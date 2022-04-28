Ascendant Resources Lagoa Salgada Project Attributed Project of National Interest Status by Portuguese Government

PIN recognition provides expedited procedures and shorter implementation periods for permitting and construction

PIN award emphasizes strong local and Government support

Lagoa Salgada is the first mining project to receive recognition of this kind in Portugal

Redcorp Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda to explore project financing

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND; OTCQB: ASDRF) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that the Lagoa Salgada VMS project (the “Project”) has been recognized by the Portuguese Government as a Project of National Interest (“PIN”). The award, as dated April 4th, 2022 is based on various economic, environmental and social factors and its positive impact on the local Municipalities covered by the mining concession, the region and for Portugal.

The award of PIN status by the Agência para o Investimento e Comércio Externo de Portugal (“Portuguese Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal” or “AICEP”) provides the Project with direct access to the government and ensures that all interactions with public entities involved in the environmental and construction permitting process and all procedures for licencing will be facilitated and simplified through AICEP while complying with all applicable regulations. The development of the Project will now be subject to continuous follow-up by the CPAI - Permanent Commission for Investor Support to ensure its swift progress to the benefit of the national interest.

Mark Brennan, Ascendant’s Executive Chairman commented, “To have the Lagoa Salgada project recognized as a Project of National Interest from the Portuguese Government is a very significant milestone for the project. We view this as a strong endorsement of the benefits the Lagoa Salgada project will bring to the communities of Grândola and Alcácer do Sal, who have been extremely supportive to date, and Portugal itself. We welcome the additional assistance of AICEP to help fast-track permitting and development of the Project as we move through the development process.”

As previously reported, the feasibility study for the development of the Lagoa Salgada project has commenced post the completion of a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and PEA for the Lagoa Salgada Project”, See PR dated September 13, 2021, which is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The PEA highlights a low capital-intensive project (Capex US$132 million) with an after tax NPV8% of $246 million and an IRR of 55% at conservative long term metal prices. The PEA presents a low capex, low operating cost, high margin underground mining operation with strong economics and the opportunity for significant benefit to the Company, the local stakeholders, and will boost Portugal’s economy through exports, taxes and local employment.

In addition, the direct holder of the Project, Redcorp Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda (“Redcorp”), through which the Company holds its interest, is currently in discussions with several third parties regarding potential project financing(s) for the development and eventual construction of the Project. These discussions are in differing phases of advancement and no assurances can be provided that these discussions will result in the entering into of any definitive agreements or a transaction. Neither the Company nor Redcorp has made any decisions related to any such financing at this time. The Company does not intend to provide announcements or updates unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

About Ascendant



Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. Through focused exploration and aggressive development plans, the Company aims to unlock the inherent potential of the project, maximizing value creation for shareholders.

Lagoa Salgada contains over 10.33 million tonnes of Measured and Indicated Resources @ 9.06 % ZnEq and 2.50 million tonnes of Inferred Resources @ 5.93 % ZnEq in the Northern Zone; and 4.42 million tonnes of Indicated Resources @ 1.50 % CuEq and 10.83 million tonnes of Inferred resources @ 1.35 % CuEq in the South Zone. The deposit demonstrates typical mineralization characteristics of Iberian Pyrite Belt VMS deposits containing zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 10,700ha property concession. The project also demonstrates compelling economics with scalability for future resource growth in the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Located just 80km from Lisbon, Lagoa Salgada is easily accessible by road and surrounded by exceptional Infrastructure. Ascendant holds a 25% interest in the Lagoa Salgada project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda, ("Redcorp") and has an earn-in opportunity to increase its interest in the project to 80%. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited owns the additional 75% of Redcorp. The remaining 15% of the project is held by Empresa de Desenvolvimento Mineiro, S.A., a Portuguese Government owned company supporting the strategic development of the country's mining sector. The Company's interest in the Lagoa Salgada project offers a low-cost entry to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity, already demonstrating its mineable scale.

The Company's common shares are [principally] listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the PEA referenced in this news release, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

