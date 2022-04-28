Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Worth $2.86Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Hand Tool, Sink Machine, Sectional Machines, Rodders, Jetters, Push Rod Camera, Locating Equipment, and Flexible Shaft Machine); Power Source (Hand Operated, Fuel Powered, Gas Powered, and Electric); End-user (Professional, and Do It Yourself); Sales Channel (Online, Retail, and Distributor); and Geography”, the global drain cleaning equipment market growth is driven by the rapid urbanization rate and aging existing drainage systems across densely populated cities, notable number of ongoing residential and commercial infrastructure development across numerous emerging towns and cities.





The Sample Pages Showcases Content Structure and Nature of Information Included in This Research Study Which Presents A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000557/







Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.68 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2.86 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 263 No. Tables 169 No. of Charts & Figures 122 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Power Source, End-user, Sales Channel, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Drain cleaning equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AUSSIE PUMPS; Duracable Manufacturing Company; Electric Eel Manufacturing Co., Inc; Flowplant Group Limited; General Pipe Cleaners; Goodway Technologies; Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc.; Nilfisk Group; Ridge Tool Company; Ridge Tool Company; and Spartan Tool are among the key players profiled in this report on the drain cleaning equipment market. In addition to these players, several other key market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





Schedule A Pre-Sale Discussion with The Author Team in A Slot That You Prefer to Address Queries on Scope of The Study, Customization, Introduction to Research Methodology, Assistance on Technologies and Market Definitions: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000557/







In September 2021, RIDGID announced its partnership with Pfister Docuseries. Pfister's "American Plumber Stories" program has piqued interest, and the company is looking forward to working with them on it.

The drainage system constitutes an integral component for any emerging or significant city as they provide efficient and seamless waste management for any municipal or government organization. Moreover, their periodic maintenance and cleaning ensure the uninterrupted operation of several commercials, residential and industrial units. As a result, drain cleaning equipment can be defined as a set of tools, equipment, or devices that facilitate the cleaning of drains. Presently, many market players that operate in the market offer a broad range of products that are operated manually, fuel, or electrically and aid in the cleaning process of the drainage systems.

Factors such as the rising urbanization rate globally coupled with growing investment by the government and commercial enterprise towards developing robust and efficient public utilities have gained significant traction and subsequently propelled the demand for various drain system management-related equipment and services. Furthermore, the growing number of construction and commercial infrastructure across the numerous emerging towns and cities has significantly increased the drainage systems and subsequently anticipated to propel the demand for various drain cleaning equipment during the forecast period. In addition to this, the periodic demand for cleaning and maintenance for existing drainage systems, especially across developed economies and prominent densely populated cities, further drives the market steadily.





Click Here to Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on Our Latest Research Reports. We Offer Student, Enterprise, and Special Periodic Discounts to Our Clientele. Please Fill the Form to Know DISCOUNTED PRICE







Additionally, renting drain cleaning equipment is a new trend in the industry. The demand for drain cleaning equipment is also influenced by developing countries drawing many FDIs for infrastructure development. Furthermore, government agencies are investing heavily in better wastewater management and sewage infrastructure, which is expected to boost the drain cleaning equipment market. Moreover, the market is likely to be fueled by the introduction of robotic drain cleaning equipment during the forecast period.

Rising awareness and investment towards efficient sewage infrastructure:

A poorly implemented and maintained sewage infrastructure could profoundly negatively impact individuals' quality of health and wellness within the cities incredibly densely populated metro cities. In addition to this, the lack of efficient waste management and collection could lead to numerous infections, diseases, and harmful components affecting the individual and compromising public safety. As a result, various government and non-government agencies have educated the masses towards the significance of efficient management of waste and maintenance of sewerage infrastructure across commercial and residential units. For this, the government of various economies is investing heavily in developing new sewage infrastructure and the up-gradation of the old sewage infrastructure.

For instance, China aims to spend about US$ 850 Bn on rural water projects, an additional fund of US$ 200 Bn is allotted for a range of cleanup projects in China. Also, The Sedibeng Regional Sewer Scheme was launched in 2015 by the South African government. The scheme is focused on developing the sewer system in the region to prevent discharge of raw sewage; however, simultaneously developing skills for the citizens in the region. Thus, the favorable investment towards the maintenance of aging drain systems by various municipal authorities and supporting government policies are expected to positively influence the market and drive market growth during the coming years.





Have A 15-Minute-Long Discussion with The Lead Research Analyst and Author of The Report in A Time Slot Decided by You. You Will Be Briefed About the Contents of The Report and Queries Regarding the Scope of The Document Will Be Addressed as Well: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000557







Since the early 1970s, clean water has been a national preoccupation. The Federal Water Pollution Control Act (commonly known as the Clean Water Act) was passed by the United States Congress in 1972 to safeguard the country's waters. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and comparable state agencies were given the authority to regulate activities that endanger the nation's water resources due to this statute. The Federal Water Pollution Control Act established a comprehensive national water strategy and a national goal to eliminate pollution discharge into navigable waters. As a result, government attempts to preserve healthy water bodies and efficient sewage systems are projected to contribute to the drain cleaning equipment market's growth.

Drain cleaning equipment Market: Product Type Overview

Based on product type, the drain cleaning equipment market is segmented into hand tool, sink machine, sectional machine, rodders, jetters, push rod camera, locating equipment, flexible shaft machine, drum/continuous cable machine. The locating equipment segment held the largest drain cleaning equipment market share in 2020.





Immediate Delivery of Our Off-The-Shelf Reports and Latest Research Studies, Through Flexible and Convenient Payment Methods: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000557/























Browse Adjoining Reports:

Ventricular Drainage Sets Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Ventricular Drainage Set, and Accessories); Application (Intraventricular Hemorrhage, Intracranial Hypertension, Hydrocephalus, CSF Infection, and Others); End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Surgical Drainage Systems, Accessories); Type (Active Drains, Passive Drains); Application (Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery, General Surgery, Other Surgeries); End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics)

Wound Drainage Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Products (Open Surgical Drainage Systems, Closed Surgical Drainage Systems); Type (Active Drains, Passive Drains); Applications (General Surgery, Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery, and Others) and Geography

Ostomy Drainage Bags Marke t Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Colostomy Bags, Urostomy Bags, and Ileostomy Bags), Type of Use (Single Use Bags and Multi Use Bags), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Home Healthcare), and Geography

Waste Management Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment Type (Disposal and Processing Equipment, Sorting Equipment, Collection and Transportation Equipment); Application (Construction and Building Waste, Industrial Waste, E-waste Management, Municipal Solid Waste, Medical and Healthcare Waste Management, Others); Process (Incineration, Recycling, Dumpsites/Landfill Treatment) and Geography

Garbage Collection Trucks Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Front Loaders, Rear Loaders, Side Loaders); Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric); End-use (Municipal Garbage, Industrial Garbage) and Geography

Water Treatment Biocides Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Oxidizing Biocides and Non-Oxidizing Biocides) and Application (Municipal Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Power Plants, Pulp and Paper, Mining, Swimming Pools, and Others) and Geography

Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Screw Presses, Decanter Centrifuges, Belt Filter Presses, Vaccum Filters, Others); Application (Industrial Waste, Municipal Waste); End User (Food and Beverages, Pharma Sector, Engineering, Mining) and Geography

















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: