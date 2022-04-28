Insights on the T-cell Lymphoma Global Market to 2028 - by Lymphoma Type, Therapy and Region

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The T-cell Lymphoma Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lymphoma is the most common type of blood cancer which occurs when white blood cells called lymphocytes grow and multiply uncontrollably in the human body. Lymphocytes are a part of the immune system of the body, which travel around the body through the lymphatic system and help fight microbial infection.

Lymphocytes are of two types B lymphocytes (B-cells) and T lymphocytes (T-cells). Lymphomas that develop from T lymphocytes are known as non-Hodgkin lymphomas. T-cell lymphoma can affect body parts including spleen, lymph node, bone marrow, blood, and others. T-cell lymphoma can be majorly categorized into two types i.e. peripheral T-cell lymphoma and T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. The symptoms associated with T-cell lymphoma depend upon the type of T-cell lymphoma. One of the most common symptom of t-cell lymphoma includes swollen lymph node or nodes. Other symptoms include swollen liver or spleen, skin rash, abnormal blood cell count, and others.



Market Dynamics

The increasing incidence of T-cell lymphoma, rising research and development activities for the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global T-cell lymphoma market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by key players operating in the market are expected to boost the global T-cell lymphoma market.

For instance, according to a review article published in the CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians in December 2019, it has been estimated that there are around 80,000 people suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) per year in U.S. and this is expected to increase in the near future.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global T-cell lymphoma market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global T-cell lymphoma market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Genmab A/S, Seagen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, Elorac, Acrotech Biopharma, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global T-cell lymphoma market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global T-cell lymphoma market

