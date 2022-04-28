Watchfire Signs to Showcase Product and Software Enhancements and Expertise at ISA Sign Expo 2022

DANVILLE, Ill., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its 90th anniversary, Watchfire Signs will showcase its latest products and software enhancements designed to create new revenue opportunities for sign dealers at ISA Expo Booth 3121, May 4-6 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Watchfire is a leading manufacturer of on-premise LED signs, interior display solutions, digital billboards, and video scoreboards. Click to tweet.



Attendees will have the opportunity to view Watchfire’s customer-focused digital displays that deliver easy installation, hassle-free operation, and years of reliable performance, including 6mm and 8mm signs, 1.2mm X-Series indoor displays, as well as Price Watcher gas price signs.



Watchfire’s software experts will be conducting demos of Watchfire’s proprietary Ignite OPx content management software and Ignite Sports event management software throughout the show.

“We have missed gathering in person with our sign company partners and are excited to showcase the Watchfire product and software enhancements we’ve been developing,” said Dave Warns, Watchfire’s vice president of On-Premise Sales. “The sign industry’s resilience was proven during the pandemic, and we’re looking forward to celebrating this and our 90th anniversary at the first ISA Expo in Atlanta.”

Watchfire has a robust dealer program that provides sign companies with attentive support before, during, and after the sale. Watchfire provides free training for both sales and service team members, supplies a library of marketing collateral, offers free tools to demonstrate ROI to potential customers, delivers local sales support and demo units, and even shares qualified local sales leads.

The following products will be on display at ISA Expo Booth 3121:

Watchfire’s high resolution 6mm and 8mm displays that are ideal for locations with significant pedestrian traffic, such as theaters, entertainment venues, sports arenas, and shopping malls.

Watchfire’s finest pitch X-Series that uses chip-on-board (COB) LED technology for greater intensity and superior reliability. Versatile mounting options provide ideal solutions for seamless installation, design integration, and architectural needs.

Watchfire’s Price Watcher gas price signs that offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed safely at any time via a remote or synced with in-store POS systems.

Ignite OPx and Ignite Sports content management software that makes it easy to create and schedule content on Watchfire signs.

All Watchfire outdoor and indoor products come with Watchfire’s comprehensive phone support for the life of the signs, plus a 5-year warranty and 10-year parts guarantee.

As part of Watchfire’s commitment to educating sign companies, Watchfire’s Sales Director–Sports/Indoor Jeff Morgan will host a session in the SBI Dynamic Digital Signage tract called Selling/Marketing Digital Signage on Tuesday, May 3 at 2:30 pm.

More information about ISA Sign Expo 2022 can be found at https://www.signexpo.org.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for 90 years and LED displays since 1998 using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED displays in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to https://www.watchfiresigns.com.

