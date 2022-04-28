ZUUM Transportation Helps Prevent Negative Environmental Impacts Through Logistics Platform

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), motor vehicles collectively cause 75% of carbon monoxide pollution in the country, with idling trucks, unnecessary routes, and fuel inefficiency being three of the main drivers. ZUUM Transportation, a California-based logistics technology provider for manufacturers, retailers, freight brokers, and carriers, offers a solution to this issue and the negative environmental impacts through its artificial intelligence (AI) and logistics platform offerings.

"Shipment waste is where the majority of pollution in the private commerce sector comes from, with it mostly being carbon dioxide emissions," said CEO of ZUUM Transportation Mustafa Azizi. "At ZUUM, we're developing technology that addresses the most critical logistical challenges and generates efficiencies in the trucking industry, which, in turn, will have a positive environmental impact."

To help preserve the planet, it's imperative companies take advantage of the latest AI technology and quality standards in their respective fields to move toward cleaner production wherever possible. ZUUM is the first to offer connected solutions for the freight transportation industry, including shippers, brokers, and carriers, through its Logistics Super Platform.

Each product within the platform provides a seamless data flow for actionable intelligence, instant capacity aggregation, and back-office automation to help maximize efficiency and productivity. In fact, the digital freight marketplace, shipper transportation management system (TMS), broker software, carrier TMS, and driver app are connected on the Logistics Super Platform. Through this solution, ZUUM delivers shipments at a lower cost for shippers and at a higher profit for carriers while reducing carbon emissions in the process.

With carbon dioxide emissions produced from global freight transportation expected to increase four times by 2050, ZUUM is committed to minimizing the repercussions the trucking industry has on the planet by aligning its sustainability efforts with operations to ensure progress is being made every day.

About ZUUM Transportation

ZUUM Transportation is a logistics technology company based in Irvine, CA. Founded in 2016, ZUUM offers a shipper TMS, freight broker software, carrier TMS, and a mobile app for truck drivers that are connected within the Logistics Super Platform. These tools enable customers to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their logistics operations while automating their transportation networks. Our vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally by defragmenting the industry. To learn more, visit www.zuumapp.com.

