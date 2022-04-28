Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the “Company” or “Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net income of $14.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, as compared to $15.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, on a linked quarter basis.
- Excluding the tax credit or accelerated depreciation impact of our solar tax equity investments, core net income was $14.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share as compared to $12.7 million or $0.40 on a linked quarter basis.
- Deposits increased $617.2 million to $7.0 billion and political deposits increased by $159.9 million to $1.1 billion on a linked quarter basis.
- Industry leading cost of deposits was 0.09%, where non-interest bearing deposits comprised 54% of total deposits.
- Loans, including net deferred costs increased $158.0 million, or 4.8%, to $3.4 billion, on a linked quarter basis.
- PACE assessments grew $96.2 million to $723.6 million on a linked quarter basis, comprised of a $75.5 million increase in residential and a $20.7 million increase in commercial.
- Net interest income grew $1.3 million to $48.4 million as compared to $47.1 million, while the net interest margin remained consistent at 2.76%, compared to 2.77%, each on a linked quarter basis.
- Credit quality improved with criticized assets declining $51.6 million, or 22.3%, to $179.3 million on a linked quarter basis and by $155.0 million, or 46.4%, on a year over year basis.
- Repurchased approximately 163,500 shares, or $2.8 million of common stock under our previously announced $40 million share repurchase program.
- Regulatory capital remained above “well capitalized” standards.
Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our first quarter results demonstrate continued momentum for Amalgamated’s socially responsible product portfolio, as we continue to execute on the four pillars of our “Growth For Good” strategy. We achieved loan growth of 4.8% while emphasizing responsible lending to quality creditors. We continue to invest in our lending platform to meet rising demand for the services we provide to change-makers and organizations that are focused on sustainability, economic justice, community financing and other social causes. We are confident we will deliver high-single-digit loan growth in 2022 and sustained profitability.” She continued, “As we progress through 2022, we expect to further improve performance metrics and valuation through prudent use of capital and a focus on shareholder returns. We believe our balance sheet is well positioned to capitalize on the current rising interest rate environment and our industry leading low cost deposit franchise enables us to drive incremental net interest income and profitability.”
Results of Operations, Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $15.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $12.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. The $1.7 million decrease for the first quarter of 2022 from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of the $5.0 million decrease in non-interest income reflecting reduced tax credits on solar equity investments in the first quarter, partially offset by a $1.3 million increase in net interest income, a $1.3 million decrease in the provision for loan loss, and a $0.6 million decrease in non-interest expense.
Core net income (non-GAAP)1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $13.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Excluded from core net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million of non-interest income gains on the sale of securities and $0.4 million of non-interest expenses related to the now-terminated planned merger with Amalgamated Bank of Chicago (“ABOC”), and for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.1 million of non-interest income losses on the sale of securities and $0.9 million of non-interest expenses related to ABOC. Excluded from core net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.1 million of severance expenses related to the modernization of our Trust department and its related tax impact.
Core net income excluding the effect of tax credits and accelerated deprecation from our solar investments (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $15.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Excluded from the results was $0.1 million of tax credits (recorded as Equity method non-interest income) for the first quarter of 2022, $5.3 million of tax credits in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $3.8 million of accelerated depreciation (recorded as Equity method non-interest contra income) in the first quarter of 2021. Presentation of the exclusion of the temporary effect of these items reduces the financial statement volatility associated with these investments.
Net interest income was $48.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $47.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $41.8 million for the first quarter of 2021. The $1.3 million increase from the preceding quarter mainly reflected higher income on securities, offset by a decrease in interest income on loans despite average loan balances being up quarter over quarter due to the timing of the loan originations. Adjusted for a $1.0 million one-time recapture of interest income on a reinstated loan recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021, loan interest income was flat on a linked quarter basis. The $6.6 million increase from the first quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to an increase in average securities of $1.1 billion as well as higher yields from our PACE asset originations during the year.
Net interest margin was 2.76% for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of one basis point from 2.77% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of nine basis points from 2.85% in the first quarter of 2021. Prepayment penalties earned in loan income contributed three basis points to our net interest margin in the first quarter of 2022, compared to two basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 and four basis points in the first quarter of 2021.
Provision for loan losses totaled an expense of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to an expense of $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a recovery of $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The expense in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by higher loan balances, and a $0.4 million charge-off related to a loan that was transferred to held for sale, partially offset by improved credit quality.
Non-interest income was $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million for the first quarter in 2021. The $5.0 million decrease compared to the preceding quarter was primarily driven by the tax credits on solar equity investments in the prior quarter. The $3.4 million increase compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021 was primarily due to a gain of $0.4 million related to equity investments in solar initiatives in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a $3.8 million loss in the first quarter in 2021. This is due to the timing of tax credits and subsequent losses generated before reaching a steady flow of income. These impacts do not include any benefits of new solar equity investments that we may make in the future.
Core non-interest income excluding the effect of tax credits and accelerated deprecation from our solar investments (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, compared to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $7.8 million, for the first quarter of 2021. Excluded from the results was $0.1 million of tax credits (recorded as Equity method non-interest income) for the first quarter of 2022, $5.3 million of tax credits in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $3.8 million of accelerated depreciation (recorded as Equity method non-interest contra income) in the first quarter of 2021.
Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $34.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 and an increase of $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease from the preceding quarter is primarily driven by a $0.5 million decrease in ABOC related costs. The increase from the first quarter of 2021 is primarily driven by a $2.2 million increase in data processing related to the modernization of our Trust Department, offset by decreases in professional fees.
Our provision for income tax expense was $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 25.8%, compared to 23.6% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 25.4% for the first quarter of 2021.
Financial Condition
Total assets were $7.7 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $7.1 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $0.6 billion was driven primarily by a $43.6 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, a $410.4 million increase in investment securities, of which $96.2 million was from PACE assessments, as well as a $158.0 million increase in loans receivable, net.
Total loans, including net deferred costs at March 31, 2022 were $3.4 billion, an increase of $158.0 million, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase in loans was primarily driven by a $79.5 million increase in residential loans mainly from direct originations and a $97.6 million increase in our consumer and other loans, primarily driven by solar loan originations from existing flow arrangements, offset by a combined $19.9 million decrease in the commercial portfolio as payoffs exceeded originations. The volume of payoffs is a result of our continued focus on credit quality improvement in the commercial portfolio with $20.3 million of payoffs from criticized loans in addition to certain other pass grade loans.
Deposits at March 31, 2022 were $7.0 billion, an increase of $617.2 million, as compared to $6.4 billion as of December 31, 2021. Deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $159.9 million compared to $989.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 53% of average deposits and 54% of ending deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, contributing to an average cost of deposits of 0.09% in the first quarter of 2022, representing no change from the preceding quarter.
Nonperforming assets totaled $61.1 million, or 0.80% of period-end total assets at March 31, 2022, an increase of $6.5 million, compared with $54.6 million, or 0.77% of period-end total assets at December 31, 2021. The increase in non-performing assets at March 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily driven by a multi-loan new troubled debt restructuring totaling $10.5 million from the same borrower relationship, offset by a $5.1 million decrease in residential nonaccrual loans. While nonperforming assets increased, overall credit quality improved with criticized assets declining $51.6 million, or 22.3%, to $179.3 million on a linked quarter basis and by $155.0 million, or 46.4%, on a year over year basis.
The allowance for loan losses increased $1.6 million to $37.5 million at March 31, 2022 from $35.9 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in loan balances. At March 31, 2022, we had $58.2 million of impaired loans for which a specific allowance of $4.6 million was made, compared to $53.2 million of impaired loans at December 31, 2021 for which a specific allowance of $5.1 million was made. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.08% at March 31, 2022 and 1.08% at December 31, 2021.
Capital
As of March 31, 2022, our Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.36%, Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.16%, and Tier-1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 7.34%, compared to 12.98%, 15.95% and 7.62%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2022 was $526.8 million, compared to $563.9 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was primarily driven by a $46.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income due to the tax effected mark to market on our securities portfolio and a $2.5 million decrease in additional paid-in capital, partially offset by $14.2 million of net income.
Our tangible book value per share was $16.45 as of March 31, 2022 compared to $17.56 as of December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a $46.3 million decline from the previous quarter in the tax effected mark-to-market adjustment for the fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio. The mark-to-market adjustment has no impact on our Tier 1 Capital Ratio or other Risk based ratios.
About Amalgamated Financial Corp.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of March 31, 2022, our total assets were $7.7 billion, total net loans were $3.4 billion, and total deposits were $7.0 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2022, our trust business held $39.7 billion in assets under custody and $15.1 billion in assets under management.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation, “Core operating revenue,” “Core non-interest expense,” “Core net income,” “Tangible common equity,” “Average tangible common equity,” “Core return on average assets,” “Core return on average tangible common equity,” and “Core efficiency ratio.”
Our management utilizes this information to compare our operating performance for March 31, 2022 versus certain periods in 2021 and to prepare internal projections. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of our operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to our core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, we believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare our results to those of other companies.
The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on our website, amalgamatedbank.com.
Terminology
Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:
“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains on the sale of owned property. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.
“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to any branch closures and restructuring/severance costs. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.
“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to any branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, any acquisition costs, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. We believe the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.
“Tangible common equity”, and “Tangible book value” are defined as stockholders’ equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, preferred stock, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. We believe that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders’ equity.
“Core return on average assets” is defined as “Core net income” divided by average total assets. We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.
“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as “Core net income” divided by “Average tangible common equity.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders’ equity.
“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as “Core non-interest expense” divided by “Core operating revenue.” We believe the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Loans
|$
|31,127
|$
|32,138
|$
|31,109
|Securities
|19,115
|16,511
|12,170
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
|40
|38
|48
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|179
|200
|90
|Total interest and dividend income
|50,461
|48,887
|43,417
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,402
|1,407
|1,573
|Borrowed funds
|691
|399
|—
|Total interest expense
|2,093
|1,806
|1,573
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|48,368
|47,081
|41,844
|Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
|2,293
|3,568
|(3,261
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|46,075
|43,513
|45,105
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Trust Department fees
|3,491
|2,881
|3,827
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,447
|2,414
|2,178
|Bank-owned life insurance
|814
|530
|788
|Gain (loss) on sale of securities
|162
|(106
|)
|21
|Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net
|(157
|)
|181
|707
|Equity method investments
|432
|5,870
|(3,682
|)
|Other
|233
|591
|161
|Total non-interest income
|7,422
|12,361
|4,000
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Compensation and employee benefits
|17,669
|17,359
|18,039
|Occupancy and depreciation
|3,440
|3,730
|3,501
|Professional fees
|2,815
|3,742
|3,661
|Data processing
|5,184
|5,194
|3,005
|Office maintenance and depreciation
|725
|695
|655
|Amortization of intangible assets
|262
|302
|302
|Advertising and promotion
|854
|982
|597
|Other
|3,448
|3,028
|3,033
|Total non-interest expense
|34,397
|35,032
|32,793
|Income before income taxes
|19,100
|20,842
|16,312
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,935
|4,918
|4,123
|Net income
|14,165
|15,924
|12,189
|Net income attributable to Amalgamated Financial Corp.
|$
|14,165
|$
|15,924
|$
|12,189
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.39
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.39
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(In thousands)
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|9,085
|$
|8,622
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|364,958
|321,863
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|374,043
|330,485
|Securities:
|Available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,474,572 and $2,103,049, respectively)
|2,421,064
|2,113,410
|Held-to-maturity (fair value of $921,395 and $849,704, respectively)
|946,347
|843,569
|Loans held for sale
|2,490
|3,279
|Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs (fees)
|3,470,174
|3,312,224
|Allowance for loan losses
|(37,542
|)
|(35,866
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|3,432,632
|3,276,358
|Resell agreements
|180,150
|229,018
|Accrued interest and dividends receivable
|27,409
|28,820
|Premises and equipment, net
|11,654
|11,735
|Bank-owned life insurance
|106,975
|107,266
|Right-of-use lease asset
|33,449
|33,115
|Deferred tax asset
|46,149
|26,719
|Goodwill
|12,936
|12,936
|Other intangible assets
|3,890
|4,151
|Equity investments
|7,102
|6,856
|Other assets
|47,041
|50,159
|Total assets
|$
|7,653,331
|$
|7,077,876
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|6,973,473
|$
|6,356,255
|Subordinated Debt
|83,870
|83,831
|Operating leases
|47,883
|48,160
|Other liabilities
|21,343
|25,755
|Total liabilities
|7,126,569
|6,514,001
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, par value $.01 per share (70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,995,271 and 31,130,143 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|310
|311
|Additional paid-in capital
|295,443
|297,975
|Retained earnings
|271,722
|260,047
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|(40,846
|)
|5,409
|Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity
|526,629
|563,742
|Noncontrolling interests
|133
|133
|Total stockholders' equity
|526,762
|563,875
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|7,653,331
|$
|7,077,876
Select Financial Data
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Shares in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Earnings
|Basic
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.39
|Diluted
|0.45
|0.50
|0.39
|Core net income (non-GAAP)
|Basic
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.42
|Diluted
|0.46
|0.53
|0.41
|Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|Basic
|0.46
|0.41
|0.51
|Diluted
|0.45
|0.40
|0.50
|Book value per common share (excluding minority interest)
|16.99
|18.11
|17.33
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|16.45
|17.56
|16.75
|Common shares outstanding
|30,995
|31,130
|31,169
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|31,107
|31,108
|31,082
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|31,456
|31,516
|31,524
Select Financial Data
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|Selected Performance Metrics:
|Return on average assets
|0.78
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.79
|%
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.79
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.85
|%
|Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|0.79
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.03
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.25
|%
|11.23
|%
|9.11
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|10.72
|%
|12.20
|%
|10.05
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|10.68
|%
|9.23
|%
|12.27
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|7.58
|%
|8.02
|%
|8.71
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|6.68
|%
|7.74
|%
|8.18
|%
|Loan yield
|3.85
|%
|4.01
|%
|3.83
|%
|Securities yield
|2.28
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.18
|%
|Deposit cost
|0.09
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.11
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.76
|%
|2.77
|%
|2.85
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|61.65
|%
|58.94
|%
|71.53
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
|61.07
|%
|57.18
|%
|69.18
|%
|Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|61.14
|%
|62.81
|%
|63.84
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.84
|%
|0.85
|%
|1.78
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.80
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.27
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
|129.71
|%
|127.10
|%
|63.32
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.08
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.13
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.08
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.20
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|7.34
|%
|7.62
|%
|8.06
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|12.36
|%
|12.98
|%
|13.70
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|15.16
|%
|15.95
|%
|14.74
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|12.36
|%
|12.98
|%
|13.70
|%
|(1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income
Loan and Held-to-Maturity Securities Portfolio Composition
|(In thousands)
|At March 31, 2022
|At December 31, 2021
|At March 31, 2021
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Commercial portfolio:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|724,177
|20.9
|%
|$
|729,385
|22.0
|%
|$
|612,581
|18.8
|%
|Multifamily
|813,702
|23.5
|%
|821,801
|24.8
|%
|882,231
|27.2
|%
|Commercial real estate
|354,174
|10.2
|%
|369,429
|11.2
|%
|364,308
|11.2
|%
|Construction and land development
|40,242
|1.2
|%
|31,539
|1.0
|%
|50,267
|1.5
|%
|Total commercial portfolio
|1,932,295
|55.8
|%
|1,952,154
|59.0
|%
|1,909,387
|58.7
|%
|Retail portfolio:
|Residential real estate lending
|1,143,175
|33.0
|%
|1,063,682
|32.2
|%
|1,137,851
|35.0
|%
|Consumer and other
|389,452
|11.2
|%
|291,818
|8.8
|%
|206,451
|6.3
|%
|Total retail
|1,532,627
|44.2
|%
|1,355,500
|41.0
|%
|1,344,302
|41.3
|%
|Total loans held for investment
|3,464,922
|100.0
|%
|3,307,654
|100.0
|%
|3,253,689
|100.0
|%
|Net deferred loan origination costs (fees)
|5,252
|4,570
|5,815
|Allowance for loan losses
|(37,542
|)
|(35,866
|)
|(36,662
|)
|Total loans, net
|$
|3,432,632
|$
|3,276,358
|$
|3,222,842
|Held-to-maturity securities portfolio:
|PACE assessments
|723,646
|76.5
|%
|627,394
|74.4
|%
|451,643
|85.0
|%
|Other securities
|222,701
|23.5
|%
|216,175
|25.6
|%
|79,631
|15.0
|%
|Total held-to-maturity securities
|$
|946,347
|100.0
|%
|$
|843,569
|100.0
|%
|$
|531,274
|100.0
|%
Net Interest Income Analysis
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|(In thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Income /
Expense
|Yield /
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income /
Expense
|Yield /
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Income /
Expense
|Yield /
Rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|$
|423,878
|$
|179
|0.17
|%
|$
|561,027
|$
|200
|0.14
|%
|$
|380,390
|$
|90
|0.10
|%
|Securities and FHLB stock
|3,192,642
|18,435
|2.34
|%
|2,876,150
|15,973
|2.20
|%
|2,116,952
|11,798
|2.26
|%
|Resell Agreements
|219,221
|720
|1.33
|%
|138,436
|576
|1.65
|%
|154,266
|420
|1.10
|%
|Total loans, net (1)(2)
|3,280,115
|31,127
|3.85
|%
|3,177,729
|32,138
|4.01
|%
|3,293,775
|31,109
|3.83
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|7,115,856
|50,461
|2.88
|%
|6,753,342
|48,887
|2.87
|%
|5,945,383
|43,417
|2.96
|%
|Non-interest earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|9,226
|8,072
|7,307
|Other assets
|267,689
|249,476
|279,308
|Total assets
|$
|7,392,771
|$
|7,010,890
|$
|6,231,998
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|2,896,086
|$
|1,247
|0.17
|%
|$
|2,765,380
|$
|1,220
|0.18
|%
|$
|2,512,892
|$
|1,222
|0.20
|%
|Time deposits
|199,340
|155
|0.32
|%
|215,562
|187
|0.34
|%
|280,057
|351
|0.51
|%
|Total deposits
|3,095,426
|1,402
|0.18
|%
|2,980,942
|1,407
|0.19
|%
|2,792,949
|1,573
|0.23
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|495
|—
|0.00
|%
|Other Borrowings
|84,597
|691
|3.31
|%
|49,891
|399
|3.17
|%
|—
|—
|0.00
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|3,180,023
|2,093
|0.27
|%
|3,030,833
|1,806
|0.24
|%
|2,793,444
|1,573
|0.23
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand and transaction deposits
|3,549,483
|3,290,932
|2,786,581
|Other liabilities
|102,874
|126,746
|109,420
|Total liabilities
|6,832,380
|6,448,511
|5,689,445
|Stockholders' equity
|560,391
|562,379
|542,553
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,392,771
|$
|7,010,890
|$
|6,231,998
|Net interest income / interest rate spread
|$
|48,368
|2.61
|%
|$
|47,081
|2.63
|%
|$
|41,844
|2.73
|%
|Net interest earning assets / net interest margin
|$
|3,935,833
|2.76
|%
|$
|3,722,509
|2.77
|%
|$
|3,151,939
|2.85
|%
|Total Cost of Deposits
|0.09
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.11
|%
(1) Amounts are net of deferred origination costs (fees) and the allowance for loan losses
(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 1Q2022, 4Q2021, and 1Q2021 of $399, $353, and $642 respectively (in thousands)
Deposit Portfolio Composition
|(In thousands)
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts
|$
|3,759,349
|$
|3,335,005
|$
|2,819,627
|NOW accounts
|212,550
|210,844
|206,145
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,416,201
|2,227,953
|2,067,886
|Savings accounts
|386,253
|375,301
|361,731
|Time deposits
|199,120
|207,152
|264,678
|Total deposits
|$
|6,973,473
|$
|6,356,255
|$
|5,720,067
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|(In thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Average
Rate Paid
|Average
Balance
|Average
Rate Paid
|Average
Balance
|Average
Rate Paid
|Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts
|$
|3,549,482
|0.00
|%
|$
|3,290,932
|0.00
|%
|$
|2,786,581
|0.00
|%
|NOW accounts
|208,134
|0.08
|%
|204,556
|0.09
|%
|198,117
|0.08
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,310,294
|0.19
|%
|2,190,423
|0.20
|%
|1,963,707
|0.23
|%
|Savings accounts
|377,659
|0.11
|%
|370,401
|0.10
|%
|351,068
|0.11
|%
|Time deposits
|199,340
|0.32
|%
|215,562
|0.34
|%
|280,057
|0.51
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|6,644,909
|0.09
|%
|$
|6,271,874
|0.09
|%
|$
|5,579,530
|0.11
|%
Asset Quality
|(In thousands)
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|2,424
|Nonaccrual loans held for sale
|2,490
|1,000
|—
|Nonaccrual loans excluding held for sale loans and restructured loans
|10,835
|14,722
|37,324
|Troubled debt restructured loans - nonaccrual
|18,107
|13,497
|20,578
|Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing
|29,259
|24,997
|17,656
|Other real estate owned
|307
|307
|2,988
|Impaired securities
|59
|63
|61
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|61,057
|$
|54,586
|$
|81,031
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|8,099
|$
|8,313
|$
|12,347
|Multifamily
|3,537
|2,907
|7,660
|Commercial real estate
|3,988
|4,054
|4,133
|Construction and land development
|5,053
|—
|8,605
|Total commercial portfolio
|20,677
|15,274
|32,745
|Residential real estate lending
|7,404
|12,525
|24,300
|Consumer and other
|861
|420
|857
|Total retail portfolio
|8,265
|12,945
|25,157
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|28,942
|$
|28,219
|$
|57,902
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.84
|%
|0.85
|%
|1.78
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.80
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.27
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
|129.71
|%
|127.10
|%
|63.32
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.08
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.13
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|0.08
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.20
|%
Credit Quality
|March 31, 2022
|(in thousands)
|Pass
|Special Mention
|Substandard
|Doubtful
|Total
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|691,834
|$
|7,221
|$
|25,122
|$
|—
|$
|724,177
|Multifamily
|745,349
|32,737
|35,616
|—
|813,702
|Commercial real estate
|291,320
|2,899
|59,955
|—
|354,174
|Construction and land development
|32,766
|—
|7,476
|—
|40,242
|Residential real estate lending
|1,135,481
|290
|7,404
|—
|1,143,175
|Consumer and other
|388,907
|—
|545
|—
|389,452
|Total loans
|$
|3,285,657
|$
|43,147
|$
|136,118
|$
|—
|$
|3,464,922
|December 31, 2021
|($ in thousands)
|Pass
|Special Mention
|Substandard
|Doubtful
|Total
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|693,312
|$
|10,165
|$
|25,908
|$
|—
|$
|729,385
|Multifamily
|721,869
|48,804
|51,128
|—
|821,801
|Commercial real estate
|295,261
|13,947
|60,221
|—
|369,429
|Construction and land development
|24,063
|—
|7,476
|—
|31,539
|Residential real estate lending
|1,050,865
|292
|12,525
|—
|1,063,682
|Consumer and other
|291,398
|—
|420
|—
|291,818
|Total loans
|$
|3,076,768
|$
|73,208
|$
|157,678
|$
|—
|$
|3,307,654
|March 31, 2021
|($ in thousands)
|Pass
|Special Mention
|Substandard
|Doubtful
|Total
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|566,421
|$
|17,622
|$
|28,079
|$
|459
|$
|612,581
|Multifamily
|742,746
|108,016
|28,296
|3,173
|882,231
|Commercial real estate
|257,178
|32,878
|74,252
|—
|364,308
|Construction and land development
|33,971
|7,691
|8,605
|—
|50,267
|Residential real estate lending
|1,113,551
|—
|24,300
|—
|1,137,851
|Consumer and other
|205,594
|—
|857
|—
|206,451
|Total loans
|$
|2,919,461
|$
|166,207
|$
|164,389
|$
|3,632
|$
|3,253,689
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|Core operating revenue
|Net Interest income (GAAP)
|$
|48,368
|$
|47,081
|$
|41,844
|Non-interest income
|7,422
|12,361
|4,000
|Less: Securities (gain) loss
|(162
|)
|106
|(18
|)
|Core operating revenue (non-GAAP)
|55,628
|59,548
|45,826
|Less: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments
|(64
|)
|(5,337
|)
|3,836
|Core operating revenue excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|$
|55,564
|$
|54,211
|$
|49,662
|Core non-interest expense
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|34,397
|$
|35,032
|$
|32,793
|Less: Severance (1)
|(52
|)
|(54
|)
|(1,090
|)
|Less: ABOC
|(371
|)
|(930
|)
|—
|Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|33,974
|$
|34,048
|$
|31,703
|Core net income
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|14,165
|$
|15,924
|$
|12,189
|Less: Securities (gain) loss
|(162
|)
|106
|(18
|)
|Add: Severance (1)
|52
|54
|1,090
|Add: ABOC
|371
|930
|—
|Less: Tax on notable items
|(67
|)
|(257
|)
|(271
|)
|Core net income (non-GAAP)
|14,359
|16,757
|12,990
|Less: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments
|(64
|)
|(5,337
|)
|3,836
|Add: Tax effect of solar income
|17
|1,259
|(973
|)
|Core net income excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|$
|14,312
|$
|12,679
|$
|15,853
|Tangible common equity
|Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|526,762
|$
|563,875
|$
|540,222
|Less: Minority interest
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|Less: Goodwill
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|Less: Core deposit intangible
|(3,890
|)
|(4,151
|)
|(5,057
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|509,803
|$
|546,655
|$
|522,096
|Average tangible common equity
|Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|560,391
|$
|562,379
|$
|542,553
|Less: Minority interest
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|(133
|)
|Less: Goodwill
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|Less: Core deposit intangible
|(4,017
|)
|(4,299
|)
|(5,205
|)
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|543,305
|$
|545,011
|$
|524,279
|Core return on average assets
|Denominator: Total average assets
|7,392,771
|7,010,890
|6,231,998
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.79
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.85
|%
|Core return on average assets excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|0.79
|%
|0.72
|%
|1.03
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|Denominator: Average tangible common equity
|543,305
|545,011
|524,279
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|10.72
|%
|12.20
|%
|10.05
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|10.68
|%
|9.23
|%
|12.27
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|Numerator: Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|33,974
|34,048
|31,703
|Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|61.07
|%
|57.18
|%
|69.18
|%
|Core efficiency ratio excluding solar tax impact (non-GAAP)
|61.14
|%
|62.81
|%
|63.84
|%
(1) Salary and COBRA reimbursement expense for positions eliminated
1 Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on our website, www.amalgamatedbank.com.