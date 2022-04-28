First Citizens BancShares Reports Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (“BancShares”) (Nasdaq: FCNCA) reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Chairman and CEO, Frank B. Holding, Jr. on first quarter results, “We are pleased to announce solid first quarter results. We continue to remain focused on ensuring a timely and successful integration with CIT Group Inc. (“CIT”) and made good progress during the quarter. We benefited from another quarter of deposit and loan growth. Net interest income grew and net interest margin expanded compared to the linked quarter, overcoming a reduction in SBA-PPP loans.

“We were additionally pleased with the positive momentum in our card, merchant, wealth and rail lines of business. Expenses were well controlled during the quarter, and we’re committed to achieving our target cost savings from the CIT merger. Credit quality remained strong and net charge-offs remained low. We closed the quarter with strong capital and liquidity levels and believe our current levels support resuming share repurchases in the second half of this year.” 

MERGER WITH CIT GROUP, INC.

As previously disclosed, BancShares closed its merger with CIT on January 3, 2022. Total assets acquired were $53.8 billion, which consisted of approximately $32.8 billion of loans, $7.8 billion of operating lease equipment and $6.6 billion of investment securities. Deposits acquired were $39.4 billion. The transaction also included approximately 80 bank branches, about 60 of which were in Southern California and the remaining primarily in the Southwest, Midwest and Southeast. BancShares additionally recorded a preliminary gain on acquisition of $431 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing the excess of the net assets acquired over the purchase price.

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
  
Merger with
CIT Group Inc. 		BancShares completed its previously announced merger with CIT in the first quarter, creating immediate accretion to tangible book value per share of over 40%. The ongoing financial benefits from the combination are already being realized, and BancShares remains confident in its ability to execute on its previously communicated $250 million in total cost savings by the end of 2023.

The merger with CIT resulted in a preliminary gain of $431 million which partially offset the $387 million expense (net of $126 million in tax) to establish the initial allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on non-purchase credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans and establish the reserve for off balance sheet credit exposures, as well as the $102 million merger-related expenses (net of $33 million in tax) primarily for severance and retention payments, auditing and consulting fees.
  
Net income to
common shareholders		Net income to common shareholders was $264 million or $16.70 per common share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $142 million or $14.53 per common share for the same quarter in 2021. Results for the first quarter of 2022 were impacted materially by the CIT merger given the magnitude of the acquired balance sheet, the impacts of purchase accounting and the increases in net income from CIT’s operations. First quarter results included a net $181 million in pre-tax notable items. Excluding notable items, adjusted first quarter net income available to common shareholders was $299 million or $18.95 per share.
  
Return on average
assets and equity		Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.00%, down from 1.16% for the comparable quarter in 2021. When adjusted for notable items, return on average assets totaled 1.12% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1.07% for the comparable quarter in 2021. Return on average equity for the first quarter of 2022 was 11.18%, down from 14.70% for the comparable quarter in 2021. When adjusted for notable items, return on average equity totaled 12.67% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 13.51% for the same quarter in 2021.
  
Net interest income
and net interest margin 		Net interest income was $649 million for the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.73% for the first quarter of 2022, down 6 basis points from 2.79% for the comparable quarter in 2021 and up 16 basis points from 2.57% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin benefited from growth in average loans and investments, as well as the redemption of approximately $3 billion in legacy CIT debt which occurred in late February.
  
Allowance for credit losses
and credit quality		The ACL was $848 million or 1.29% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $178 million or 0.55% of total loans at December 31, 2021. With the acquisition of CIT, BancShares established an ACL related to the CIT loan portfolio of $738 which was $26 million over CIT’s ACL at December 31, 2021. The improvement of certain macroeconomic factors supporting the ACL estimate process during the quarter resulted in a release of $68 million. Credit quality remains strong and net charge-offs remain at historical lows. The net charge-off ratio was 0.09% for the first quarter of 2022 and nonaccrual loans to total loans was 0.82%.
  
Balance sheet growthTotal loans were $65.5 billion, an increase of $33.2 billion since December 31, 2021. Excluding the fair value of loans acquired from CIT and a decline from SBA-PPP loans, total loans grew $455 million or 2.8% on an annualized basis. Total deposits grew to $91.6 billion, an increase of $40.2 billion since December 31, 2021. Excluding net deposits acquired from CIT, deposits increased $833 million or by 3.7% on an annualized basis.
  
Capital BancShares remained well-capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.46%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.39%, a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.34% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.43%.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN (NIM)

Net interest income was $649 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $310 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $292 million compared to the linked quarter. The increases in both periods were primarily due to impacts from the merger with CIT.

Interest income on loans was $621 million, and the portfolio yield was 3.88%. This compares to $323 million or 3.92% for the first quarter of 2021 and $328 million or 3.97% in the linked quarter. Interest income on investment securities totaled $83 million and the portfolio yield was 1.77%. This compares to $31 million or 1.27% for the first quarter of 2021 and $40 million or 1.39% in the linked quarter.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $61 million, an increase of $45 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $46 million compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on interest bearing deposits was 0.24% compared to 0.14% in the prior year period and 0.11% in the linked quarter. The rate paid on borrowings was 1.95% compared to 2.12% in both prior periods.

NIM was 2.73% for the first quarter of 2022, down 6 basis points from 2.79% for the comparable quarter in 2021 and up 16 basis points from 2.57% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net interest margin benefited from a better macroeconomic rate environment, growth in average loans and investments, and the redemption of approximately $3 billion in legacy CIT debt, which occurred in late February.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $850 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $137 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $713 million driven primarily from the acquisition of CIT. The current period included a preliminary gain on acquisition of $431 million, which has been identified as notable. The CIT acquisition additionally contributed $208 million in gross rental income on operating leases, $27 million in factoring commissions, $23 million in fee income and other revenue, and $6 million in gain on the sale of leasing equipment. Lines of business such as wealth, card, and merchant services were positive for the quarter while mortgage income declined with the rising interest rates and decline in volumes.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $810 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $296 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $514 million driven primarily from the acquisition of CIT. During the quarter, we recorded $135 million in merger-related expenses, which have been identified as notable. Salaries and benefits were $352 million, an increase primarily related to the CIT merger. Depreciation and maintenance on operating leases were $81 million and $43 million, respectively. Occupancy expense, net and equipment expense were up $19 million and $22 million respectively, related to the merger with CIT. A benefit of $27 million was recognized with the termination of legacy retiree benefit plans.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax for the quarter was a benefit of $46 million compared to a provision expense of $44 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing effective tax rates of (20.4%) and 23.6% for the respective periods. The first quarter of 2022 included a non-taxable bargain purchase gain of $431 million and other discrete items.

LOANS AND DEPOSITS

At March 31, 2022, loans totaled $65.5 billion, an increase of $33.2 billion since December 31, 2021. Loans and leases acquired from the CIT merger totaled $32.8 billion, which are net of initial purchase accounting marks. Excluding total net loans acquired from CIT and a decline of $299 million in SBA-PPP loans, total loans grew $455 million or 2.8% on an annualized basis.

At March 31, 2022, deposits totaled $91.6 billion, an increase of $40.2 billion since December 31, 2021. Deposits acquired from the CIT merger totaled $39.4 billion, net of initial purchase accounting marks. Excluding net deposits acquired from CIT, deposits increased $833 million or by 3.7% on an annualized basis.

CREDIT QUALITY

Total nonaccrual loans were $538 million or 0.82% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $121 million or 0.37% of total loans at December 31, 2021. The increase in total nonaccrual loans was primarily the result of the CIT merger.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (ACL) AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The ACL was $848 million or 1.29% of total loans at March 31, 2022, compared to $178 million or 0.55% of total loans at December 31, 2021. The increase in the ACL as compared to December 31, 2021, was primarily driven by the loans added in the CIT Merger. Note that no ACL was carried over from CIT; therefore, the quarter included an ACL build for the loans added. We recorded an estimated reserve for purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans of $284 million and an estimated reserve for non-PCD loans of $454 million.

Provision expense totaled $464 million for the quarter compared to a net benefit of $11 million in the first quarter of 2021. While net charge-offs were up compared to the prior year quarter, the 9 bps on an annualized basis remains below historical averages. Excluding the day 2 provision for non-PCD loans and the reserve for unfunded commitments of $513 million, we reported a net provision benefit of $49 million due to a net $68 million reserve release as we continue to see improvement in certain macroeconomic factors, specifically real estate values that positively impact the ACL estimate. Additionally, we saw improvement in the specific reserves on certain large, impaired loans which also contributed to the release.

EARNINGS CALL DETAILS

BancShares will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:
Domestic: 833-654-8257
International: 602-585-9869
Conference ID: 7780142

The first quarter 2022 earnings presentation and this news release are available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through May 13, 2022, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 7780142.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. In January 2022, First Citizens BancShares and CIT Group Inc. merged, creating one of the top 20 U.S. financial institutions, with approximately $110 billion in assets.

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. As the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, First Citizens is continuing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. Its commercial banking segment brings a wide array of best-in-class lending, leasing and banking services to middle-market companies and small businesses from coast to coast. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens also operates a nationwide direct bank and a network of more than 600 branches in 22 states, many in high-growth markets. Visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of BancShares. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “targets,” “designed,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on BancShares’ current expectations and assumptions regarding BancShares’ business, the economy, and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other risk factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect BancShares’ future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BancShares to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, general competitive, economic, political, geopolitical events (including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) and market conditions, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic on BancShares’ business and customers, the financial success or changing conditions or strategies of BancShares’ customers or vendors, fluctuations in interest rates, actions of government regulators, the availability of capital and personnel, and the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of BancShares’ previous acquisition transaction(s), including the recently completed transaction with CIT, which acquisition risks include (1) disruption from the transaction, or recently completed mergers, with customer, supplier or employee relationships, (2) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the transaction may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events or liabilities, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties’ customers to the transaction, (4) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the transaction may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, and (5) difficulties experienced in the integration of the businesses. In addition, statements in this presentation related to future plans involving possible commencement of a share repurchase program remain subject to board and relevant regulatory approvals.

Except to the extent required by applicable laws or regulations, BancShares disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in BancShares’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this presentation are "Non-GAAP,” meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to BancShares. BancShares believes that Non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial information, can provide transparency about or an alternative means of assessing its operating results and financial position to its investors, analysts and management. The Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure in the following financial highlights.

Note:  References to “Adjusted” results exclude notable items and are Non-GAAP Financial Measures.


First Citizens BancShares, Inc.      
Performance Summary Table      
(dollars in millions, except per share data)     
      
Key Performance & Metrics 1Q224Q211Q21 
Per Common Share Data     
Average diluted shares oustanding (in thousands)$15,779 9,816 9,816  
Net income available to common stockholders 1 16.70 12.09 14.53  
Net income available to common stockholders 1 - Adjusted 18.95 12.82 13.36  
Book value per common share 605.48 447.95 405.59  
Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 574.09 410.74 367.07  
      
Key Performance Metrics      
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.00%0.84%1.16% 
Return on average assets (ROA) - adjusted 1.12%0.89%1.07% 
Return on average common equity (ROE) 11.18%10.96%14.70% 
Return on average common equity (ROE) - adjusted 12.67%11.63%13.51% 
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 11.83%12.00%16.28% 
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) - adjusted13.41%12.72%14.96% 
Efficiency ratio 61.57%66.31%63.35% 
Net interest margin (NIM) 2.73%2.57%2.79% 
      
Select Balance Sheet Items     
Total investments 19,469 13,110 10,222  
Total loans and leases 65,524 32,372 33,181  
Total operating lease equipment (net) 7,972 - -  
Total deposits 91,597 51,406 47,331  
Total borrowings 3,292 1,794 1,911  
Loan to deposit ratio 71.54%62.97%70.10% 
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 28.27%41.64%43.34% 
      
Capital Ratios 2     
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.46%14.35%14.14% 
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.39%12.47%12.02% 
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.34%11.50%11.00% 
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.43%7.59%7.84% 
      
Asset Quality     
Ratio of nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.82%0.37%0.59% 
Allowance for credit losses to loans ratio 1.29%0.55%0.63% 
Net charge off ratio 0.09%-0.01%0.03% 
      
1 Per diluted common shares, when applicable.     
2 Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary pending completion of quarterly regulatory filings.  
      


First Citizens BancShares, Inc.      
Income Statement - Consolidated     
(dollars in millions, except shares and per share data)     
      
Income Statement - Consolidated 1Q224Q211Q21 
Interest income     
Interest and fees on loans & leases$621 328 323  
Interest on investment securities 83 40 31  
Other interest and dividends 6 4 1  
Total interest income 710 372 355  
      
Interest expense     
Deposits 39 8 8  
Borrowings 22 7 8  
Total interest expense 61 15 16  
      
Net interest income 649 357 339  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 464 (5)(11) 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 185 362 350  
      
Noninterest income     
Rental income on operating leases 208 - -  
Other noninterest income     
Fee income and other revenue 33 9 8  
Wealth management services 35 33 32  
Gains on leasing equipment, net 6 - -  
Service charges on deposit accounts 28 27 22  
Factoring commissions 27 - -  
Cardholder services, net 25 21 20  
Merchant services, net 10 7 9  
Realized gains on investment securities available for sale, net - - 9  
Marketable equity securities gains (losses), net 3 3 16  
Gain on acquisition 431 - -  
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 6 - -  
Other noninterest income 38 14 21  
Total other noninterest income 642 114 137  
Total noninterest income 850 114 137  
      
Noninterest expense     
Depreciation on operating lease equipment 81 - -  
Maintenance and other operating lease expenses 43 - -  
Operating expenses     
Salaries and benefits 352 193 184  
Net occupancy expense 49 30 30  
Equipment expense 52 30 30  
Third-party processing expense 24 16 14  
FDIC insurance expense 12 4 3  
Merger-related expenses 135 10 7  
Intangible asset amortization 6 2 3  
Other noninterest expense 56 38 25  
Total operating expenses 686 323 296  
Total noninterest expense 810 323 296  
Income before income taxes 225 153 191  
Income taxes (46)30 44  
Net income 271 123 147  
Preferred stock dividends 7 5 5  
Net income available to common stockholders$264 118 142  
      
Earnings per common share     
Basic$16.70 12.09 14.53  
Diluted 16.70 N/A N/A  
      
Weighted average number of common shares     
Basic 15,779,153 9,816,405 9,816,405  
Diluted 15,779,153 9,816,405 9,816,405  
      



First Citizens BancShares, Inc.      
Income Statement - Adjusted for Notable Items - Consolidated     
(dollars in millions, except shares and per share data )     
      
Income Statement - Adjusted for Notable Items - Consolidated 1Q224Q211Q21 
Interest income     
Interest and fees on loans & leases$621 328 323  
Interest on investment securities 83 40 31  
Other interest and dividends 6 4 1  
Total interest income 710 372 355  
      
Interest expense     
Deposits 39 8 8  
Borrowings 22 7 8  
Total interest expense 61 15 16  
      
Net interest income 649 357 339  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses (49)(5)(11) 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 698
 362 350  
      
Noninterest income     
Rental income on operating leases, net 84 - -  
Other noninterest income - - -  
Fee income and other revenue 33 9 8  
Wealth management services 35 33 32  
Gains on leasing equipment, net - - -  
Service charges on deposit accounts 28 27 22  
Factoring commissions 27 - -  
Cardholder services, net 25 21 20  
Merchant services, net 10 7 9  
Realized gains on investment securities available for sale, net - - (0) 
Marketable equity securities gains (losses), net - (0)(0) 
Gain on acquisition - - -  
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - -  
Other noninterest income 38 14 21  
Total other noninterest income 196 111 112  
Total noninterest income 280 111 112  
      
Noninterest expense     
Depreciation on operating lease equipment - - -  
Maintenance and other operating lease expenses - - -  
Operating expenses - - -  
Salaries and benefits 379 193 184  
Net occupancy expense 49 30 30  
Equipment expense 52 30 30  
Third-party processing expense 24 16 14  
FDIC insurance expense 12 4 3  
Merger-related expenses 0 0 0  
Intangible asset amortization - - (0) 
Other noninterest expense 56 38 25  
Total operating expenses 572 311 286  
Total noninterest expense 572 311 286  
Income before income taxes 406 162 176  
Income taxes 100 31 40  
Net income 306 131 136  
Preferred stock dividends 7 5 5  
Net income available to common stockholders$299 126 131  
      
Earnings per common share     
Basic$18.95 12.82 13.36  
Diluted$18.95 N/A N/A  
      
Weighted average number of common shares     
Basic 15,779,153 9,816,405 9,816,405  
Diluted 15,779,153  N/A N/A  
      


First Citizens BancShares, Inc.              
Notable Items             
(dollars in millions, except per share data)             
              
Notable Items 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 
  Pre-TaxAfter-TaxEPS Impact Pre-TaxAfter-TaxEPS Impact Pre-TaxAfter-TaxEPS Impact 
              
Depreciation on operating lease equipment$ (81) (61) (3.87) - -  -  - -  -  
Maintenance and other operating lease expenses  (43) (32) (2.05) - -  -  - -  -  
Gains on leasing equipment, net of impairments  (6) (5) (0.31) - -  -  - -  -  
Realized gains on investment securities available for sale, net -  -  -  - -  -  (9)(7) (0.73) 
Marketable equity securities gains, net  (3) (2) (0.12) (3)(2) (0.24) (16)(12) (1.27) 
Gain on acquisitions  (431) (431) (27.34) - -  -  - -  -  
Gain on extinguishment of debt  (6) (5) (0.29) - -  -  - -  -  
CTA release   -  -  - -  -  - -  -  
Legacy consumer mortgage loan sales  -  -  -  - -  -  - -  -  
Noninterest income - total adjustments$ (570) (536) (33.98) (3)(2) (0.24) (25)(20) (2.00) 
              
Depreciation on operating lease equipment  (81) (61) 3.87  - -  -  - -  -  
Maintenance and other operating lease expenses  (43) (32) 2.05  - -  -  - -  -  
Restructuring costs  -  -  -  - -  -  - -  -  
Merger-related expenses  (135) (102) 6.45  (10)(8) 0.78  (7)(5) 0.54  
Intangible asset amortization  (6) (5) 0.29  (2)(2) 0.16  (3)(3) 0.26  
Termination of US Medical Plan and US Life Insurance  27  20  (1.28) - -  - 0- -  -  
Noninterest expense - total adjustments$ (238) (180) 11.38  (12)(9) 0.94  (10)(8) 0.81  
              
CECL Day 2 provision and reserve for unfunded commitments (513) (387) 24.50  - -  -  - -  -  
Provision for credit losses - total adjustments$ (513) (387) 24.50  - -  -  - -  -  
              
Total impact of notable items$$ 181 $ 31 $ 1.90  9 7 $ 0.70  (15)(12)$ (1.20) 
              


First Citizens BancShares, Inc.      
Balance Sheet     
(dollars in millions)     
      
Balance Sheet 1Q224Q211Q21 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$523 338 410  
Interest-earning deposits at banks 9,285 9,115 7,589  
Securities purchased under agreement to resell     
Investment in marketable equity securities 100 98 107  
Investment in securities available for sale 9,295 9,203 7,307  
Investment securities held to maturity 10,074 3,809 2,808  
Assets held for sale 83 98 130  
Loans and leases 65,524 32,372 33,181  
Allowance for credit losses (848)(178)(211) 
Loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses 64,676 32,194 32,970  
Operating lease equipment, net 7,972 -   
Premises and equipment 1,431 1,233 1,239  
Bank owned life insurance 1,326 116 115  
Goodwill 346 346 350  
Other intangible assets 156 19 28  
Other assets 3,330 1,739 856  
Total assets$108,597 58,308 53,909  
      
Liabilities     
Deposits     
Noninterest-bearing$25,898 21,405 20,515  
Interest-bearing 65,699 30,001 26,816  
Total deposits 91,597 51,406 47,331  
Credit balances of factoring clients 1,150    
Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements 616 589 681  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 639 645 648  
Senior unsecured borrowings 895 - -  
Subordinated debt 1,058 478 497  
Other borrowings 84 72 85  
Other liabilities 1,988 381 345  
Total liabilities$98,027 53,571 49,587  
      
Stockholders’ equity     
Preferred stock - $0.01 par value 881 340 340  
Common Stock:     
Class A - $1 par value 15 9 9  
Class B - $1 par value 1 1 1  
Surplus 5,344 -   
Retained earnings 4,634 4,377 4,006  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (305)10 (34) 
Total stockholders’ equity 10,570 4,737 4,322  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$108,597 58,308 53,909  
      
Common Shares Outstanding 15,978,414 9,816,405 9,816,405  
Book value per common share$605.48 447.92 405.65  
Tangible book value per common share 574.09 410.74 367.07  
      
Other assets     
Investments in low income housing and other tax credits$702 157 162  
Right of use assets 384 63 65  
Pension assets 296 289 166  
Accrued interest receivable 247 134 148  
Income taxes receivable 834 799 40  
Fair value of derivative financial instruments 110 - -  
Countertparty receivables 106 - -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 39 40 41  
Other real estate owned 43 39 49  
Mortgage servicing rights 29 24 24  
Other 540 194 161  
Total other assets$3,330 1,739 856  
      
Other liabilities     
Accrued expenses and accounts payable$534 5 3  
Current and deferred taxes 161 34 -  
Lease liabilities 385 64 66  
Commitments to find investments in tax credits 242 43 50  
Fair value of derivative financial instruments 204 - -  
Accrued interest payable 24 8 5  
Reserve for off-balances sheet credit exposure 75 12 12  
Other 363 215 209  
Total other liabilities$1,988 381 345  
      


First Citizens BancShares, Inc.      
Loans & Deposits     
(dollars in milions)     
      
Loans & Leases (End of Period) 1Q224Q211Q21 
Loans & Leases by Class     
Commercial     
Commercial construction$2,633 1,238 1,131  
Owner occupied commercial mortgages 13,553 12,099 11,480  
Non-owner occupied commercial mortgages 9,293 3,041 3,094  
Commercial and industrial 22,402 5,937 7,403  
Leases 2,220 271 317  
Total commercial$50,101 22,586 23,425  
      
Consumer     
 Residental mortgage$11,711 6,088 5,974  
 Revolving mortgage 1,840 1,818 1,971  
 Consumer auto 1,320 1,332 1,272  
 Consumer other 552 548 539  
Total consumer 15,423 9,786 9,756  
      
Total loans & leases$65,524 32,372 33,181  
Less allowance for credit losses (848)(178)(211) 
Net loans & leases$64,676 32,194 32,970  
      
      
      
Deposits (End of Period) 1Q224Q211Q21 
Non-interest-bearing demand$25,898 21,405 20,515  
Checking with interest 16,702 12,694 10,820  
Money market 26,249 10,590 9,590  
Savings 13,506 4,236 3,676  
Time 9,242 2,481 2,729  
Total deposits$91,597 51,406 47,331  
      



First Citizens BancShares, Inc.      
Asset Quality & Allowance for Credit Losses     
(dollars in milions)     
      
Asset Quality & Allowance 1Q224Q211Q21 
Nonaccrual loans$538 121 194  
Ratio of nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.82%0.37%0.59% 
      
Charge-offs$33 8 9  
Recoveries (18)(9)(6) 
Net charge-offs$15 (1)3  
Net charge-off ratio 0.09%-0.01%0.03% 
      
Allowance for credit losses$848 178 211  
Allowance for credit losses to loans ratio 1.29%0.55%0.63% 
      
Allowance for credit losses - beginning$178 183 225  
CIT merger - intial PCD allowance 284 - -  
CIT merger - initial NPCD allowance 454 - -  
Provision (credit) (53)(5)(11) 
Net charge-offs (15)1 (3) 
Allowance for credit losses - ending$848 179 211  
      
Reserve for off balance sheet credit exposures$75 12 12  
      
Total provision expense$464 (5)(11) 
      



First Citizens BancShares, Inc.             
Average Balance Sheet - Yields/Rates            
(dollars in millions)            
             
Average Balance Sheet1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 
Average Balance Income / ExpenseYield / Rate Average Balance Income / ExpenseYield / Rate Average Balance Income / ExpenseYield / Rate 
Loans and leases $64,144 $6213.88% $32,488 $3283.97% $33,087 $3233.92% 
             
Total investment securities 19,492  831.71%  11,424  401.39%  9,758  311.27% 
             
Interest-earning deposits at banks 11,476  60.19%  10,690  40.15%  5,871  10.10% 
             
Total interest-earning assets 95,112  7102.99%  54,602  3722.68%  48,716  3552.92% 
             
Operating lease equipment, net (including held for sale) 7,924     -     -    
Cash and due from banks 536     337     333    
Allowance for credit losses (907)    (184)    (224)   
All other non-interest bearing assets 6,569     3,361     2,585    
Total Assets 109,234     58,116     51,410    
             
Interest bearing deposits             
Checking with interest 16,606  50.10%  11,994  20.05%  10,746  10.05% 
Money market 26,199  150.24%  10,358  20.09%  9,009  30.11% 
Savings 13,659  90.26%  4,140  -0.03%  3,462  -0.04% 
Time deposits 9,794  100.43%  2,517  40.62%  2,805  50.66% 
Total interest bearing deposits  66,258  390.24%  29,009  80.11%  26,022  90.14% 
             
Securities sold under customer repuchase agreements 600  -0.16%  650  -0.16%  641  -0.21% 
             
Borrowings            
FHLB borrowings 641  21.27%  645  21.28%  651  21.28% 
Senior unsecured borrowings 2,719  121.71%  -  -0.00%  -  -0.00% 
Subordinated debt 1,061  82.96%  497  43.34%  497  43.37% 
Other borrowings 85  -1.95%  75  11.25%  87  11.22% 
Total borrowings 4,506  221.95%  1,217  72.12%  1,235  72.12% 
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities 71,364  610.35%  30,876  150.19%  27,898  160.23% 
             
Non-interest bearing deposits 25,315     22,229        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 2,132     378     23,512    
Stockholders' equity 10,423     4,633        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$ 109,234    $ 58,116    $ 51,410    
             
Interest rate spread  2.64%   2.49%   2.69% 
             
Net interest income and net yield on interest-earning assets $ 6492.73%  $ 3572.57%  $ 3392.79% 
             


First Citizens BancShares, Inc.       
Non-GAAP Reconciliation #1      
(dollars in millions, except per share data)      
       
   1Q224Q211Q21 
Net income (GAAP measure) $271 123 147  
Less: Preferred dividends  7 5 5  
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP measure)a 264 118 142  
Plus: Total tax-effected notable items  35 8 (11) 
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP measure)b$299 126 131  
       
Weighted average common shares outstandingc 15,779,153 9,816,405 9,816,405  
       
Basic earnings per share (GAAP measure)a/c$16.70 12.09 14.53  
Adjusted basic earnings per share (non-GAAP measure)b/c 18.95 12.82 13.36  
       
Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP measure) $10,423 4,633 4,275  
Less: Preferred stock  863 340 340  
Total average common stockholders' equity (GAAP measure)e$9,560 4,293 3,935  
       
Return on equity (GAAP measure)a/e 11.18%10.96%14.70% 
Adjusted return on equity (non-GAAP measure)b/e 12.67%11.63%13.51% 
       
Total average common stockholders' equity (GAAP measure) $9,560 4,293 3,935  
Less: Average goodwill  346 350 350  
Less: Average intangible assets  182 21 30  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP measure)f$9,032 3,922 3,555  
       
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP measure)a/f 11.83%12.00%16.28% 
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP measure)b/f 13.43%12.72%14.96% 
       
Total average assets (GAAP measure)g$110,395 58,116 51,410  
       
Net income (GAAP measure)h$271 123 147  
Plus: Total tax-effected notable items  35 8 (11) 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)i$306 132 137  
       
Return on assets (GAAP measure)h/g 1.00%0.84%1.16% 
Adjusted return on assets (non-GAAP meausre)h/i 1.12%0.89%1.07% 
       



First Citizens BancShares, Inc.       
Non-GAAP Reconciliation #2      
(dollars in millions)      
       
   1Q224Q211Q21 
Total noninterest income (GAAP measure) $850 114 137  
Less: Depreciation and maintenance on operating leases  124 - -  
Subtotal  726 114 137  
Less: Other notable items  446 3 25  
Total core noninterest income (non-GAAP measure) $280 111 112  
       
Total noninterest expense (GAAP measure) $810 323 296  
Less: Depreciation and maintenance on operating leases  124 - -  
Subtotal  686 323 296  
Less: Other notable items  114 12 10  
Total core noninterest expense (non-GAAP measure)a$572 311 286  
       
Net interest income (GAAP measure) $649 357 339  
Total core noninterest income (non-GAAP measure)  280 111 112  
Total efficiency revenueb$929 468 451  
       
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP measure)b/a61.57%66.31%63.35% 
       


First Citizens BancShares, Inc.       
Non-GAAP Reconciliation #3      
(dollars in millions, except per share data)      
       
   1Q224Q211Q21 
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP measure)a$11,0414,7374,322 
Less: Preferred stock  865340340 
Common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP measure)b$10,1764,3973,982 
       
Common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP measure) $10,1764,3973,982 
Less: Goodwill  346346350 
Less: Intangible assets  1211928 
Tangible common stockholders' equity or tangible capital (non-GAAP measure)c$9,7084,0323,604 
       
Total shares outstandingd 16,001,5109,816,4059,816,405 
       
Book value per common share (non-GAAP measure)b/d$635.92447.95405.59 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP measure)c/d 606.72410.74367.07 
       