose Cannabis Plant for Global Markets

COLUMBIA, Md., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon Bloom Inc. (OTC: NBCO) - Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. (Bazelet™), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neon Bloom Inc., announces that its Cannabis America™ plant produced 0% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in a full panel chemical analysis conducted by ACS Laboratory. ACS Laboratory is a DEA-licensed, ACHA-licensed, and accredited CLIA laboratory.



Bazelet is the inventor, manufacturer and trademark holder of Cannabis America™, the world's first zero-THC, tri-purpose cannabis plant. The Cannabis America plant produces fiber and hurd for industrial uses, nutritious seeds for food, beverage and cosmetic industries and the plant that serves as environmental hero by purifying soil and air.

Walter Tabaschek, Chief Operating Officer for Bazelet said, "The Cannabis America plant variety is 100% THC-free and will help expand hemp production exponentially, particularly here in the U.S. For farmers who have been reluctant to grow hemp for fear of possessing an illegal controlled substance, they can now grow Cannabis America without fear of breaking the law and losing their investment. Cannabis America plants have as much THC as wheat, corn, or potatoes."

According to the DEA, "The definition of hemp does not automatically exempt any product derived from a hemp plant, regardless of the D9 -THC content of the derivative. In order to meet the definition of "hemp," and thus qualify for the exemption from schedule I, the derivative must not exceed the 0.3% D9 -THC limit." Our Cannabis America plant qualifies for this exemption as it is THC-free.

Cannabis America is a tri-purpose plant grown like a traditional row crop, it provides growers and producers the ability to grow and harvest profitable and fundable crops with zero percent risk of a "hot" crop. Fiber and hurd from Cannabis America will be used in various industries such as building materials, textiles, compost, animal bedding, reinforcements, paper, insulation, and biofuel, among the estimated 25,000 products derived from industrial hemp plants. Seeds from Cannabis America plants will be used in the manufacture of Bazelet’s new food ingredient called PECSA™ an acronym for Plant-based EndoCannabinoid System Activator. PECSA™ is a non-GMO, plant-based ingredient the company is selling to the global food, drug, cosmetic, and tobacco industries. Lastly, Cannabis America plants are nature's soil and air purifier. They are a low price Phyto remedial agent for pollutants in soil and they capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere four times more than trees. The plants absorb CO2 while growing, making them carbon-negative crops. Cannabis America is good for people, and it is really good for the planet and economy in meaningful, scalable ways.

The company first publicized Cannabis America and its multi-year cannabis-related scientific work in pursuit of a 100% THC-free industrial cannabis plant in September 2020. At that time, Bazelet's U.S. Director Michael Elzufon made a statement even more relevant today. He stated, "It is our opinion, Cannabis America is part of an entirely new, entirely legal type of the cannabis plant. With a scientific and genetic expression that is THC-free, Cannabis America can be regulated, grown, bought, sold, and traded like any other plant or crop. It is a unique and novel plant, genetically different than marijuana and hemp varieties. We believe Cannabis America is a THC-Free plant variety that will change the industry and solve substantial legal and regulatory challenges surrounding cannabis and hemp. Cannabis America™ allows unrestrained American innovation to capture the economic, environmental, and human health benefits of the cannabis plant without the legal concern and challenges that marijuana and hemp varieties have." says Michael Elzufon.

About Neon Bloom: Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO), doing business as Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. ("Bazelet"), holds the exclusive license to grow in the United States a patented zero-THC, high CBG Cannabis sativa L plant which received United States Patent No. PP32,725 on January 5, 2021. The patented plant, which was named PAN2020, is remarkably high in Cannabigerol (CBG) with undetectable levels (zero percent) of both Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Consistent with the company's mantra to create zero-THC products (the company's Cannabis-ZERO platform), the company is actively developing non-GMO cannabis Sativa plants that produce zero-THC while being rich in CBG and other valuable cannabinoids. Bazelet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the public company that manufactures and markets PECSA, a patent-pending, proprietary full extract of the PAN2020 plant with other added proprietary ingredients. PECSA stands for Plant-based EndoCannabinoid System Activator. The EndoCannabinoid System is the premier regulatory center of the body affecting mental abilities, emotions, pain, inflammation, immune and metabolic functions with receptors found primarily in the brain and immune cells. The company's primary focus is to sell and market PECSA as a non-GMO, plant-based ingredient for the global food, drug, cosmetic, and tobacco industries. To meet the anticipated worldwide demand for PECSA, Bazelet has established a vertically integrated supply chain providing operational control from patented cannabis plants to proprietary patented plant processing to GMP-produced finished products, all with traceability from seed to sale. Bazelet grows the patented plant in North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East coming online in 2023. Processing and distribution facilities are located in the U.S. and Europe.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof, and involves risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those implied in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether from new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Dan Martin

EMAIL: media@bazelethealth.com

WEBSITE: www.bazelethealth.com



