Worldwide Allergy Immunotherapy Industry to 2028 - Increasing Approval of Allergy Immunotherapy by Regulatory Authorities are Driving Growth

Immunotherapy is a preventive treatment for allergic reaction to substance such as grass pollens, house dust mites, and bee venom.



Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) are the immunotherapies used for the treatment of allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, food allergy, venom allergy, and other allergies.

Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) is the most commonly used and effective form allergy immunotherapy.



Market Dynamics

The global allergy immunotherapy market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing approval of allergy immunotherapy by regulatory authority.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global allergy immunotherapy market, market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global allergy immunotherapy market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Stallergenes Greer, ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Allergopharma, HAL Allergy Group, Aimmune Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, Leti Pharma, and Jubilant HollisterStier

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global allergy immunotherapy market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global allergy immunotherapy market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Treatment Type

Market Snippet, By Allergy Type

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product Launch/Approval

Epidemiology

PEST Analysis

Acquisition And Collaboration Scenario

4. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Economic Impact

COVID 19 Impact on Supply Chain Analysis

5. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Allergic Rhinitis

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Allergic Asthma

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Food Allergy

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Venom Allergy

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030

Segment Trends

Hospitals Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Retail Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Online Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022 and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2018-2028

North America

Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Market Size and Forecast, By Treatment Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Allergy Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Region/Country, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Mn)

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Snapshot

Stallergenes Greer

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

ALK-Abello A/S

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Allergy Therapeutics

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Allergopharma

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

HAL Allergy Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Aimmune Therapeutics

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

DBV Technologies

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Leti Pharma

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

Jubilant HollisterStier

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Overview

Key Highlights

Market Strategies

10. Section

