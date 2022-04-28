Gitpod and JetBrains join forces to bring remote development to developers around the world

SAN FRANCISCO and PRAGUE, Czech Republic, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gitpod , the leading open source platform for automated developer environments, together with JetBrains , the company that created an extended family of integrated development environments (IDE) for multiple programming languages, today announced a long-term partnership, as well as a deep, technical integration between their platforms. Specifically, they have enabled JetBrains' popular desktop IDEs to leverage the automated, cloud-based developer environments provisioned by Gitpod.



JetBrains IDEs are loved by many of the world’s most dynamic companies and respected developers. With this native integration with Gitpod, professional software developers can, for the first time, seamlessly connect ephemeral developer environments provisioned by Gitpod to their favorite desktop IDE from JetBrains. This integration brings the power of the cloud including all developer experience, security, and collaboration benefits to the famous programming language intelligence and tooling smartness.



“As a long time fan of JetBrains’ work, I am very excited about this partnership, as it combines the peace of mind and convenience of automated, cloud-based developer environments with the best professional IDEs out there,” said Sven Efftinge, co-founder and CEO of Gitpod. “Gitpod and JetBrains are both known for their attention to detail and obsessive focus on developer experience. I’m stoked to see that the combination is even better than the sum of its parts.”

The powerful productivity benefits of cloud-based, remote development, together with the realities of today’s hybrid work environment, push remote development and automated development practices to the forefront for software teams around the world. With this integration, the JetBrains Gateway tool provides built-in functionality to connect to developer environments running in the cloud via Gitpod’s native integration into Gateway.

“Remote development is meant to simplify daily work. No matter how much horsepower your local machine has, you can focus on things that really matter with the remote backend taking care of resource-hungry operations. This really helps to supercharge developers’ performance,” said Max Shafirov, JetBrains CEO. “Through our partnership with Gitpod, we are enabling our mutual users to accelerate productivity, save resources and time while strengthening security compliance.”

“This joint partnership brings the same developer experience that developers at forward-thinking companies have enjoyed to the rest of the world,” said Tom Preston Werner, Founder and former CEO of GitHub. “Companies like Google, Facebook, Shopify, GitHub, and LinkedIn all have moved software development to the cloud, leaving brittle local development behind. Now, every software team and individual developer can reap the same benefits while continuing to use the tools of their choice.”

Some benefits of this integration include:

Better developer experience: automated setup with cloud-based, remote developer environments connected with a developer’s IDE of choice means developers no longer have to endure nerve-wracking set-up and maintenance of local developer environments. Start coding and get creative with one click - with the tools you are most productive with.

automated setup with cloud-based, remote developer environments connected with a developer’s IDE of choice means developers no longer have to endure nerve-wracking set-up and maintenance of local developer environments. Start coding and get creative with one click - with the tools you are most productive with. Efficient multi-track development: have multiple workspaces with different configurations open at once - one for your feature, one for reviewing a PR/MR, or one for a bug.

have multiple workspaces with different configurations open at once - one for your feature, one for reviewing a PR/MR, or one for a bug. Remove the ‘works on my machine’ discussion: always start from a clean state - the end of all "works on my machine" situations due to long-living stateful environments. Spin up a workspace, code, push your code, and forget about it. For your next task, you’ll use a fresh dev environment. Onboard new developers with one click.

always start from a clean state - the end of all "works on my machine" situations due to long-living stateful environments. Spin up a workspace, code, push your code, and forget about it. For your next task, you’ll use a fresh dev environment. Onboard new developers with one click. Securing our software supply chain: no packages or dependencies are downloaded to users' devices. Developer environments run in the cloud and are short-lived, protecting your local machines and other company resources from malicious attacks through the execution of arbitrary code.

no packages or dependencies are downloaded to users' devices. Developer environments run in the cloud and are short-lived, protecting your local machines and other company resources from malicious attacks through the execution of arbitrary code. Power of the cloud : don't bother upgrading your developer's machine, with cloud-based, remote development the data center becomes your computer.

: don't bother upgrading your developer's machine, with cloud-based, remote development the data center becomes your computer. Bringing developer environments closer to production: Gitpod provisions powerful Linux containers under the hood. Workloads running on production are for a large part similarly running in containers on Linux. One operating system for both development and production.

This latest integration from Gitpod and JetBrains is available today. More details and how your organization can benefit can be found here - www.gitpod.io/blog/gitpod-jetbrains



About Gitpod

Gitpod is an open source developer platform automating the provisioning of ready-to-code developer environments. Designed for applications running in the cloud, Gitpod frees engineering teams from the friction of manually setting up local dev environments, saving dozens of hours and enabling a new level of collaboration to create applications much more quickly than ever before. Natively integrated with GitLab, GitHub, and Bitbucket, Gitpod automatically and continuously prebuilds developer environments for all your branches. As a result, team members can instantly start coding with fresh dev environments for each new task - no matter if you are building a new feature, want to fix a bug, or work on a code review. Gitpod is available today for free and has more than 500,000 users. For more information about Gitpod, or to begin contributing, please visit www.gitpod.io , or email info@gitpod.io .

About JetBrains

JetBrains is the company that created an extended family of integrated development environments (IDE) for various programming languages and designed Kotlin, a modern programming language that became the officially preferred language for Android. Their latest product is Space, an all-in-one team collaboration environment. JetBrains has been passionate about code since 2000. The company now has 30 products and over 1500 employees. For more information, please visit https://www.jetbrains.com/ .

