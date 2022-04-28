Summit Financial Group Reports First Quarter 2022 EPS of $0.90 on Annualized Double-Digit Loan Growth and Record Net Interest Income

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported continued strong financial results for the first quarter of 2022, including double-digit annualized growth in loans, record net interest income, sequential net interest margin (“NIM”) expansion, improving asset quality and low operating expenses.
The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $11.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, $12.4 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $10.4 million, or $0.80 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.
“Summit’s growth markets and talented producers allowed us to efficiently deploy the bank’s ample liquidity, with sequential quarter net interest margin expansion and continued double-digit annual growth in commercial and total loans,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain confident in our ability to continue Summit’s record of execution with proven operating expense discipline, continued credit quality improvement, excellent in-market loan growth opportunities and a very strong commercial pipeline.”
Highlights for Q1 2022
- Total loans of $2.68 billion, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) lending, increased 6.2 percent, or 24.9 percent annualized, during the quarter and 21.6 percent since March 31, 2021.
- Commercial loans excluding PPP lending increased 8.1 percent, or 32.3 percent annualized, during the quarter.
- Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 12 basis points to 3.61 percent from the linked quarter, as Summit remains strategically well positioned for a rising rate environment.
- Net interest income increased 2.5 percent from the linked quarter and 12.6 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.
- Total noninterest expense decreased to $17.2 million in the quarter, down 4.1 percent from the linked quarter and up 4.7 percent from the year-ago quarter, as salary and benefits increases were largely offset by disciplined management of other operating costs.
- Reduced annualized non-interest expense to 1.91 percent of average assets, down 11 basis points from the linked quarter and 18 basis points from the year-ago period.
- Incurred $1.95 million provision for credit losses in the quarter increasing period-end allowance for loan credit losses to $32.6 million, or 1.14 percent of total loans and 278.0 percent of nonperforming loans.
- Reduced foreclosed property held for sale by 30.0 percent during the quarter and 50.4 percent from the year-ago quarter to $6.9 million or 0.19 percent of assets at period end.
- Reduced nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to 0.51 percent of total assets at period end, excluding restructured assets, down 12 basis points during the quarter and 70 basis points from March 31, 2021.
- Increased tangible book value per common share $0.25 during the quarter, despite unrealized net losses on debt securities available for sale (“AFS”) of $1.34 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in Other Comprehensive Income (“OCI”) partially offset by increases in the fair values of derivative financial instruments hedging against higher interest rates totaling $0.83 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) also recorded in OCI.
Results from Operations
Net interest income grew to a record $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2.5 percent from the linked quarter and 12.6 percent from the prior-year first quarter. NIM for first quarter of 2022 was 3.61 percent compared to 3.49 percent for the linked quarter and 3.65 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.57 percent for the first quarter of 2022, 3.45 percent for the linked quarter and 3.60 percent for the year-ago period.
Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for first quarter 2022 was $4.5 million compared to $6.0 million for the linked quarter and $5.0 million for the comparable period of 2021. The Company recorded realized securities losses on debt securities of $152,000 and $109,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and linked quarter, respectively, and gains of $476,000 in the year-ago quarter. In addition, the Company recognized a gain on equity investments of $372,000 in first quarter 2022 compared to $202,000 in the linked quarter.
Mortgage origination revenue was $339,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $482,000, excluding an $879,000 increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, in the linked quarter. Mortgage origination revenue was $998,000 for the year-ago period.
Excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, noninterest income was $4.33 million in first quarter 2022 compared to $4.98 million in the linked quarter and $4.50 million in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue from net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on debt securities and equity investments and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, grew 0.2 percent to $33.9 million for first quarter 2022 compared to $33.8 million for the linked quarter and increased 10.2 percent from $30.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total noninterest expense decreased to $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, down 2.8 percent from $17.9 million in the linked quarter and up 6.0 percent from $16.4 million for the prior-year first quarter.
Salary and benefit expenses of $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 increased from $9.0 million for the linked quarter and $8.4 million during the year-ago period. Higher group health insurance premiums and increased accruals for anticipated 2022 performance bonuses account for the primary reasons for the increases.
The sequential-quarter reduction in total noninterest expense, on higher salary and benefits expenses, reflected reductions in most other categories of operating costs. Equipment expense of $1.84 million compared to $1.90 million for the linked quarter and $1.58 million for the year-ago period. Net occupancy expense of $1.24 million compared to $1.27 million for the linked quarter and $1.17 million for the year-ago period. Net gains in excess of expenses on foreclosed properties were $90,000 compared to net losses and expenses on foreclosed properties of $403,000 in the linked quarter and $227,000 in the year-ago period. Other expenses of $2.46 million compared to $3.25 million for the linked quarter and $2.89 million in the year-ago period. The changes in these other expenses include:
- Fraud and robbery losses of $90,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $190,000 and $117,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively;
- Virginia franchise tax of $148,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $228,000 and $90,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively;
- Internet banking expenses of $342,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to $322,000 and $278,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively; and
- Deferred director compensation plan-related income of $400,000 during the first quarter of 2022 compared to plan-related expense of $227,000 and $236,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.
Summit’s efficiency ratio was 49.44 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 48.85 percent in the linked quarter and 49.54 percent for the year-ago period. Non-interest expense was 1.91 percent of average assets in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.02 percent during the linked quarter and 2.09 percent in the year-ago period.
Balance Sheet
At March 31, 2022, total assets were $3.64 billion, an increase of $67.0 million, or 1.9 percent, during the first quarter and $395.6 million, or 12.2 percent from March 31, 2021.
Total loans net of unearned fees grew to $2.85 billion on March 31, 2022, increasing 3.2 percent during the quarter and 16.3 percent from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse lending, total loans grew to $2.68 billion on March 31, 2022, increasing 6.2 percent during the first quarter and 21.6 percent from March 31, 2021.
Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) and excluding PPP lending, grew to $1.8 billion on March 31, 2022, increasing 8.1 percent during the first quarter and 33.3 percent from March 31, 2021.
Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $559.5 million on March 31, 2022, down 1.5 percent during the first quarter and 4.8 percent from March 31, 2021.
PPP balances paid down to $7.9 million on March 31, 2022 from a peak of $98.5 million on September 30, 2020. Mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, were $164.9 million on March 31, 2022 compared to a peak of $252.5 million on June 30, 2020.
Total deposits increased to $3.01 billion on March 31, 2022, up 2.2 percent during the first quarter and 10.4 percent from March 31, 2021. Core deposits increased to $2.89 billion on March 31, 2022, up 1.6 percent during the first quarter and 11.0 percent from March 31, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposit accounts grew $60.0 million or 10.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and $123.7 million or 24.5 percent since March 31, 2021. Interest bearing checking accounts grew $7.67 million or 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and $146.8 million or 14.9 percent since March 31, 2021. Savings accounts grew $3.91 million or 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and $45.6 million or 6.9 percent since March 31, 2021. Core time deposits declined $24.6 million or 5.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and $29.4 million or 6.4 percent since March 31, 2021.
Total shareholders’ equity was $330.3 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $293.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $327.5 million at December 31, 2021.
Tangible book value per common share (“TBVPS”) increased to $19.79 as of March 31, 2022 from $19.54 at December 31, 2021. Unrealized net losses on debt securities AFS of $1.34 per common share (net of deferred income taxes) recorded in OCI during the quarter resulting from increased market interest rates negatively impacted TBVPS, but were partially offset by increased fair values of interest rate caps and swaps held as hedges against higher interest rates totaling $0.83 per common share (net of deferred income taxes), also recorded in OCI.
Summit had 12,753,094 outstanding common shares at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compared to 12,743,125 at year-end 2021.
As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock, of which 323,577 shares have been repurchased to date. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the first quarter of 2022, no shares of Summit’s common stock were repurchased under the Plan.
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) were $509,000, or 0.07 percent of average loans annualized, in the first quarter of 2022. NCOs of $193,000 represented 0.03 percent of average loans annualized in the linked quarter, and $189,000 or 0.03 percent of average loans annualized for first quarter 2021.
Summit recorded a $1.95 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting reserve build to support our substantial growth in both loans and unfunded loan commitments, partially offset by reserve reductions due to improving forecasted economic factors. The provision for credit losses was $1.50 million for both the linked and year-ago quarters.
Summit’s allowance for loan credit losses was $32.6 million on March 31, 2022, $32.3 million at the end of the linked quarter and $34.0 million on March 31, 2021. The allowance increased $325,000 as the impact of improving forecasted economic factors and improved loss experience served to substantially offset the additional provisions for credit losses resulting from the significant volumes of new loans.
Summit’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $8.39 million on March 31, 2022, $7.28 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $3.71 million on March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased $1.12 million during the most recent quarter, principally as result of the recent strong volumes of construction loan commitments having a higher historical loss ratio than do our other loans as a whole.
The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.14 percent of total loans at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.17 percent at year-end 2021 and 1.39 percent at March 31, 2021. The allowance was 278.0 percent of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, compared to 254.4 percent at year-end 2021 and 134.4 percent at March 31, 2021.
As of March 31, 2022, NPAs consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $18.6 million, or 0.51 percent of assets, compared to $22.6 million, or 0.63 percent of assets at the end 2021 and $39.3 million or 1.21 percent of assets on March 31, 2021.
About the Company
Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.64 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 45 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)
|Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021
|For the Quarter Ended
|Percent
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2022
|3/31/2021
|Change
|Statements of Income
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|30,224
|$
|27,538
|9.8
|%
|Securities
|2,623
|2,157
|21.6
|%
|Other
|46
|67
|-31.3
|%
|Total interest income
|32,893
|29,762
|10.5
|%
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|1,727
|2,496
|-30.8
|%
|Borrowings
|1,612
|1,014
|59.0
|%
|Total interest expense
|3,339
|3,510
|-4.9
|%
|Net interest income
|29,554
|26,252
|12.6
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|1,950
|1,500
|30.0
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|27,604
|24,752
|11.5
|%
|Noninterest income
|Trust and wealth management fees
|757
|638
|18.7
|%
|Mortgage origination revenue
|339
|998
|-66.0
|%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,401
|1,100
|27.4
|%
|Bank card revenue
|1,491
|1,341
|11.2
|%
|Gains on equity investments
|372
|-
|n/a
|Realized gains/(losses) on debt securities
|(152
|)
|476
|-131.9
|%
|Bank owned life insurance and annuity income
|283
|298
|-5.0
|%
|Other income
|54
|123
|-56.1
|%
|Total noninterest income
|4,545
|4,974
|-8.6
|%
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|9,700
|8,435
|15.0
|%
|Net occupancy expense
|1,242
|1,174
|5.8
|%
|Equipment expense
|1,843
|1,581
|16.6
|%
|Professional fees
|362
|338
|7.1
|%
|Advertising and public relations
|172
|90
|91.1
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|378
|405
|-6.7
|%
|FDIC premiums
|390
|277
|40.8
|%
|Bank card expense
|714
|573
|24.6
|%
|Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses
|(90
|)
|227
|-139.6
|%
|Acquisition-related expense
|29
|440
|-93.4
|%
|Other expenses
|2,459
|2,893
|-15.0
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|17,199
|16,433
|4.7
|%
|Income before income taxes
|14,950
|13,293
|12.5
|%
|Income taxes
|3,257
|2,933
|11.0
|%
|Net income
|11,693
|10,360
|12.9
|%
|Preferred stock dividends
|225
|-
|n/a
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|11,468
|$
|10,360
|10.7
|%
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited)
|Q1 2022 vs Q1 2021
|For the Quarter Ended
|Percent
|3/31/2022
|3/31/2021
|Change
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.80
|12.5
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.80
|12.5
|%
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.17
|5.9
|%
|Common stock dividend payout ratio
|19.7
|%
|20.6
|%
|-4.8
|%
|Average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|12,745,297
|12,942,099
|-1.5
|%
|Diluted
|12,801,903
|13,002,062
|-1.5
|%
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|12,753,094
|12,950,714
|-1.5
|%
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average equity
|14.20
|%
|14.51
|%
|-2.1
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (C)
|18.02
|%
|18.49
|%
|-2.5
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (D)
|18.74
|%
|18.49
|%
|1.4
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.30
|%
|1.31
|%
|-0.8
|%
|Net interest margin (A)
|3.61
|%
|3.65
|%
|-1.1
|%
|Efficiency ratio (B)
|49.44
|%
|49.54
|%
|-0.2
|%
NOTES
(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.
(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.
(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).
(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income applicable to common shares + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|Statements of Income
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|30,224
|$
|28,979
|$
|28,416
|$
|27,697
|$
|27,538
|Securities
|2,623
|2,763
|2,348
|2,202
|2,157
|Other
|46
|75
|118
|56
|67
|Total interest income
|32,893
|31,817
|30,882
|29,955
|29,762
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|1,727
|1,718
|1,832
|2,136
|2,496
|Borrowings
|1,612
|1,267
|1,013
|1,008
|1,014
|Total interest expense
|3,339
|2,985
|2,845
|3,144
|3,510
|Net interest income
|29,554
|28,832
|28,037
|26,811
|26,252
|Provision for credit losses
|1,950
|1,500
|-
|1,000
|1,500
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|27,604
|27,332
|28,037
|25,811
|24,752
|Noninterest income
|Trust and wealth management fees
|757
|847
|718
|683
|638
|Mortgage origination revenue
|339
|1,361
|742
|898
|998
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|1,401
|1,501
|1,338
|1,093
|1,100
|Bank card revenue
|1,491
|1,528
|1,509
|1,519
|1,341
|Gains on equity investments
|372
|202
|-
|-
|-
|Realized gains/(losses) on debt securities, net
|(152
|)
|(109
|)
|(68
|)
|127
|476
|Bank owned life insurance and annuity income
|283
|293
|160
|275
|298
|Other income
|54
|330
|168
|120
|123
|Total noninterest income
|4,545
|5,953
|4,567
|4,715
|4,974
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|9,700
|8,977
|8,745
|8,230
|8,435
|Net occupancy expense
|1,242
|1,265
|1,254
|1,131
|1,174
|Equipment expense
|1,843
|1,902
|1,908
|1,598
|1,581
|Professional fees
|362
|438
|374
|428
|338
|Advertising and public relations
|172
|216
|254
|138
|90
|Amortization of intangibles
|378
|387
|390
|382
|405
|FDIC premiums
|390
|330
|354
|488
|277
|Bank card expense
|714
|703
|705
|685
|573
|Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses
|(90
|)
|403
|370
|746
|227
|Acquisition-related expenses
|29
|57
|273
|454
|440
|Other expenses
|2,459
|3,250
|2,716
|2,756
|2,893
|Total noninterest expense
|17,199
|17,928
|17,343
|17,036
|16,433
|Income before income taxes
|14,950
|15,357
|15,261
|13,490
|13,293
|Income tax expense
|3,257
|2,777
|3,023
|2,930
|2,933
|Net income
|11,693
|12,580
|12,238
|10,560
|10,360
|Preferred stock dividends
|225
|225
|225
|139
|-
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|11,468
|$
|12,355
|$
|12,013
|$
|10,421
|$
|10,360
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|Per Share Data
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.80
|Diluted
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.80
|Cash dividends per common share
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|Common stock dividend payout ratio
|19.7
|%
|18.5
|%
|19.1
|%
|21.2
|%
|20.6
|%
|Average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|12,745,297
|12,916,555
|12,964,575
|12,952,357
|12,942,099
|Diluted
|12,801,903
|12,976,181
|13,018,672
|13,013,714
|13,002,062
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|12,753,094
|12,743,125
|12,976,693
|12,963,057
|12,950,714
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average equity
|14.20
|%
|15.48
|%
|15.30
|%
|13.67
|%
|14.51
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (C)
|18.02
|%
|19.72
|%
|19.51
|%
|17.03
|%
|18.49
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (D)
|18.74
|%
|20.55
|%
|20.34
|%
|17.59
|%
|18.49
|%
|Return on average assets
|1.30
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.31
|%
|Net interest margin (A)
|3.61
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.65
|%
|Efficiency ratio (B)
|49.44
|%
|48.85
|%
|49.52
|%
|48.82
|%
|49.54
|%
NOTES
(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.
(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.
(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).
(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income applicable to common shares + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|18,404
|$
|21,006
|$
|21,247
|$
|18,707
|$
|20,732
|Interest bearing deposits other banks
|42,853
|57,452
|189,862
|176,282
|155,865
|Debt securities, available for sale
|374,855
|401,103
|424,741
|345,742
|311,384
|Debt securities, held to maturity
|97,589
|98,060
|98,528
|98,995
|99,457
|Equity investments
|20,574
|20,202
|-
|-
|-
|Other investments
|10,974
|11,304
|10,649
|10,661
|10,776
|Loans, net
|2,817,998
|2,729,093
|2,521,704
|2,395,885
|2,418,029
|Property held for sale
|6,900
|9,858
|12,450
|13,170
|13,918
|Premises and equipment, net
|55,713
|56,371
|56,818
|53,104
|53,289
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|63,212
|63,590
|63,977
|53,858
|54,239
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities
|70,825
|60,613
|60,241
|60,087
|59,740
|Derivative financial instruments
|24,455
|11,187
|10,380
|9,885
|13,923
|Other assets
|39,339
|36,880
|38,354
|36,157
|36,783
|Total assets
|$
|3,643,691
|$
|3,576,719
|$
|3,508,951
|$
|3,272,533
|$
|3,248,135
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits
|$
|3,008,063
|$
|2,943,089
|$
|2,955,940
|$
|2,729,205
|$
|2,725,010
|Short-term borrowings
|140,146
|140,146
|140,146
|140,146
|140,145
|Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures
|123,260
|123,159
|49,739
|49,710
|49,681
|Other liabilities
|41,756
|42,852
|39,837
|38,265
|39,854
|Shareholders' equity - preferred
|14,920
|14,920
|14,920
|14,920
|-
|Shareholders' equity - common
|315,546
|312,553
|308,369
|300,287
|293,445
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,643,691
|$
|3,576,719
|$
|3,508,951
|$
|3,272,533
|$
|3,248,135
|Book value per common share
|$
|24.74
|$
|24.53
|$
|23.76
|$
|23.16
|$
|22.66
|Tangible book value per common share (A)
|$
|19.79
|$
|19.54
|$
|18.83
|$
|19.01
|$
|18.47
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)
|7.0
|%
|7.1
|%
|7.1
|%
|7.7
|%
|7.5
|%
NOTES
(A) – Tangible book value per share = (Common shareholders’ equity – Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.
(B) – Tangible common equity to tangible assets = (Common shareholders’ equity – Intangible assets) / (Total assets – Intangible assets).
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited)
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|CET1 Risk-based Capital
|8.3
|%
|8.4
|%
|9.0
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.3
|%
|Tier 1 Risk-based Capital
|9.3
|%
|9.5
|%
|10.2
|%
|10.9
|%
|10.1
|%
|Total Risk-based Capital
|13.5
|%
|13.8
|%
|12.1
|%
|13.0
|%
|12.1
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage
|8.4
|%
|8.3
|%
|8.4
|%
|8.9
|%
|8.5
|%
|Summit Community Bank, Inc.
|CET1 Risk-based Capital
|11.6
|%
|11.9
|%
|11.2
|%
|11.9
|%
|11.1
|%
|Tier 1 Risk-based Capital
|11.6
|%
|11.9
|%
|11.2
|%
|11.9
|%
|11.1
|%
|Total Risk-based Capital
|12.5
|%
|12.8
|%
|12.1
|%
|12.9
|%
|12.0
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage
|10.5
|%
|10.4
|%
|9.2
|%
|9.7
|%
|9.3
|%
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Loan Composition (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|Commercial
|$
|447,482
|$
|365,301
|$
|317,855
|$
|326,468
|$
|348,022
|Mortgage warehouse lines
|164,895
|227,869
|161,628
|105,288
|187,995
|Commercial real estate
|Owner occupied
|491,059
|484,708
|439,202
|392,164
|358,200
|Non-owner occupied
|910,174
|866,031
|835,071
|784,415
|735,594
|Construction and development
|Land and development
|103,203
|100,805
|99,718
|102,670
|106,312
|Construction
|171,383
|146,038
|127,432
|140,788
|126,011
|Residential real estate
|Conventional
|375,240
|384,794
|394,889
|398,239
|411,103
|Jumbo
|81,443
|79,108
|71,977
|71,694
|65,851
|Home equity
|70,770
|72,112
|71,496
|72,956
|77,684
|Consumer
|32,095
|31,923
|32,284
|32,732
|32,924
|Other
|2,877
|2,702
|2,558
|2,356
|2,375
|Total loans, net of unearned fees
|2,850,621
|2,761,391
|2,554,110
|2,429,770
|2,452,071
|Less allowance for credit losses
|32,623
|32,298
|32,406
|33,885
|34,042
|Loans, net
|$
|2,817,998
|$
|2,729,093
|$
|2,521,704
|$
|2,395,885
|$
|2,418,029
|Unfunded loan commitments
|$
|840,705
|$
|688,493
|$
|627,461
|$
|535,587
|$
|556,910
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Deposit Composition (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|Core deposits
|Non-interest bearing checking
|$
|629,002
|$
|568,986
|$
|575,542
|$
|503,097
|$
|505,264
|Interest bearing checking
|1,134,964
|1,127,298
|1,121,028
|1,005,725
|988,204
|Savings
|702,069
|698,156
|693,686
|677,000
|656,514
|Time deposits
|427,076
|451,713
|467,024
|441,139
|456,431
|Total core deposits
|2,893,111
|2,846,153
|2,857,280
|2,626,961
|2,606,413
|Brokered time deposits
|32,755
|14,677
|14,671
|23,521
|39,125
|Other non-core time deposits
|82,197
|82,259
|83,989
|78,723
|79,472
|Total deposits
|$
|3,008,063
|$
|2,943,089
|$
|2,955,940
|$
|2,729,205
|$
|2,725,010
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Asset Quality Information (unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|Gross loan charge-offs
|$
|618
|$
|282
|$
|528
|$
|343
|$
|354
|Gross loan recoveries
|(109
|)
|(89
|)
|(158
|)
|(141
|)
|(165
|)
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|509
|$
|193
|$
|370
|$
|202
|$
|189
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
|0.07
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|Allowance for loan credit losses
|$
|32,623
|$
|32,298
|$
|32,406
|$
|33,885
|$
|34,042
|Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of period end loans
|1.14
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.39
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments ("ULC")
|$
|8,392
|$
|7,275
|$
|5,860
|$
|4,660
|$
|3,705
|Allowance for credit losses on ULC as a percentage of period end ULC
|1.00
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.67
|%
|Nonperforming assets:
|Nonperforming loans
|Commercial
|$
|433
|$
|740
|$
|459
|$
|968
|$
|848
|Commercial real estate
|4,765
|4,603
|4,643
|14,430
|17,137
|Residential construction and development
|968
|1,560
|448
|621
|626
|Residential real estate
|5,549
|5,772
|5,514
|6,800
|6,667
|Consumer
|20
|21
|48
|38
|54
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming loans
|11,735
|12,696
|11,112
|22,857
|25,332
|Foreclosed properties
|Commercial real estate
|1,251
|1,389
|2,192
|2,281
|2,281
|Commercial construction and development
|2,332
|2,332
|2,925
|3,146
|3,884
|Residential construction and development
|3,018
|5,561
|6,712
|6,859
|7,129
|Residential real estate
|299
|576
|621
|884
|624
|Total foreclosed properties
|6,900
|9,858
|12,450
|13,170
|13,918
|Other repossessed assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|18,635
|$
|22,554
|$
|23,562
|$
|36,027
|$
|39,250
|Nonperforming loans to period end loans
|0.41
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.03
|%
|Nonperforming assets to period end assets
|0.51
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.67
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.21
|%
|Troubled debt restructurings
|Performing
|$
|18,971
|$
|18,887
|$
|20,535
|$
|20,799
|$
|20,462
|Nonperforming
|1,822
|2,039
|1,141
|1,235
|3,828
|Total troubled debt restructurings
|$
|20,793
|$
|20,926
|$
|21,676
|$
|22,034
|$
|24,290
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited)
|Dollars in thousands
|3/31/2022
|12/31/2021
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|Commercial
|$
|388
|$
|751
|$
|304
|$
|414
|$
|335
|Commercial real estate
|1,446
|683
|281
|733
|508
|Construction and development
|645
|45
|1,215
|1,911
|330
|Residential real estate
|3,407
|3,552
|2,643
|3,594
|2,146
|Consumer
|69
|190
|193
|404
|96
|Other
|28
|22
|1
|-
|3
|Total
|$
|5,983
|$
|5,243
|$
|4,637
|$
|7,056
|$
|3,418
|SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF)
|Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates
|Q1 2022 vs Q4 2021 vs Q1 2021 (unaudited)
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q1 2021
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Average
|Earnings /
|Yield /
|Dollars in thousands
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|Balances
|Expense
|Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets
|Loans, net of unearned interest (1)
|Taxable
|$
|2,771,842
|$
|30,178
|4.42
|%
|$
|2,640,975
|$
|28,916
|4.34
|%
|$
|2,355,705
|$
|27,419
|4.72
|%
|Tax-exempt (2)
|5,369
|58
|4.38
|%
|6,888
|81
|4.67
|%
|12,679
|151
|4.83
|%
|Securities
|Taxable
|320,170
|1,657
|2.10
|%
|349,541
|1,806
|2.05
|%
|266,289
|1,295
|1.97
|%
|Tax-exempt (2)
|180,473
|1,223
|2.75
|%
|177,757
|1,212
|2.71
|%
|144,880
|1,091
|3.05
|%
|Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold
|72,883
|46
|0.26
|%
|132,471
|75
|0.22
|%
|166,531
|67
|0.16
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|3,350,737
|33,162
|4.01
|%
|3,307,632
|32,090
|3.85
|%
|2,946,084
|30,023
|4.13
|%
|Noninterest earning assets
|Cash & due from banks
|19,226
|21,037
|17,961
|Premises & equipment
|56,043
|56,566
|53,317
|Intangible assets
|63,429
|63,810
|54,926
|Other assets
|142,719
|126,635
|112,417
|Allowance for credit losses
|(32,462
|)
|(32,691
|)
|(32,706
|)
|Total assets
|$
|3,599,692
|$
|3,542,989
|$
|3,151,999
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Interest bearing liabilities
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|$
|1,135,068
|$
|465
|0.17
|%
|1,128,637
|319
|0.11
|%
|$
|960,190
|$
|394
|0.17
|%
|Savings deposits
|700,115
|573
|0.33
|%
|692,893
|590
|0.34
|%
|642,241
|645
|0.41
|%
|Time deposits
|542,360
|689
|0.52
|%
|560,140
|809
|0.57
|%
|583,723
|1,457
|1.01
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|140,230
|373
|1.08
|%
|140,146
|365
|1.03
|%
|140,146
|469
|1.36
|%
|Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures
|123,203
|1,239
|4.08
|%
|86,509
|902
|4.14
|%
|49,664
|545
|4.45
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|2,640,976
|3,339
|0.51
|%
|2,608,325
|2,985
|0.45
|%
|2,375,964
|3,510
|0.60
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
|586,903
|568,764
|451,957
|Other liabilities
|42,493
|40,905
|38,393
|Total liabilities
|3,270,372
|3,217,994
|2,866,314
|Shareholders' equity - preferred
|14,921
|14,920
|-
|Shareholders' equity - common
|314,399
|310,075
|285,685
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|3,599,692
|$
|3,542,989
|$
|3,151,999
|NET INTEREST EARNINGS
|$
|29,823
|$
|29,105
|$
|26,513
|NET INTEREST MARGIN
|3.61
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.65
|%
|(1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
|(2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented.
|The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $269,000, $273,000, and $260,000 for Q1 2022, Q4 2021 and Q1 2021, respectively.
