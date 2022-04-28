Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

MONACO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had a net loss of $84.4 million, or $1.52 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $14.9 million, or $0.27 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) a $67.7 million, or $1.22 per basic and diluted share, aggregate write-down of vessels held for sale and loss on the sale of vessels, and (ii) $1.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on the debt or lease financing obligations relating to these vessel sales and related debt extinguishment costs.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $62.4 million, or $1.15 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $57.3 million, or $1.05 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss $3.9 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, of losses recorded on the transaction to exchange $62.1 million in aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Notes due 2022 for $62.1 million in aggregate principal amount of new Convertible Notes due 2025, and $1.3 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, of write-offs of deferred financing fees related to the refinancing of certain credit facilities.

Declaration of Dividend

On April 27, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about June 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022 (the record date). As of April 27, 2022, there were 59,401,013 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of First Quarter 2022 and Other Recent Significant Events

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company entered into agreements to sell 17 vessels, consisting of two LR2s, 12 LR1s, and three MRs. Seven of these sales closed within the first quarter of 2022 (six LR1s and one MR), raising $91.6 million in aggregate new liquidity after the repayment of debt and selling costs, three of these sales have closed within April 2022 (two LR1s and one MR), raising $39.8 million in aggregate new liquidity after the repayment of debt and selling costs, and the remaining seven vessels are expected to close before the end of the third quarter 2022. These remaining vessels are expected to raise $112.7 million in aggregate new liquidity after the repayment of debt and estimated selling costs.

In April 2022, the Company entered into an agreement to sell an LR2 tanker, STI Nautilus, for $42.7 million. This sale is expected to raise approximately $22.0 million in aggregate new liquidity after the repayment of debt and estimated selling costs, and it is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels (both in the pools and directly in the spot market) thus far in the second quarter of 2022 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):





Total Vessel class Average daily TCE revenue % of Days LR2 $ 24,300 44 % MR $ 30,000 42 % Handymax $ 30,000 33 %

Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels (both in the pools and directly in the spot market) during the first quarter of 2022:

Vessel class Average daily TCE revenue LR2 $ 14,475 LR1 $ 12,320 MR $ 16,305 Handymax $ 15,949

The Company has $38.3 million of additional liquidity available from previously announced financings or refinancings that have been committed. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as certain of these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.

Sales of Vessels

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company entered into agreements to sell 17 vessels, consisting of two LR2s, 12 LR1s, and three MRs. The sales prices of the two LR2s (STI Savile Row and STI Carnaby) are $43.0 million per vessel, the 12 LR1s (STI Excelsior, STI Executive, STI Excellence, STI Pride, STI Providence, STI Prestige, STI Experience, STI Express, STI Exceed, STI Excel, STI Expedite, and STI Precision) are $413.8 million in aggregate, and each of the three MRs (STI Fontvieille, STI Benicia, and STI Majestic) are $23.5 million, $26.5 million, and $34.9 million, respectively.

Seven of these sales closed within the first quarter of 2022 (six LR1s and one MR), raising $91.6 million in aggregate new liquidity after the repayment of debt and selling costs, three of these sales have closed within April 2022 (two LR1s and one MR), raising $39.8 million in aggregate new liquidity after the repayment of debt and selling costs, and the remaining seven vessels are expected to close before the end of the third quarter 2022. These remaining vessels are expected to raise approximately $112.7 million in aggregate new liquidity after the repayment of debt and selling costs.

During the first quarter, the Company recorded an aggregate loss on the sale of vessels or write-down of vessels held for sale of $67.7 million for the 17 vessels that were agreed to be sold. Additionally, the Company wrote-off, or accelerated the amortization of deferred financing fees of $1.9 million with respect to the debt or lease financings relating to these vessels during the first quarter of 2022.

Additionally, in April 2022, the Company entered into an agreement to sell an LR2 tanker, STI Nautilus, for $42.7 million. This sale is expected to raise approximately $22.0 million in aggregate new liquidity, after the repayment of debt and estimated selling costs. This sale is expected to result in a gain of approximately $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, and it is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

The computation of earnings or loss per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from (i) the Company’s equity incentive plan, and (ii) the Company’s Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings or loss per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.

The impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025 on earnings or loss per share is computed using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company first includes the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company’s equity incentive plan, and then assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025, which were issued in March and June 2021 were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period. The if-converted method also assumes that the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $6.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding were 55,409,131. There were 57,130,119 weighted average shares outstanding including the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company's equity incentive plan for the three months ended March 31, 2022. There were 64,467,902 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2022 under the if-converted method. Since the Company was in a net loss position in both periods, the potentially dilutive shares arising from both restricted shares issued under the Company's equity incentive plan and under the if-converted method were anti-dilutive for purposes of calculating the loss per share. Accordingly, basic weighted average shares outstanding were used to calculate both basic and diluted loss per share for this period.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call on April 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 5:00 PM Central European Summer Time. The dial-in information is as follows:

US Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416

International Dial-In Number: 1 (703) 736-7422

Conference ID: 3295797

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time. The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com . Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u6omf566

Current Liquidity

As of April 27, 2022, the Company had $280.5 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. In the next few days, the Company is expected to receive $33.8 million from the sale of one LR1 tanker (after estimated selling costs). The debt for this vessel was repaid prior to April 27, 2022. Our pro-forma cash balance, including the net proceeds from the sale of this vessel, was $314.3 million as of April 27, 2022.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber, and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the first quarter of 2022 and that is in progress as of April 1, 2022.

Number of Vessels Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Aggregate Costs (in millions of U.S. Dollars) (1) Aggregate Off-hire Days in Q1 2022 Completed in the first quarter of 2022 LR2 3 3 — — $4.4 93 LR1 2 — — 2 7.3 65 MR — — — — — — Handymax — — — — — — 5 3 — 2 $11.7 158 In progress as of April 1, 2022 LR2 1 — — 1 $2.5 11 LR1 3 — — 3 11.0 104 MR 2 2 — — 2.0 24 Handymax — — — — — — 6 2 — 4 $15.5 139

(1) Aggregate costs for vessels completed in the quarter represent the total costs incurred, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods.

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2023 (which also include actual payments made during the second quarter of 2022 and through April 27, 2022):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of March 31, 2022 (1) (2) Q2 2022 - payments made through April 27, 2022 $ 3.4 Q2 2022 - remaining payments 14.1 Q3 2022 10.5 Q4 2022 7.5 FY 2023 16.8

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

(2) Based upon the commitments received to date, which include the remaining availability under certain financing transactions that have been previously announced, the Company expects to raise approximately $11.3 million of aggregate additional liquidity to finance the purchase and installations of scrubbers once all of the agreements are closed and drawn. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.

Set forth below are the estimated expected number of vessels and estimated expected off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (1):

Q2 2022 Vessels Scheduled for (2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (3) LR2 2 — — 70 LR1 — — — 81 MR — — 1 46 Handymax — — — — Total Q2 2022 2 — 1 197 Q3 2022 Vessels Scheduled for(2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days(3) LR2 — — — — LR1 — — — — MR 6 4 1 140 Handymax — — — — Total Q3 2022 6 4 1 140 Q4 2022 Vessels Scheduled for(2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days(3) LR2 — — — — LR1 — — — — MR 3 1 2 100 Handymax — — — — Total Q4 2022 3 1 2 100 FY 2023 Vessels Scheduled for(2): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days(3) LR2 — — — — LR1 — — — — MR 6 — 6 240 Handymax — — — — Total FY 2023 6 — 6 240

(1) The number of vessels in these tables may reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth in these tables may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.

(2) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period.

(3) Represents total estimated off-hire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented.

In thousands of U.S. Dollars Outstanding Principal as of December 31, 2021 Outstanding Principal as of March 31, 2022 Outstanding Principal as of April 27, 2022 1 Credit Agricole Credit Facility (1) $ 73,591 $ 53,578 $ 17,535 2 Citibank / K-Sure Credit Facility (2) 78,401 37,881 18,736 3 Hamburg Commercial Credit Facility 37,024 36,201 36,201 4 Prudential Credit Facility 44,832 43,445 42,983 5 2019 DNB / GIEK Credit Facility 45,450 43,672 43,672 6 BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility 86,314 89,761 84,402 7 2020 $225 Million Credit Facility (3) 145,636 103,818 103,818 8 2021 $21.0 Million Credit Facility 19,245 18,660 18,660 9 2021 $43.6 Million Credit Facility (4) 43,550 21,222 21,222 10 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 127,263 124,460 123,525 11 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) 79,321 76,560 75,630 12 CSSC Lease Financing 135,843 132,202 130,988 13 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) 68,888 65,115 63,793 14 2018 CMBFL Lease Financing 111,986 108,734 108,734 15 $116.0 Million Lease Financing 95,789 93,246 92,345 16 AVIC Lease Financing (5) 106,405 86,316 86,316 17 China Huarong Lease Financing 103,416 99,208 99,208 18 $157.5 Million Lease Financing 109,657 106,121 106,121 19 COSCO Lease Financing 61,050 59,125 59,125 20 2020 CMBFL Lease Financing 41,332 40,521 40,521 21 2020 TSFL Lease Financing 43,928 43,098 43,098 22 2020 SPDBFL Lease Financing 90,006 88,382 88,382 23 2021 AVIC Lease Financing 91,886 90,073 90,073 24 2021 CMBFL Lease Financing 74,565 72,935 72,530 25 2021 TSFL Lease Financing 54,377 53,282 53,282 26 2021 CSSC Lease Financing 53,893 52,577 52,139 27 2021 $146.3 Million Lease Financing 146,250 143,583 140,288 28 2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 69,783 68,341 67,860 29 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MR 29,268 27,314 26,630 30 $670.0 Million Lease Financing (6) 546,730 535,061 505,743 31 Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 70,209 70,571 70,571 32 Convertible Notes Due 2022 69,695 69,695 69,695 33 Convertible Notes Due 2025 (7) 208,133 210,897 211,702 Gross debt outstanding 3,163,716 2,965,655 2,865,528 Cash and cash equivalents 230,415 242,684 280,527

Net debt $ 2,933,301 $ 2,722,971 $ 2,585,001

(1) In March 2022, the Company closed on the sale of STI Excelsior and repaid $18.4 million on the Credit Agricole Credit Facility as a result of this sale. In April 2022, the Company repaid $36.0 million on the Credit Agricole Credit Facility related to STI Exceed and STI Expedite. The sales of both vessels have closed as of April 27, 2022.

(2) In March 2022, the Company closed on the sales of STI Executive and STI Excellence and repaid $39.5 million on the Citibank / K-Sure Credit Facility as a result of these sales. In April 2022, the Company repaid $19.1 million on the Citibank / K-Sure Credit Facility related to STI Express, the sale of which is expected to close in the next few days.

(3) In March 2022, the Company closed on the sales of STI Pride and STI Providence and repaid $38.7 million on the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility as a result of these sales.

(4) In March 2022, the Company closed on the sale of STI Prestige and repaid $21.2 million on the 2021 $43.6 Million Credit Facility as a result of this sale.

(5) In February 2022, the Company exercised the option to repurchase STI Fontvieille and repaid $17.2 million on the AVIC Lease Financing in advance of the sale of the vessel, which closed shortly thereafter.

(6) In April 2022, the Company exercised the option to repurchase STI Majestic and repaid $25.6 million on the $670.0 Million Lease Financing in advance of the sale of the vessel. The sale of this vessel has closed as of April 27, 2022.

(7) The outstanding principal balance reflects the par value of the Convertible Notes Due 2025 of $200.0 million plus the accreted principal balance as of each date presented. The Convertible Notes Due 2025 are scheduled to accrete at an annualized rate of approximately 5.52% per annum, with the total balance due at maturity equal to 125.3% of par. The Convertible Notes Due 2025 also bear interest at a cash coupon rate of 3.0% per annum, which is calculated based upon the par value of the instrument.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of March 31, 2022, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, Convertible Notes due 2022, Convertible Notes due 2025, lease financing arrangements, Senior Notes due 2025, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual scheduled payments made during the second quarter of 2022 through April 27, 2022):

As of March 31, 2022 (1) In millions of U.S. dollars Total Less: scheduled repayments on vessels to be sold (2) Pro forma total - excluding scheduled repayments vessels to be sold Maturities of unsecured debt Vessel financings - 2022 and 2023 maturities, excluding vessels to be sold Vessel financings - scheduled repayments, in addition to maturities in 2024 and thereafter, excluding vessels to be sold Q2 2022 - principal payments made through April 27, 2022 $ 100.9 $ 80.8 $ 20.1 $ — $ — $ 20.1 Q2 2022 (3) 233.0 113.9 119.1 69.7 — 49.4 Q3 2022 84.3 20.0 64.3 — — 64.3 Q4 2022 (4) 86.7 — 86.7 — 17.5 69.2 Q1 2023 63.8 — 63.8 — — 63.8 Q2 2023 69.6 — 69.6 — — 69.6 Q3 2023 63.8 — 63.8 — — 63.8 Q4 2023 68.7 — 68.7 — — 68.7 2024 and thereafter 2,194.9 — 2,194.9 281.5 — 1,913.4 $ 2,965.7 $ 214.7 $ 2,751.0 $ 351.2 $ 17.5 $ 2,382.3

(1) Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of March 31, 2022 and do not incorporate the impact of any of the Company’s new financing initiatives which have not closed as of that date.

(2) The repayments of debt set forth in this column represent the previously scheduled repayments due on vessels that have recently been agreed to be sold whose sales had not yet closed as of March 31, 2022. These credit facilities and lease financing arrangements are expected to be repaid in full prior to the closing of each vessel sale, which have occurred, or are expected to occur during the second and third quarters of 2022. The repayments include two LR1s under the Citibank / K-Sure Credit Facility, three LR1s under the Credit Agricole Credit Facility, one LR1 under the 2021 $43.6 Million Credit Facility, one MR under the $157.5 Million Lease Financing, one MR under the $670.0 Million Lease Financing and three LR2s under the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility.

(3) Repayments include the scheduled maturity of the outstanding face value of the Convertible Notes due 2022 of $69.7 million.

(4) Repayments include the scheduled maturity of the outstanding debt related to one vessel under the 2021 $21.0 Million Credit Facility for $17.5 million.

Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2022 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2021

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a net loss of $84.4 million compared to a net loss of $62.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:





For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2022 2021 Vessel revenue $ 174,047 $ 134,165 Voyage expenses (2,023 ) (1,385 ) TCE revenue $ 172,024 $ 132,780

TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased by $39.2 million to $172.0 million, from $132.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $15,415 per day during the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $11,166 per day during the three months ended March 31, 2021. TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflected an improving spot market for product tankers, particularly at the end of quarter, which was triggered by myriad factors including (i) the easing of COVID-19 restrictions around the globe which triggered increased personal mobility and the demand for refined petroleum products; (ii) strengthening refining margins which, combined with low global refined petroleum product inventories, increased demand for the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products, and; (iii) the volatility brought on by the conflict in Ukraine, which has disrupted supply chains for crude oil and refined petroleum products, changing volumes and trade routes, and thus increased ton-mile demand for refined petroleum products. TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 reflected the adverse market conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for crude and refined petroleum products remained low during this period as inventories that built up during 2020 continued to be drawn, and most countries throughout the world continued to implement restrictive policies in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

Vessel operating costs for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased by $1.5 million to $84.8 million, from $83.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Vessel operating costs per day increased to $7,290 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2022 from $6,891 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Vessel operating costs per day increased across most vessel classes, driven by increased repairs and maintenance, and spares and stores expenses.

Depreciation expense – owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased by $4.7 million to $44.1 million, from $48.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This decrease is attributable to 17 of the Company's vessels being designated as held for sale during the three months ended March 31, 2022. These vessels were written down to their net realizable value upon being designated as held for sale, and depreciation expense ceased being recorded upon that designation. Therefore, depreciation expense for these vessels only reflected a partial period during the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the Company expects depreciation expense to decrease slightly in subsequent quarters to reflect the full impact of these vessel sales.

Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased by $2.1 million to $9.7 million from $11.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded under IFRS 16 - Leases. Right of use asset depreciation expense was impacted by the expiration of the bareboat charter-in agreements on four Handymax vessels at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The Company had four LR2s and 18 MRs that were accounted for under IFRS 16 - Leases during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022, decreased by $1.1 million to $12.5 million, from $13.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in restricted stock amortization.

Financial expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased by $3.9 million to $38.0 million, from $34.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in the accretion of convertible notes, which increased to $4.1 million from $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. This increase was due to the issuance of the Convertible Notes due 2025 in March and June 2021.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2022 2021 Revenue Vessel revenue $ 174,047 $ 134,165 Operating expenses Vessel operating costs (84,832 ) (83,302 ) Voyage expenses (2,023 ) (1,385 ) Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels (44,108 ) (48,784 ) Depreciation - right of use assets (9,720 ) (11,841 ) General and administrative expenses (12,454 ) (13,560 ) Loss on sale of vessels (67,738 ) — Total operating expenses (220,875 ) (158,872 ) Operating loss (46,828 ) (24,707 ) Other (expense) and income, net Financial expenses (38,001 ) (34,067 ) Loss on Convertible Notes exchange — (3,856 ) Financial income 188 225 Other income and (expense), net 193 11 Total other expense, net (37,620 ) (37,687 ) Net loss $ (84,448 ) $ (62,394 ) Loss per share Basic $ (1.52 ) $ (1.15 ) Diluted $ (1.52 ) $ (1.15 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 55,409,131 54,318,792 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding(1) 55,409,131 54,318,792

(1) The computation of diluted loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 excludes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As of In thousands of U.S. dollars March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,684 $ 230,415 Accounts receivable 70,274 38,069 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,110 7,954 Inventories 15,373 8,781 Restricted cash 2,006 4,008 Assets held for sale 342,760 — Total current assets 684,207 289,227 Non-current assets Vessels and drydock 3,217,112 3,842,071 Right of use assets for vessels 718,933 764,025 Other assets 93,190 108,963 Goodwill 8,900 8,900 Restricted cash 783 783 Total non-current assets 4,038,918 4,724,742 Total assets $ 4,723,125 $ 5,013,969 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 274,636 $ 235,278 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 189,293 178,062 Lease liability - IFRS 16 78,067 54,515 Accounts payable 16,689 35,080 Accrued expenses 31,079 24,906 Total current liabilities 589,764 527,841 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 508,507 666,409 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 1,390,073 1,461,929 Lease liability - IFRS 16 483,644 520,862 Total non-current liabilities 2,382,224 2,649,200 Total liabilities 2,971,988 3,177,041 Shareholders' equity Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital: Share capital 659 659 Additional paid-in capital 2,854,455 2,855,798 Treasury shares (480,172 ) (480,172 ) Accumulated deficit (623,805 ) (539,357 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,751,137 1,836,928 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,723,125 $ 5,013,969

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (84,448 ) $

(62,394 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 44,108 48,784 Depreciation - right of use assets 9,720 11,841 Amortization of restricted stock 4,494 6,192 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,806 1,825 Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on sale and leaseback facilities 1,586 1,275 Accretion of convertible notes 4,128 1,922 Loss on sales of vessels 67,738 — Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 889 847 Loss on Convertible Notes transactions — 3,856 Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture (174 ) — 49,847 14,148 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) / decrease in inventories (2,589 ) 1,157 Increase in accounts receivable (27,137 ) (12,069 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,156 ) (600 ) Increase in other assets (27 ) (147 ) (Decrease) / increase in accounts payable (17,162 ) 2,428 Increase / (decrease) in accrued expenses 5,758 (6,745 ) (44,313 ) (15,976 ) Net cash inflow / (outflow) from operating activities 5,534 (1,828 ) Investing activities Net proceeds from sales of vessels 225,815 — Distributions from dual fuel tanker joint venture 240 — Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, leased financed and bareboat-in vessels) (14,279 ) (16,601 ) Net cash inflow / (outflow) from investing activities 211,776 (16,601 ) Financing activities Debt repayments (191,163 ) (224,757 ) Issuance of debt 3,806 273,421 Debt issuance costs (184 ) (3,643 ) Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (13,666 ) (14,856 ) Issuance of convertible notes — 76,100 Decrease in restricted cash 2,003 — Dividends paid (5,837 ) (5,809 ) Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities (205,041 ) 100,456 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,269 82,027 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 230,415 187,511 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, $ 242,684 $ 269,538

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $ 79,425 $ 42,121 Average Daily Results TCE per revenue day(2) $ 15,415 $ 11,166 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,290 $ 6,891 LR2 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 14,475 $ 11,947 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,228 $ 6,675 Average number of vessels 42.0 42.0 LR1 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 12,320 $ 11,228 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,170 $ 6,646 Average number of vessels 10.7 12.0 MR TCE per revenue day (2) $ 16,305 $ 11,281 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,364 $ 6,974 Average number of vessels 62.6 63.0 Handymax TCE per revenue day (2) $ 15,949 $ 8,844 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,231 $ 7,280 Average number of vessels 14.0 17.3 Fleet data Average number of vessels 129.3 134.3 Drydock Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 14,279 $ 16,601

(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below.

(2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, sale leasebacked, or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.

(3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, sale leasebacked or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to owned, sale leasebacked, or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not time chartered-in vessels.

Fleet list as of April 27, 2022

Vessel Name Year Built DWT Ice class Employment Vessel type Scrubber Owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels 1 STI Brixton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 2 STI Comandante 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 3 STI Pimlico 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 4 STI Hackney 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 5 STI Acton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 6 STI Fulham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 7 STI Camden 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 8 STI Battersea 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 9 STI Wembley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 10 STI Finchley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 11 STI Clapham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 12 STI Poplar 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 13 STI Hammersmith 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 14 STI Rotherhithe 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 15 STI Amber 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 16 STI Topaz 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 17 STI Ruby 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 18 STI Garnet 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 19 STI Onyx 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 20 STI Ville 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 21 STI Duchessa 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 22 STI Opera 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 23 STI Texas City 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 24 STI Meraux 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 25 STI San Antonio 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 26 STI Venere 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 27 STI Virtus 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 28 STI Aqua 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 29 STI Dama 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 30 STI Benicia 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes (5) 31 STI Regina 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 32 STI St. Charles 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 33 STI Mayfair 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 34 STI Yorkville 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 35 STI Milwaukee 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 36 STI Battery 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 37 STI Soho 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 38 STI Memphis 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 39 STI Tribeca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 40 STI Gramercy 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 41 STI Bronx 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 42 STI Pontiac 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 43 STI Manhattan 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 44 STI Queens 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 45 STI Osceola 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 46 STI Notting Hill 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 47 STI Seneca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 48 STI Westminster 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 49 STI Brooklyn 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 50 STI Black Hawk 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 51 STI Galata 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 52 STI Bosphorus 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 53 STI Leblon 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 54 STI La Boca 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 55 STI San Telmo 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 56 STI Donald C Trauscht 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 57 STI Esles II 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 58 STI Jardins 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 59 STI Magic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 60 STI Mystery 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 61 STI Marvel 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 62 STI Magnetic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 63 STI Millennia 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 64 STI Magister 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 65 STI Mythic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 66 STI Marshall 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 67 STI Modest 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 68 STI Maverick 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 69 STI Miracle 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 70 STI Maestro 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 71 STI Mighty 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 72 STI Maximus 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 73 STI Excel 2015 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes (5) 74 STI Experience 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed (5) 75 STI Express 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes (5) 76 STI Precision 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes (5) 77 STI Elysees 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 78 STI Madison 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 79 STI Park 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 80 STI Orchard 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 81 STI Sloane 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 82 STI Broadway 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 83 STI Condotti 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 84 STI Rose 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 85 STI Veneto 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 86 STI Alexis 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 87 STI Winnie 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 88 STI Oxford 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 89 STI Lauren 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 90 STI Connaught 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 91 STI Spiga 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 92 STI Savile Row 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes (5) 93 STI Kingsway 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 94 STI Carnaby 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes (5) 95 STI Solidarity 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 96 STI Lombard 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 97 STI Grace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 98 STI Jermyn 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 99 STI Sanctity 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 100 STI Solace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 101 STI Stability 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 102 STI Steadfast 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 103 STI Supreme 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 104 STI Symphony 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 105 STI Gallantry 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 106 STI Goal 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 107 STI Nautilus 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes (5) 108 STI Guard 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 109 STI Guide 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 110 STI Selatar 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 111 STI Rambla 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 112 STI Gauntlet 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 113 STI Gladiator 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 114 STI Gratitude 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 115 STI Lobelia 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 116 STI Lotus 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 117 STI Lily 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 118 STI Lavender 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 119 STI Beryl 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 120 STI Le Rocher 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 121 STI Larvotto 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed Total owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in fleet DWT 9,223,160

(1) This vessel operates in, or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(2) This vessel operates in, or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(3) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(4) This vessel operates in, or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(5) The Company has entered into an agreement to sell this vessel, which is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2021 and 2022 were as follows:

Date paid Dividends per common

share March 2021 $ 0.10 June 2021 $ 0.10 September 2021 $ 0.10 December 2021 $ 0.10 March 2022 $ 0.10

On April 27, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about June 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022 (the record date). As of April 27, 2022, there were 59,401,013 common shares of the Company outstanding.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), which were originally issued in May 2020, Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, and Convertible Notes due 2025, which were issued in March and June 2021. No securities have been repurchased under the new program since its inception through the date of this press release.

COVID-19

Since the beginning of calendar year 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial markets, the effects of which continued throughout 2021. While the easing of restrictive measures that were put in place to combat the spread of the virus, and the successful roll-out of vaccines in certain countries served as a catalyst for an economic recovery in many countries throughout the world, the Company expects that the COVID-19 virus will continue to cause volatility in the commodities markets. In particular, the spread of more contagious and vaccine resistant variants, along with the continued implementation of restrictive measures by governments in certain parts of the world, have hampered a full re-opening of the global economy, thus preventing demand for refined petroleum products from reaching pre-pandemic levels. The scale and duration of these circumstances is unknowable but could continue to have a material impact on the Company's earnings, cash flow and financial condition. An estimate of the impact on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, and future performance cannot be made at this time.

Conflict in Ukraine

The recent military conflict in Ukraine has had a significant direct and indirect impact on the trade of refined petroleum products. This conflict has resulted in the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union, among other countries, implementing sanctions and executive orders against citizens, entities, and activities connected to Russia. Some of these sanctions and executive orders target the Russian oil sector, including a prohibition on the import of oil from Russia to the United States or the United Kingdom. The Company cannot foresee what other sanctions or executive orders may arise that affect the trade of petroleum products. Furthermore, the conflict and ensuing international response has disrupted the supply of Russian oil to the global market, and as a result, the price of oil and petroleum products has experienced significant volatility. The Company cannot predict what effect the higher price of oil and petroleum products will have on demand, and it is possible that the current conflict in Ukraine could adversely affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and future performance.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, lease finances or bareboat charters-in 121 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, four LR1 tankers, 61 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 6.3 years. The Company has recently agreed to sell four LR1 tankers, three LR2 tankers and one MR tanker. These sales are expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com , which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2022 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2021". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (84,448 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.52 ) Adjustments: Loss on sales of vessels 67,738 $ 1.22 $ 1.22 Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 1,855 0.03 0.03 Adjusted net loss $ (14,855 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.27 )





For the three months ended March 31, 2021 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (62,394 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (1.15 ) Adjustment: Loss on Convertible Notes exchange 3,856 0.07 0.07 Write-off of deferred financing fees 1,275 0.02 0.02 Adjusted net loss $ (57,263 ) $ (1.05 ) (1 ) $ (1.05 ) (1 )

(1) Summation difference due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (84,448 ) $ (62,394 ) Financial expenses 38,001 34,067 Financial income (188 ) (225 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 44,108 48,784 Depreciation - right of use assets 9,720 11,841 Amortization of restricted stock 4,494 6,192 Loss on Convertible Notes exchange — 3,856 Loss on sales of vessels 67,738 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,425 $ 42,121

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

