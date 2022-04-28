eGain to Announce Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 5, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), a leading cloud platform provider of customer engagement automation, will announce its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, May 5, 2022, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.



When: Thursday, May 5th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com . Dial In: To access the live call, dial 888-256-1007 (U.S. toll free) or +1 773-305-6853

(International) and give the participant pass code 1668312. Replay: An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the replay dial-in information, please click h e r e .

About eGain



Our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Infused with AI and pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, eGain’s top-rated customer engagement platform easily enables customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

