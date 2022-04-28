GRAVITY ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

Seoul, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations Web site at http://www.gravity.co.kr/en/ir/notice/list.asp



The shareholders and ADS holders of Gravity may receive a hard copy of the annual report, which contains its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Unit, Gravity Co., Ltd., 15F, 396 World Cup buk-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul 03925, South Korea.

In the annual report on Form 20-F, the consolidated revenue is KRW 413,938 million, the operating profit is KRW 96,719 million, and the net profit attributable to parent company is KRW 65,947 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

(In millions of KRW)

2021 2020 YoY Revenue 413,938 405,953 2.0 % Operating profit 96,719 88,368 9.5 % Net profit attributable to parent company 65,947 62,703 5.2 %

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Based in Korea, Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity's principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Hyeji An

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800

# # #