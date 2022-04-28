Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Conditioning Polymers), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The personal care ingredients market is estimated to grow from USD 11.8 billion in 2021 to USD 14.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The personal care ingredients market is driven mainly by changing lifestyle and the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries. However, government regulations against cosmetics products are expected to restrain market growth.



The personal care industry is growing rapidly due to the rising population, along with an increase in spending on better personal care products. The retail sector is getting organized in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, which is also helping the personal care industry to flourish. The industry is continuously evolving to comply with changing consumer preferences.



Rheology modifiers expected to be the fastest-growing ingredient type of the personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027



The rheology modifiers segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rates in the personal care ingredients market in terms of value in 2021. This is due to its usage in almost all the personal care products to increase the viscosity of the formulation without significantly changing the performance of personal care products.



The hair care application segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of the overall personal care ingredients market, in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027



The personal care ingredients market based on the application is segmented as skincare, hair care, make-up, oral care, and others. The hair care segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the development taking place in the hair care segment in order to combat problems associated with hair such as dandruff, itchy scalp, greying of hair, hair fall, and hair thinning, among others, which are on the rise. This drives the demand for various types of ingredients in hair care products.



Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness the highest CAGR, during the forecast period



The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the personal care ingredients market between 2022 and 2027, in terms of value. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for halal-certified products, which is boosting the demand for a variety of personal care products. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for personal care ingredients in the region

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Personal Care Ingredients Market

4.2 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region (2022-2027)

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application and Country, 2021

4.4 Personal Care Ingredients Market Size, by Ingredient Type Vs. Region

4.5 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics of Personal Care Ingredients

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Purchasing Power of Consumers in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Rapid Growth in Multifunctional Personal Care Ingredients

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Governmental Regulations Against Cosmetic Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Market Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Global Demand Shifting Toward Sustainable and Bio-Based Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Toxicity of Some Personal Care Ingredients

5.2.4.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Personal Care Ingredients Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Future Market Trends for Personal Care Ingredients

5.9 Ecosystem of Personal Care Ingredients

5.10 Case Study

5.10.1 Institute for in Vitro Sciences and Basf on Its Non-Animal Testing Approaches for the Safety Assessment of Cosmetics and Ingredients

5.10.2 Plant-Based Alternative to Silicone from Solvay

5.11 Trade Data Statistics

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.13 Global Regulatory Framework and Its Impact on Personal Care Ingredients Market

5.14 Average Selling Price

5.15 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.16 Impact of COVID-19

5.17 Patent Analysis

6 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Ingredient Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emollients

6.2.1 Emollients Used in Almost All Personal Care Products

6.3 Surfactants

6.3.1 Middle East & Africa is Fastest-Growing Market for Surfactants

6.4 Conditioning Polymers

6.4.1 Conditioning Polymers Used to Improve Skin Feel and Hair Manageability

6.5 Rheology Modifiers

6.5.1 Rheology Modifiers Used in Skin Care Products to Increase Viscosity of Formulations

6.6 Emulsifiers

6.6.1 Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific are Fast-Growing Markets for Emulsifiers

6.7 Others

7 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Skin Care

7.2.1 Growing Production of Skin Care Products to Cater to Various Skin-Related Problems to Drive Demand

7.3 Hair Care

7.3.1 Growing Problems Related to Hair to Drive Market in Hair Care Application

7.4 Make-Up

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Lipstick, Mascara, Foundation, and Blushers to Drive Market

7.5 Oral Care

7.5.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Maintenance of Oral Hygiene to Drive Market

7.6 Others

8 Personal Care Ingredients Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Key Players' Strategies

9.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Personal Care Ingredients Manufacturers

9.3 Market Share Analysis

9.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021

9.3.2 Market Share of Key Players

9.3.2.1 Basf Se

9.3.2.2 The Dow Chemical Company

9.3.2.3 Solvay Sa

9.3.2.4 Clariant Ag

9.3.2.5 Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

9.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players

9.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

9.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

9.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

9.5.1.1 Stars

9.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders

9.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

9.6.1 Progressive Companies

9.6.2 Responsive Companies

9.6.3 Dynamic Companies

9.6.4 Starting Blocks

9.7 Competitive Situations and Trends

9.7.1 Product Launches

9.7.2 Deals

9.7.3 Other Developments

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Major Players

10.1.1 Basf Se

10.1.2 The Dow Chemical Company

10.1.3 Solvay

10.1.4 Evonik Industries Ag

10.1.5 Clariant Ag

10.1.6 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

10.1.7 Nouryon

10.1.8 Croda International plc

10.1.9 Lubrizol Corporation

10.1.10 Adeka Corporation

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 Air Liquide

10.2.2 Corbion N.V.

10.2.3 Eastman Chemical Company

10.2.4 Elementis plc

10.2.5 Dupont

10.2.6 Innospec Inc.

10.2.7 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

10.2.8 Merck KGaA

10.2.9 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

10.2.10 Kao Corporation

10.2.11 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

10.2.12 Givaudan S.A.

10.2.13 Oxiteno

10.2.14 Symrise Ag

10.2.15 Stepan Company

10.2.16 Wacker Chemie Ag

11 Adjacent & Related Markets

12 Appendix

