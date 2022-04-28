NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Appoints Winston Chow, former Senior Advisor to the U.S. Department of Energy on East Asia, as Chief Policy Officer and Director of the Company

New York, New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (SMR) ambitions of a world-class nuclear technical team working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government as well as the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that Winston Chow has been appointed to the role of Chief Policy Officer (CPO) and as part of the Board of Directors of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.



The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. strives to disrupt the SMR space, principally in underdeveloped nuclear areas, and advance micro SMRs towards development and deployment in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. NANO Nuclear Energy is committed to building smaller, cheaper, and safer nuclear energy while incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary mobile and on-demand capable nano nuclear reactors, novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods.

Mr. Winston Chow has served as Senior Advisor to the U.S. Department of Energy on East Asia, where he implemented two US-China Agreements on clean energy between Presidents Barack Obama and Hu Jintao. He’s also worked across Asia and Africa as a diplomat for intergovernmental U.N. observer organization, Global Green Growth Institute, to decarbonize China’s global Belt and Road Initiative. The U.S. Department of Energy has bestowed two meritorious service awards for his work.

Mr. Chow has led the international adoption of sustainable energy and infrastructure for almost two decades, helping finance and deploy over $2 billion in projects. Mr. Chow’s career in the renewable energy space involved building the world’s largest solar power plant and providing access to clean energy to more than 37 million people.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Winston to the NANO Nuclear team,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “Winston has a wealth of knowledge and knowhow that will be extremely important in ensuring that NANO Nuclear stays at the front of the pack and continues to bring about innovative changes to this growing market. His accolades at the government level, in particular with the DOE, will be essential to navigating regulatory hurdles and challenges. His meticulous and detail-oriented nature makes Winston the perfect fit for the role, and I am convinced that his work ethic and international presence will help take this company to the next level.”

The importance of government involvement in accelerating innovation in the nuclear space has come to the fore in recent years, as numerous countries have laid the groundwork to help develop the marketplace. In 2020, the NRC issued the first of its kind final safety evaluation report for an SMR in the United States. In 2021, TerraPower, a start-up co-founded by Bill Gates, chose Kemmerer, Wyoming, as the preferred location for its first demonstration reactor. On the other side of the Atlantic, the U.K. government backed Rolls-Royce’ SMR project with a £210 million investment. This year, a strategic plan on the use of SMRs was released on March 29th by the governments of New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Shortly thereafter, on April 7th, the Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland outlined Canada’s commitment to including nuclear technologies in efforts to shift towards a net-zero economy and meet ambitious climate plans, with specific funding for SMRs. Furthermore, the U.K.’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, accelerated a timeline set by his own government in regards to SMRs in the United Kingdom on March 30th and South Korea's SK Group was said to be mulling investments in small-sized nuclear reactors on April 11th. Additionally, on April 19th, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced plans to seek applications and sealed bid submissions under the $6 billion Civil Nuclear Credit Program (CNC) to support the continued operation of U.S. nuclear reactors.

“I’ve never seen such momentum as we are currently witnessing in this market landscape, especially in terms of government support and assistance for the nuclear industry. All in all, I believe this is a critical moment, not only for this market, but for the future of humanity and our planet,” Mr. Winston Chow, Chief Policy Officer and Board Member of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc., stated. “Micro SMRs are the next logical step to ensuring that we achieve sustainable and clean energy and foster independence from foreign nations’ oil, gas, and coal by supplementing existing renewable energy grids with rapidly deployable and highly scalable modular reactors.”

Mr. Chow will oversee Nano Nuclear Energy’s government funding opportunities, both domestically and abroad, while co-leading the company’s international expansion strategy.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (SMR) ambitions of a world-class nuclear technical team, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our Company is looking to disrupt the SMR space, principally in underdeveloped nuclear areas, and advance micro SMRs towards development and deployment in residential, commercial, and industrial settings. NANO Nuclear Energy is committed to building smaller, cheaper and safer nuclear energy, while incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary mobile and on-demand capable nano nuclear reactors, novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods.

For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

For further information, please contact:

Email: Info@NanoNuclearEnergy.com

Business Tel: (212) 634-9206

PLEASE FOLLOW OUR SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES HERE:

NANO Nuclear Energy LINKEDIN

NANO Nuclear Energy YOUTUBE

NANO Nuclear Energy TWITTER

NANO Nuclear Energy INSTAGRAM

Attachment