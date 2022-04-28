Brunswick Corporation Brands Win Seven Top Product Awards from Boating Industry Magazine

METTAWA, Ill. , April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today, won a record seven Boating Industry Magazine 2022 Top Product Awards underscoring the Company’s strong and diverse portfolio of brands. The awards are given to “the marine industry's best new and innovative products” and represent the largest number of Top Product Awards given to Brunswick brands in one year by the magazine.

Brunswick was well represented across the award categories with each of its product-producing divisions being recognized, including Advanced Systems Group who won two awards; Brunswick Boat Group capturing four awards and Mercury Marine winning a Top Product Award for its Joystick Piloting for Single-Engine Pontoons, an industry-first technology feature launched earlier this year.

The complete list of Brunswick winners includes:

“From boat models across a multitude of segments to various components going into the build process, Brunswick Corporation and its companies continue to make boating easier and more accessible to all, said Adam Quandt, Editor-in-Chief, Boating Industry. “With new models like the Grand Mariner from Harris and the H22 from Heyday to the new JPO system for single-engine pontoons from Mercury, Brunswick brands are redefining luxury, affordability, wakesports and stress-free boating, making clear choices as Top Products for 2022.”

“On behalf of the entire Brunswick organization, we would like to thank Boating Industry for their commitment to recognizing the most innovative products in the industry and honoring seven of our products in this year’s Top Product Awards,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Chief Executive Officer. “As the leader in recreational marine, we are committed to developing the most innovative products that embody leading-edge technology. These awards, and others like it, emphasize our position of global product leadership and bring to life the technological synergies across our enterprise.”

The 2022 Top Products Awards and feature can be seen in this month’s edition of Boating Industry Magazine, and the full list is available online at BoatingIndustry.com.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.