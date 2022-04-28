Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income of $14.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, as compared to $15.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, on a linked quarter basis.

Excluding the tax credit or accelerated depreciation impact of our solar tax equity investments, core net income was $14.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share as compared to $12.7 million or $0.40 on a linked quarter basis.

Deposits increased $617.2 million to $7.0 billion and political deposits increased by $159.9 million to $1.1 billion on a linked quarter basis.

Industry leading cost of deposits was 0.09%, where non-interest bearing deposits comprised 54% of total deposits.

Loans, including net deferred costs increased $158.0 million, or 4.8%, to $3.4 billion, on a linked quarter basis.

PACE assessments grew $96.2 million to $723.6 million on a linked quarter basis, comprised of a $75.5 million increase in residential and a $20.7 million increase in commercial.

Net interest income grew $1.3 million to $48.4 million as compared to $47.1 million, while the net interest margin remained consistent at 2.76%, compared to 2.77%, each on a linked quarter basis.

Credit quality improved with criticized assets declining $51.6 million, or 22.3%, to $179.3 million on a linked quarter basis and by $155.0 million, or 46.4%, on a year over year basis.

Repurchased approximately 163,500 shares, or $2.8 million of common stock under our previously announced $40 million share repurchase program.

Regulatory capital remained above “well capitalized” standards.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our first quarter results demonstrate continued momentum for Amalgamated’s socially responsible product portfolio, as we continue to execute on the four pillars of our “Growth For Good” strategy. We achieved loan growth of 4.8% while emphasizing responsible lending to quality creditors. We continue to invest in our lending platform to meet rising demand for the services we provide to change-makers and organizations that are focused on sustainability, economic justice, community financing and other social causes. We are confident we will deliver high-single-digit loan growth in 2022 and sustained profitability.” She continued, “As we progress through 2022, we expect to further improve performance metrics and valuation through prudent use of capital and a focus on shareholder returns. We believe our balance sheet is well positioned to capitalize on the current rising interest rate environment and our industry leading low cost deposit franchise enables us to drive incremental net interest income and profitability.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $15.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $12.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. The $1.7 million decrease for the first quarter of 2022 from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of the $5.0 million decrease in non-interest income reflecting reduced tax credits on solar equity investments in the first quarter, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in net interest income, a $1.3 million decrease in the provision for loan loss, and a $0.6 million decrease in non-interest expense.

Core net income (non-GAAP)1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $13.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Excluded from core net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities and $0.4 million of non-interest expenses related to the now-terminated planned merger with Amalgamated Bank of Chicago (“ABOC”), and for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.1 million of non-interest income losses on the sale of securities and $0.9 million of non-interest expenses related to ABOC. Excluded from core net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.1 million of severance expenses related to the modernization of our Trust department and its related tax impact.

Core net income excluding the effect of tax credits and accelerated deprecation from our solar investments (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $15.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Excluded from the results was $0.1 million of tax credits (recorded as Equity method non-interest income) for the first quarter of 2022, $5.3 million of tax credits in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $3.8 million of accelerated depreciation (recorded as Equity method non-interest contra income) in the first quarter of 2021. Presentation of the exclusion of the temporary effect of these items reduces the financial statement volatility associated with these investments.

Net interest income was $48.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $47.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The $1.3 million increase from the preceding quarter mainly reflected higher income on securities, offset by a decrease in interest income on loans despite average loan balances being up quarter over quarter due to the timing of the loan originations. Adjusted for a $1.0 million one-time recapture of interest income on a reinstated loan recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021, loan interest income was flat on a linked quarter basis. The $6.6 million increase from the first quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase in average securities of $1.1 billion as well as higher yields from our PACE asset originations during the year.

Net interest margin was 2.76% for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of one basis point from 2.77% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of nine basis points from 2.85% in the first quarter of 2021. Prepayment penalties earned in loan income contributed three basis points to our net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022, compared to two basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 and four basis points in the first quarter of 2021.

Provision for loan losses totaled an expense of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to an expense of $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a recovery of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The expense in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by higher loan balances, and a $0.4 million charge-off related to a loan that was transferred to held for sale, partially offset by improved credit quality.

Non-interest income was $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million for the first quarter in 2021. The $5.0 million decrease compared to the preceding quarter was primarily driven by the tax credits on solar equity investments in the prior quarter. The $3.4 million increase compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021 was primarily due to a gain of $0.4 million related to equity investments in solar initiatives in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a $3.8 million loss in the first quarter in 2021. This is due to the timing of tax credits and subsequent losses generated before reaching a steady flow of income. These impacts do not include any benefits of new solar equity investments that we may make in the future.

Core non-interest income excluding the effect of tax credits and accelerated deprecation from our solar investments (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, compared to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $7.8 million, for the first quarter of 2021. Excluded from the results was $0.1 million of tax credits (recorded as Equity method non-interest income) for the first quarter of 2022, $5.3 million of tax credits in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $3.8 million of accelerated depreciation (recorded as Equity method non-interest contra income) in the first quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $34.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease from the preceding quarter is primarily driven by a $0.5 million decrease in ABOC related costs. The increase from the first quarter of 2021 is primarily driven by a $2.2 million increase in data processing related to the modernization of our Trust Department, offset by decreases in professional fees.

Our provision for income tax expense was $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 25.8%, compared to 23.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 25.4% for the first quarter of 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $7.7 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $7.1 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $0.6 billion was driven primarily by a $43.6 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, a $410.4 million increase in investment securities, of which $96.2 million was from PACE assessments, as well as a $158.0 million increase in loans receivable, net.

Total loans, including net deferred costs at March 31, 2022 were $3.4 billion, an increase of $158.0 million, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in loans was primarily driven by a $79.5 million increase in residential loans mainly from direct originations and a $97.6 million increase in our consumer and other loans, primarily driven by solar loan originations from existing flow arrangements, offset by a combined $19.9 million decrease in the commercial portfolio as payoffs exceeded originations. The volume of payoffs is a result of our continued focus on credit quality improvement in the commercial portfolio with $20.3 million of payoffs from criticized loans in addition to certain other pass grade loans.

Deposits at March 31, 2022 were $7.0 billion, an increase of $617.2 million, as compared to $6.4 billion as of December 31, 2021. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $159.9 million compared to $989.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 53% of average deposits and 54% of ending deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022, representing no change from the preceding quarter.

Nonperforming assets totaled $61.1 million, or 0.80% of period-end total assets at March 31, 2022, an increase of $6.5 million, compared with $54.6 million, or 0.77% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2021. The increase in non-performing assets at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily driven by a multi-loan new troubled debt restructuring totaling $10.5 million from the same borrower relationship, offset by a $5.1 million decrease in residential nonaccrual loans. While nonperforming assets increased, overall credit quality improved with criticized assets declining $51.6 million, or 22.3%, to $179.3 million on a linked quarter basis and by $155.0 million, or 46.4%, on a year over year basis.

The allowance for loan losses increased $1.6 million to $37.5 million at March 31, 2022 from $35.9 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in loan balances. At March 31, 2022, we had $58.2 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $4.6 million was made, compared to $53.2 million of impaired loans at December 31, 2021 for which a specific allowance of $5.1 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.08% at March 31, 2022 and 1.08% at December 31, 2021.

Capital

As of March 31, 2022, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.36%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.16%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.34%, compared to 12.98%, 15.95% and 7.62%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2022 was $526.8 million, compared to $563.9 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by a $46.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the tax effected mark to market on our securities portfolio and a $2.5 million decrease in additional paid-in capital, partially offset by $14.2 million of net income.

Our tangible book value per share was $16.45 as of March 31, 2022 compared to $17.56 as of December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a $46.3 million decline from the previous quarter in the tax effected mark-to-market adjustment for the fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio. The mark-to-market adjustment has no impact on our Tier 1 Capital Ratio or other Risk based ratios.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Amalgamated Financial Corp. will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 results today, April 28th, 2022 at 11:00am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) and asking for the Amalgamated Financial Corp. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13728266. The telephonic replay will be available until May 5, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

The presentation materials for the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.amalgamatedbank.com/.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of March 31, 2022, our total assets were $7.7 billion, total net loans were $3.4 billion, and total deposits were $7.0 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2022, our trust business held $39.7 billion in assets under custody and $15.1 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”

Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for March 31, 2022 versus certain periods in 2021 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to any branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to any branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, any acquisition costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Tangible common equity”, and “Tangible book value” are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this release that are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "should," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "in the future," "may" and "intend," as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, and in this release include statements related to future loss/income (including projected non-interest income) of solar tax equity investments.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Loans $ 31,127 $ 32,138 $ 31,109 Securities 19,115 16,511 12,170 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 40 38 48 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 179 200 90 Total interest and dividend income 50,461 48,887 43,417 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,402 1,407 1,573 Borrowed funds 691 399 — Total interest expense 2,093 1,806 1,573 NET INTEREST INCOME 48,368 47,081 41,844 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 2,293 3,568 (3,261 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 46,075 43,513 45,105 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust Department fees 3,491 2,881 3,827 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,447 2,414 2,178 Bank-owned life insurance 814 530 788 Gain (loss) on sale of securities 162 (106 ) 21 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net (157 ) 181 707 Equity method investments 432 5,870 (3,682 ) Other 233 591 161 Total non-interest income 7,422 12,361 4,000 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits 17,669 17,359 18,039 Occupancy and depreciation 3,440 3,730 3,501 Professional fees 2,815 3,742 3,661 Data processing 5,184 5,194 3,005 Office maintenance and depreciation 725 695 655 Amortization of intangible assets 262 302 302 Advertising and promotion 854 982 597 Other 3,448 3,028 3,033 Total non-interest expense 34,397 35,032 32,793 Income before income taxes 19,100 20,842 16,312 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,935 4,918 4,123 Net income 14,165 15,924 12,189 Net income attributable to Amalgamated Financial Corp. $ 14,165 $ 15,924 $ 12,189 Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.39

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets (unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 9,085 $ 8,622 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 364,958 321,863 Total cash and cash equivalents 374,043 330,485 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,474,572 and $2,103,049, respectively) 2,421,064 2,113,410 Held-to-maturity (fair value of $921,395 and $849,704, respectively) 946,347 843,569 Loans held for sale 2,490 3,279 Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees) 3,470,174 3,312,224 Allowance for loan losses (37,542 ) (35,866 ) Loans receivable, net 3,432,632 3,276,358 Resell agreements 180,150 229,018 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 27,409 28,820 Premises and equipment, net 11,654 11,735 Bank-owned life insurance 106,975 107,266 Right-of-use lease asset 33,449 33,115 Deferred tax asset 46,149 26,719 Goodwill 12,936 12,936 Other intangible assets 3,890 4,151 Equity investments 7,102 6,856 Other assets 47,041 50,159 Total assets $ 7,653,331 $ 7,077,876 Liabilities Deposits $ 6,973,473 $ 6,356,255 Subordinated Debt 83,870 83,831 Operating leases 47,883 48,160 Other liabilities 21,343 25,755 Total liabilities 7,126,569 6,514,001 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,995,271 and 31,130,143 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 310 311 Additional paid-in capital 295,443 297,975 Retained earnings 271,722 260,047 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (40,846 ) 5,409 Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity 526,629 563,742 Noncontrolling interests 133 133 Total stockholders' equity 526,762 563,875 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,653,331 $ 7,077,876

Select Financial Data

As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Shares in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Earnings Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.51 $ 0.39 Diluted 0.45 0.50 0.39 Core net income (non-GAAP) Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.54 $ 0.42 Diluted 0.46 0.53 0.41 Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) Basic 0.46 0.41 0.51 Diluted 0.45 0.40 0.50 Book value per common share (excluding minority interest) 16.99 18.11 17.33 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 16.45 17.56 16.75 Common shares outstanding 30,995 31,130 31,169 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 31,107 31,108 31,082 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 31,456 31,516 31,524

Select Financial Data



As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Selected Performance Metrics: Return on average assets 0.78 % 0.90 % 0.79 % Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.79 % 0.95 % 0.85 % Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 0.79 % 0.72 % 1.03 % Return on average equity 10.25 % 11.23 % 9.11 % Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.72 % 12.20 % 10.05 % Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 10.68 % 9.23 % 12.27 % Average equity to average assets 7.58 % 8.02 % 8.71 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.68 % 7.74 % 8.18 % Loan yield 3.85 % 4.01 % 3.83 % Securities yield 2.28 % 2.18 % 2.18 % Deposit cost 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Net interest margin 2.76 % 2.77 % 2.85 % Efficiency ratio (1) 61.65 % 58.94 % 71.53 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 61.07 % 57.18 % 69.18 % Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 61.14 % 62.81 % 63.84 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.84 % 0.85 % 1.78 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.80 % 0.77 % 1.27 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 129.71 % 127.10 % 63.32 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.13 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.08 % 0.44 % 0.20 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.34 % 7.62 % 8.06 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.36 % 12.98 % 13.70 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.16 % 15.95 % 14.74 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.36 % 12.98 % 13.70 % (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income

Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition

(In thousands) At March 31, 2022 At December 31, 2021 At March 31, 2021 Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Commercial portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 724,177 20.9 % $ 729,385 22.0 % $ 612,581 18.8 % Multifamily 813,702 23.5 % 821,801 24.8 % 882,231 27.2 % Commercial real estate 354,174 10.2 % 369,429 11.2 % 364,308 11.2 % Construction and land development 40,242 1.2 % 31,539 1.0 % 50,267 1.5 % Total commercial portfolio 1,932,295 55.8 % 1,952,154 59.0 % 1,909,387 58.7 % Retail portfolio: Residential real estate lending 1,143,175 33.0 % 1,063,682 32.2 % 1,137,851 35.0 % Consumer and other 389,452 11.2 % 291,818 8.8 % 206,451 6.3 % Total retail 1,532,627 44.2 % 1,355,500 41.0 % 1,344,302 41.3 % Total loans held for investment 3,464,922 100.0 % 3,307,654 100.0 % 3,253,689 100.0 % Net deferred loan origination costs (fees) 5,252 4,570 5,815 Allowance for loan losses (37,542 ) (35,866 ) (36,662 ) Total loans, net $ 3,432,632 $ 3,276,358 $ 3,222,842 Held-to-maturity securities portfolio: PACE assessments 723,646 76.5 % 627,394 74.4 % 451,643 85.0 % Other securities 222,701 23.5 % 216,175 25.6 % 79,631 15.0 % Total held-to-maturity securities $ 946,347 100.0 % $ 843,569 100.0 % $ 531,274 100.0 %

Net Interest Income Analysis

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (In thousands) Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Income /

Expense Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 423,878 $ 179 0.17 % $ 561,027 $ 200 0.14 % $ 380,390 $ 90 0.10 % Securities and FHLB stock 3,192,642 18,435 2.34 % 2,876,150 15,973 2.20 % 2,116,952 11,798 2.26 % Resell Agreements 219,221 720 1.33 % 138,436 576 1.65 % 154,266 420 1.10 % Total loans, net (1)(2) 3,280,115 31,127 3.85 % 3,177,729 32,138 4.01 % 3,293,775 31,109 3.83 % Total interest earning assets 7,115,856 50,461 2.88 % 6,753,342 48,887 2.87 % 5,945,383 43,417 2.96 % Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 9,226 8,072 7,307 Other assets 267,689 249,476 279,308 Total assets $ 7,392,771 $ 7,010,890 $ 6,231,998 Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 2,896,086 $ 1,247 0.17 % $ 2,765,380 $ 1,220 0.18 % $ 2,512,892 $ 1,222 0.20 % Time deposits 199,340 155 0.32 % 215,562 187 0.34 % 280,057 351 0.51 % Total deposits 3,095,426 1,402 0.18 % 2,980,942 1,407 0.19 % 2,792,949 1,573 0.23 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 0.00 % — — 0.00 % 495 — 0.00 % Other Borrowings 84,597 691 3.31 % 49,891 399 3.17 % — — 0.00 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3,180,023 2,093 0.27 % 3,030,833 1,806 0.24 % 2,793,444 1,573 0.23 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand and transaction deposits 3,549,483 3,290,932 2,786,581 Other liabilities 102,874 126,746 109,420 Total liabilities 6,832,380 6,448,511 5,689,445 Stockholders' equity 560,391 562,379 542,553 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,392,771 $ 7,010,890 $ 6,231,998 Net interest income / interest rate spread $ 48,368 2.61 % $ 47,081 2.63 % $ 41,844 2.73 % Net interest earning assets / net interest margin $ 3,935,833 2.76 % $ 3,722,509 2.77 % $ 3,151,939 2.85 % Total Cost of Deposits 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.11 %

(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses

(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 1Q2022, 4Q2021, and 1Q2021 of $399, $353, and $642 respectively (in thousands)





Deposit Portfolio Composition

(In thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 3,759,349 $ 3,335,005 $ 2,819,627 NOW accounts 212,550 210,844 206,145 Money market deposit accounts 2,416,201 2,227,953 2,067,886 Savings accounts 386,253 375,301 361,731 Time deposits 199,120 207,152 264,678 Total deposits $ 6,973,473 $ 6,356,255 $ 5,720,067





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (In thousands) Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Average

Balance Average

Rate Paid Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts $ 3,549,482 0.00 % $ 3,290,932 0.00 % $ 2,786,581 0.00 % NOW accounts 208,134 0.08 % 204,556 0.09 % 198,117 0.08 % Money market deposit accounts 2,310,294 0.19 % 2,190,423 0.20 % 1,963,707 0.23 % Savings accounts 377,659 0.11 % 370,401 0.10 % 351,068 0.11 % Time deposits 199,340 0.32 % 215,562 0.34 % 280,057 0.51 % Total deposits $ 6,644,909 0.09 % $ 6,271,874 0.09 % $ 5,579,530 0.11 %

Asset Quality

(In thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Loans 90 days past due and accruing $ — $ — $ 2,424 Nonaccrual loans held for sale 2,490 1,000 — Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans 10,835 14,722 37,324 Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual 18,107 13,497 20,578 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 29,259 24,997 17,656 Other real estate owned 307 307 2,988 Impaired securities 59 63 61 Total nonperforming assets $ 61,057 $ 54,586 $ 81,031 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 8,099 $ 8,313 $ 12,347 Multifamily 3,537 2,907 7,660 Commercial real estate 3,988 4,054 4,133 Construction and land development 5,053 — 8,605 Total commercial portfolio 20,677 15,274 32,745 Residential real estate lending 7,404 12,525 24,300 Consumer and other 861 420 857 Total retail portfolio 8,265 12,945 25,157 Total nonaccrual loans $ 28,942 $ 28,219 $ 57,902 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.84 % 0.85 % 1.78 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.80 % 0.77 % 1.27 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 129.71 % 127.10 % 63.32 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.08 % 1.08 % 1.13 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.08 % 0.44 % 0.20 %

Credit Quality

March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 691,834 $ 7,221 $ 25,122 $ — $ 724,177 Multifamily 745,349 32,737 35,616 — 813,702 Commercial real estate 291,320 2,899 59,955 — 354,174 Construction and land development 32,766 — 7,476 — 40,242 Residential real estate lending 1,135,481 290 7,404 — 1,143,175 Consumer and other 388,907 — 545 — 389,452 Total loans $ 3,285,657 $ 43,147 $ 136,118 $ — $ 3,464,922





December 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 693,312 $ 10,165 $ 25,908 $ — $ 729,385 Multifamily 721,869 48,804 51,128 — 821,801 Commercial real estate 295,261 13,947 60,221 — 369,429 Construction and land development 24,063 — 7,476 — 31,539 Residential real estate lending 1,050,865 292 12,525 — 1,063,682 Consumer and other 291,398 — 420 — 291,818 Total loans $ 3,076,768 $ 73,208 $ 157,678 $ — $ 3,307,654





March 31, 2021 ($ in thousands) Pass Special Mention Substandard Doubtful Total Commercial and industrial $ 566,421 $ 17,622 $ 28,079 $ 459 $ 612,581 Multifamily 742,746 108,016 28,296 3,173 882,231 Commercial real estate 257,178 32,878 74,252 — 364,308 Construction and land development 33,971 7,691 8,605 — 50,267 Residential real estate lending 1,113,551 — 24,300 — 1,137,851 Consumer and other 205,594 — 857 — 206,451 Total loans $ 2,919,461 $ 166,207 $ 164,389 $ 3,632 $ 3,253,689

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Core operating revenue Net Interest income (GAAP) $ 48,368 $ 47,081 $ 41,844 Non-interest income 7,422 12,361 4,000 Less: Securities (gain) loss (162 ) 106 (18 ) Core operating revenue (non-GAAP) 55,628 59,548 45,826 Less: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments (64 ) (5,337 ) 3,836 Core operating revenue excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) $ 55,564 $ 54,211 $ 49,662 Core non-interest expense Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 34,397 $ 35,032 $ 32,793 Less: Severance (1) (52 ) (54 ) (1,090 ) Less: ABOC (371 ) (930 ) — Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 33,974 $ 34,048 $ 31,703 Core net income Net Income (GAAP) $ 14,165 $ 15,924 $ 12,189 Less: Securities (gain) loss (162 ) 106 (18 ) Add: Severance (1) 52 54 1,090 Add: ABOC 371 930 — Less: Tax on notable items (67 ) (257 ) (271 ) Core net income (non-GAAP) 14,359 16,757 12,990 Less: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments (64 ) (5,337 ) 3,836 Add: Tax effect of solar income 17 1,259 (973 ) Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) $ 14,312 $ 12,679 $ 15,853 Tangible common equity Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 526,762 $ 563,875 $ 540,222 Less: Minority interest (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) Less: Goodwill (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (3,890 ) (4,151 ) (5,057 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 509,803 $ 546,655 $ 522,096 Average tangible common equity Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 560,391 $ 562,379 $ 542,553 Less: Minority interest (133 ) (133 ) (133 ) Less: Goodwill (12,936 ) (12,936 ) (12,936 ) Less: Core deposit intangible (4,017 ) (4,299 ) (5,205 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 543,305 $ 545,011 $ 524,279 Core return on average assets Denominator: Total average assets 7,392,771 7,010,890 6,231,998 Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.79 % 0.95 % 0.85 % Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 0.79 % 0.72 % 1.03 % Core return on average tangible common equity Denominator: Average tangible common equity 543,305 545,011 524,279 Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 10.72 % 12.20 % 10.05 % Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 10.68 % 9.23 % 12.27 % Core efficiency ratio Numerator: Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) 33,974 34,048 31,703 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.07 % 57.18 % 69.18 % Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP) 61.14 % 62.81 % 63.84 %

(1) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated







1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.