Kalera, Global Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, Turns New Leaf with Branding Relaunch

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera, one of the world’s leading hydroponic indoor vertical farmers, announces its rebrand featuring minimalistic and fresh design elements to complement the company’s premium, clean lettuce and microgreen varieties. The rebrand features a new logo and website design that will attract the general global consumer.



“Our new logo’s minimalistic design makes it timeless in nature and will stand out on shelves,” said Henner Schwarz, Chief Commercial Officer for Kalera. “It is recognizable yet not loud or intrusive. It provides a podium for the true heroes of our story: our product and our people.”

Kalera sustainably grows lettuce and microgreen varieties year-round through advanced proprietary technology and plant and seed science that has less environmental impact than traditional field farming.

“Kalera began with a clear goal: to sustainably grow cleaner and healthier greens accessible for all. Our fresh visual identity accurately reflects our mission to provide the freshest greens globally,” added Aric Nissen, Kalera’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The new wave of farming is here, and Kalera is leading the way through innovation and creativity.”

Kalera lettuce and microgreen varieties are nutrient rich and free of harmful chemicals or pesticides. The rebrand reflects these product attributes, with pure, fresh design features that further publicize Kalera produce as clean.

“While we farm locally, we inspire change globally. We represent a cleaner, greener way of farming, and consumers are connected to the ideas and purpose behind the new Kalera brand,” said Schwarz. “Offering a brand that clearly reflects our mission of providing clean produce is imperative, as is a brand that is modern and universal, especially as Kalera continues to expand operations globally.”

Beyond a new logo, the rebrand will renew Kalera’s brand messaging across all marketing channels and within its portfolio of five large-scale global farms. The company will debut new branded packaging and a revolutionizing tagline on June 1, 2022. “The early reaction from our consumers and retailers is beyond fantastic and we can’t wait to show this work publicly,” said Nissen.

In addition to a farm currently operating in Kuwait, Kalera recently opened its fourth large-scale U.S. farm in Denver, with first harvest slated for May. The company has an additional five large-scale vertical farms under construction in Seattle; Columbus, Ohio; Honolulu; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Singapore.

For more information on Kalera, visit kalera.com

About Kalera:

Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses proprietary technology and plant and seed science to sustainably grow year-round, local, non-GMO leafy greens that are nutrient-rich and free of harmful chemicals or pesticides. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kalera currently operates farms in the US (Orlando, Atlanta, Houston and Denver) as well as in Munich and Kuwait. Additional farms are in development. More information is available at www.kalera.com.

Contact:

Kathleen Komarzec

kkomarzec@lambert.com

(616) 916-4092

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55f4fe2e-a1b2-4be9-949d-583a8a0c3ec9