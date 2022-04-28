CANADA’S BUILDING TRADES UNIONS HOLD NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING CEREMONY

Ottawa, ON, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Building trades leaders from across Canada will gather at Canada’s Building Trades Workers Monument located in Major’s Hill Park in Ottawa on Thursday morning for the National Day of Mourning Ceremony.

The National Day of Mourning Ceremony serves to remember those who have been hurt or killed in the workplace and reaffirm our commitment to continue to fight for better health and safety measures and enforcement. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Minister of Labour Seamus O’Regan will be among those in attendance.

What: National Day of Mourning Ceremony

When: 11:00am-12:00pm, Thursday April 28th

Who: Labour, government, industry and business leaders

Where: Major’s Hill Park, Mackenzie Avenue, Ottawa

Media Contact:

Kate Walsh 613-298-0652 kwalsh@buildingtrades.ca

About CBTU

Canada’s Building Trades Unions are an alliance of 14 international unions in the construction, maintenance and fabrication industries that collectively represent 600,000 skilled trades workers in Canada. Each year, our unions and our signatory contractor partners invest over $300 million in private sector money to fund and operate over 195 apprenticeship training and education facilities across Canada that produce the safest, most highly trained and productive skilled craft workers found anywhere in the world. Canada’s Building Trades Unions represent members who work in more than 60 different trades and occupations, and generate six per cent of Canada’s GDP. For more information, go to www.buildingtrades.ca