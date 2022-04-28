Benevity Announces Jane Moran as Chief Technology Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., a leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced Jane Moran as the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The announcement comes as the company continues its rapid global growth and responds to the increasing demand for its market-leading products to help more companies become purpose-driven and scale their impact. Jane originally joined Benevity in April 2021 as Chief Data Officer.

In the role of CTO, Jane will lead the charge in delivering Benevity’s bold and innovative ESG-tech solutions as more companies around the world recognize the critical importance purpose brings to attracting, retaining and engaging employees and customers. Working with Scott Lee, Benevity’s Chief Product Officer, Jane will help propel Benevity’s growth and enable more companies, from mid-market to enterprise, engage stakeholders in ESG, purpose and social impact initiatives.



“In just a year as Chief Data Officer, Jane demonstrated exceptional leadership, with a strong focus on building the right strategy and organization to deliver insights and reporting solutions for our clients and internal teams,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity’s Chief Executive Officer. “Jane’s inspirational leadership and track record in driving innovation will take our world-leading platform to the next level and enable us to help more brands bring purpose to life as the ESG technology sector continues to grow.”

“I am thrilled to lead our technology organization through this exciting stage of Benevity’s growth,” said Jane Moran. “As we expand and scale our global offerings, our talented and diverse team will be introducing new and exciting ways for companies to engage with their stakeholders, and I’m confident that our platform will continue to exceed our clients’ expectations as we roll out new products and innovations.”

Jane completed her Ph.D. in astrophysics with the initial intention of becoming a physics professor. However, her skills in decoding complicated data, along with her ability to lead with empathy and authority, landed her in data science where her work has spanned the full range of understanding customer behavior and applying that understanding to data-driven solutions in targeted marketing and optimized digital experiences. Prior to joining Benevity, Jane was Senior Vice President, Data and Technology at AIR MILES/Loyalty One where she was responsible for leading a team of technologists who specialized in front-end mobile and web development, back-end systems and platform development, API development, architecture, UX research and design, DevOps, security, production systems, IT support, project management, and data science and analytics.

