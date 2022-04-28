Global $37+ Bn Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 27.50% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market finds that the increase in demand for AI enabled processors is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing use of artificial intelligence in mobile gaming apps, the total Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to reach USD 37.92 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue for the year 2021 valued at USD 8.82 Billion, and expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.50%.

Furthermore, the growing technological advancements worldwide is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Smartphones, Cameras, Drones, Automotive), by Technology (20–28nm, 10nm, 7nm and Others (12nm and 14nm), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Increase in Demand for AI Enabled Processors to Fuel Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market

The increasing demand for AI enabled processors in smartphones is expected to fuel the growth of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing need and importance for more effective and efficient systems for solving mathematical and computational problems, as the volume of data has been increasing exponentially. Artificial intelligence is considered to be an important part of different smart phones along with their development. Most of the smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei are leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence into development of their smartphone models, which is further expected to offer dynamic opportunities for growth of the market. Most of the majority of the prominent market players in the semiconductor industry are also focussing on developing and manufacturing AI processors and applications. Further, artificial intelligence could permit major semiconductor companies to capture 40 to 50% of total value from this technology stack, which represents one of the best opportunities they’ve had in decades. Though the storage sector is expected to witness the highest growth, semiconductor companies will capture most value in compute, memory, and networking. Since hardware assists as a differentiator in artificial intelligence, semiconductor companies will discover greater demand for their existing processors, and could also profit by developing novel technologies.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Mobile Artificial Intelligence market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 27.50% during the forecast period.

The Mobile Artificial Intelligence market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 8.82 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37.92 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Mobile Artificial Intelligence market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473/0

Benefits of Purchasing Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market:

Application Smartphones Cameras Drones Automotive Robotics Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual reality (VR) Others

Technology 20–28nm 10nm 7nm and Others (12nm and 14nm)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473

Growing Use of Artificial Intelligence in Mobile Gaming Apps to Augment Market Growth

The increase in use of artificial intelligence in mobile gaming apps is anticipated to augment the growth of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market within the estimated period. For most of the game developers, artificial intelligence can assist with the creation of powerful mobile games by analysing player behavior. This lets most of the game designers to analyze by what means players can interact with their games and tailor experiences to them. For instance, Telltale Games is considered to be a great example of a games studio that collects data and this data helps to make it part of the experience. Their games, such as The Walking Dead, display exactly how a player’s choices differ from the other players playing the same game. The implementation of AI can change the games industry for developers and companies as well are investing heavily in the technology. Furthermore, major companies such as Microsoft and Google are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in their tablets and smartphones that empower mobile applications and intended to increase the performances of devices. In addition, artificial intelligence allows mobile applications to get insights from various data generated by all users and helps in improving decision making capabilities of users, thus offering lucrative opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT and telecom industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The report on Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market

North America has dominated the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The U.S. dominated the North America region in 2021. This is attributable to the rising demand for edge computing in IoT and devoted low-cost AI chips in the region. Furthermore, the increase in adoption of cloud-based applications along with growing in the number of enterprises is also anticipated to encourage the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of start-ups in the mobile AI ecosystem in the region. Additionally, the huge potential for mobile AI in the applications such as smartphones, industrial robots, and automotive are also expected to contribute to the regional growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market:

Apple (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Huawei (China)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Qualcomm (US)

Intel (US)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

MediaTek (Taiwan)

Google (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Smartphones, Cameras, Drones, Automotive), by Technology (20–28nm, 10nm, 7nm and Others (12nm and 14nm)), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-047878

Recent Developments:

March, 2022: Nvidia Corp announced new chips and technologies that it said will boost the computing speed of increasingly complicated artificial intelligence algorithms, stepping up competition against rival chipmakers vying for lucrative data center business.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market?

How will the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market?

What is the Mobile Artificial Intelligence market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Application



º Smartphones



º Cameras



º Drones



º Automotive



º Robotics



º Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual reality (VR)



º Others



• Technology



º 20–28nm



º 10nm



º 7nm and Others (12nm and 14nm)



• Region



º North America



º Europe



º Asia Pacific



º Latin America



º Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



º U.S.



º Canada



º Mexico



• Europe



º U.K



º France



º Germany



º Italy



º Spain



º Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



º China



º Japan



º India



º South Korea



º South East Asia



º Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



º Brazil



º Argentina



º Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



º GCC Countries



º South Africa



º Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • Apple (US)



• NVIDIA (US)



• Huawei (China)



• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)



• Qualcomm (US)



• Intel (US)



• IBM (US)



• Microsoft (US)



• MediaTek (Taiwan)



• Google (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Payday Loans Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/payday-loans-market-1512

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/payday-loans-market-1512 Industry 4.0 Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industry-40-market-1502

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/industry-40-market-1502 Electronic Funds Transfer Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-funds-transfer-market-1501

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/electronic-funds-transfer-market-1501 Smart Mobile POS Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-mobile-pos-market-1489

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-mobile-pos-market-1489 Top Companies in the Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market:- https://v-mr.biz/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: