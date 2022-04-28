Global Veterinary Software Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Hippo Manager Veterinary Software, IDEXX Laboratories and Henry Schein Among Others

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Veterinary Software Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Practice Management Software and Imaging Software), By Delivery Mode, By End-use, By Practice Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Veterinary Software Market size is expected to reach $919.2 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Veterinary software helps veterinary and equine practices, hospitals, and clinics to run smoothly. Patient data, patient's certificates, customer history, and appointment administration are all included in these systems. Veterinary software includes various other features such as farm Management software, Horse software, and Kennel software.



In addition, veterinary medicine is the discipline of medicine that deals with animal disease, disorder, and injury diagnosis, prevention, control, and treatment. Aside from that, it also deals with animal husbandry, breeding, nutrition research, and product creation. Veterinary medicine covers a large range of animal species, including domesticated and wild, as well as a wide range of diseases that can affect them. Veterinary medicine is frequently practiced, both under professional supervision as well as without it.



Professional care is usually provided by a veterinary physician, also called a veterinarian, veterinary surgeon, or vet, although it can also be provided by para-veterinary workers like veterinary nurses and technicians. Other paraprofessionals with specific expertise, such as animal physiotherapy or dentistry, and species-specific jobs, such as farriers, can perform this.



Veterinary software can be used on a web or mobile device application, but it is often available for both, and it helps vet clinic employees to handle both the animals that are their patients and the pet owners who are their clients. Veterinarians and their staff work with both pets and their owners at the same time, using veterinary practice management software to keep track of everything.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rapid diffusion of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the economy of the world. Numerous businesses, irrespective of their sizes, were completely demolished by the advent of the novel coronavirus. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic also devastated the healthcare infrastructure of various developed, developing, and under-developed nations as they were unable to fulfill the healthcare requirements of the patients. In addition, for the containment of the spread of the infection, governments all over the world imposed an industrial lockdown, due to which, all the industries were either shut or slowed down.



However, veterinary services are considered vital services in most areas, and they were operational even throughout the lockdown. This has contributed significantly to the continued utilization of veterinary software.



Market Growth Factors:

An increasing number of companion pet owners

The number of pet owners has risen dramatically in recent years around the world, and this trend is estimated to continue in the following years. In the modern era, there is a significant number of people who are adopting companion pets such as dogs, cats, and others. In addition, companion pet adoption is rapidly becoming a trend all over the world. There are several benefits of adopting companion pets, for instance, adopting a companion pet tremendously reduces loneliness in people. According to the News in Health, having a companion pet significantly reduces the stress and heart health of pet owners.



Moreover, the organization also mentioned that interacting with a pet can dramatically reduce the risk of cortisol and lower blood pressure in people.



The advent of cloud and web-based models

The on-premise veterinary software offers various features to its users. However, it needs a heavy desktop to be operated. Due to this, the focus of people is considerably shifting toward cloud or web-based veterinary software. Web-based/cloud-based software is gaining popularity in the veterinary software industry because it offers numerous benefits such as reduced upfront, maintenance, and operational costs, data centralization capabilities, increased interoperability, storage flexibility, and automated upgradation.



Despite the fact that there are only a few manufacturers who are selling web-based/cloud-based veterinary software, several established players, as well as new entrants, are also focusing on this market sector to leverage the advantages of the possible growth prospects. Because this sector of the market has a small number of players, companies can enhance their market positions by efficiently fulfilling the customers' demand for web and cloud-based veterinary software and services.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Lack of government support and efforts

Animal welfare is continuously becoming a major focus of people and NGOs across the world. However, governments around the world offer minimal support to the veterinary software industry. In comparison to healthcare IT solutions, like human EHR, veterinary software adoption is quite low all over the world. This can be ascribed to the lack of government efforts and funds for veterinary software deployment in clinics and hospitals. This factor is restricting various new players from entering the veterinary software market. Moreover, there is a lack of government funds and investment in animal care, due to which, animal care clinics and hospitals are unable to deploy veterinary software across their infrastructure.



Additionally, government assistance for the installation of veterinary software is extremely limited in emerging nations. Companies find it difficult to operate in these areas as a result of this. Therefore, the lack of government efforts toward animal welfare is hindering the growth of the veterinary software market.

