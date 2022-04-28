New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Razor Market Research Report: By Type, Segment, Distribution Channel, Blade Type, Consumer - Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272199/?utm_source=GNW



From an estimated $17,405.4 million in 2021, the global razor market size will likely rise to $20,866.6 million by 2030, at a 2.0% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. This presents lucrative opportunities for key consumer goods companies, such as The Procter & Gamble Company, Dorco Co. Ltd., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Societe BIC S.A., Feather Safety Razor Co. Ltd., OSCAR RAZOR, Harry’s Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dollar Shave Club Inc., and Wahl Clipper Corporation.



To leverage the growing consumer base, these enterprises have already started focusing strongly on product launches. For instance, a new skincare and shaving brand, Planet Kind, was launched by Gillette in February 2021. The products under the brand are made using 85% recycled plastic, paper, or aluminum. Exactly a year earlier, the company had launched the Gillette TREO razor, which has a safety comb built into it.



• The rising disposable income is driving the industry by allowing people to purchase use-and-throw razors, rather than using the same piece repeatedly, after cleaning the blade.

• The growth of the razor market is also a direct result of the strengthening focus on personal grooming. With the increasing influence of the Western culture, men and women both are doing more than ever to look good, where razors play an important role.

• The demand for electric variants is growing at the highest rate because of their ease of use and suitability for those who like keeping stubble and beards.

• With an increasing number of women entering the workforce and becoming conscious of their appearance, sales of razors are surging faster among them than among men.

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets remain the preferred places for people to shop for these products as these settings offer a wide assortment of brands under one roof.

• APAC is the largest razor market because it is home to the most people in the world. Additionally, with the rising purchasing power in the region, the sale of these and other personal care products is burgeoning.



Around the world, people are rapidly shifting to subscription-based razor purchasing over repeatedly going to the store or ordering online. In recent years, several consumer product companies have launched the subscription model, wherein a set number of razors are delivered to people’s homes every month. Among the prominent companies that are offering these products on subscription are The Procter and Gamble Company and Dollar Shave Club.



The razor market is set to witness rapid growth in India in the coming years, primarily on account of the growing disposable income in the country. With more to spend than before, people in the nation are shifting from low-quality, cheap variants to branded ones. This is being aided by the reduction of prices by personal care firms in order to target the mass consumer base.

