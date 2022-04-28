The global automated passenger counting and information system market size is expected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 12.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4%

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market by Type, APC System Market, by Technology, PIS Market by Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04804575/?utm_source=GNW



"Buses segment accounted for the largest share of the automated passenger counting system market in 2021

The buses segment accounted for the largest share of the automated passenger counting system market in 2021.Buses are a primary mode of public transport used in various countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, China, India, and Australia.



The increasing awareness among operators about the benefits offered by automated passenger counting systems is driving the growth of the market for buses.Bus transit operators are interested in determining the traveling pattern of passengers to schedule the time and route of their buses.



The intense competition among bus operators to enhance their service offerings and gain an increased number of passengers is driving the deployment of automated passenger counting systems in buses.



Display systems segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2022

The display systems segment is projected to hold the largest market share for passenger information systems in 2022.Display systems in the PIS market act as digital information systems that display real-time information for passengers.



These systems are installed in stations to display relevant information on metro/train times and metro/train destinations to passengers including the station ticket halls, station platforms, station entrances, interchange corridors at interchange stations, and other modes of transport. The display system, with the help of several disruptive technologies, such as IoT, big data, cloud, AI, ML, and automation, helps the passenger to get real-time information both in the station and onboard.



European countries have a well-developed transportation infrastructure and transport connectivity network

The growth of the market in the European region is driven by the formulation of mandates for the installation of passenger counting systems on ferries, a rise in investments to improve transportation infrastructures and efficiency of public transport services, reduction in passenger traffic congestion in the UK, and requirement of improving transport services and optimizing transit operations.European countries have a well-developed transportation infrastructure and transport connectivity network.



They have been witnessing the increasing use of public transportation and surging demand for advanced technologies, thereby leading to the growth of the automated passenger counting and information system market in the region. Europe is home to several key players in the automated passenger counting and information system market, including Eurotech S.P.A. (Italy), iris-GmbH (Germany), Innovation In Traffic System AG (Germany), HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH (Germany), and DILAX Intelcom GmbH (Germany).



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 35%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Directors - 28%, and others - 37%

• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe – 45%, APAC - 15%, and RoW - 5%

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Eurotech (Italy), iris-GmbH (Germany), DILAX Intelcom (Germany), HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision (Germany), and Infodev EDI (US), and others.



Research Coverage

In this report, the automated passenger counting and information system market has been segmented based on type, technology, application, and region.The automated passenger counting and information system market based on type has been segmented into automated passenger counting system and passenger information system.



Based on technology, the market has been segmented into infrared, sterescopic vision, time of flight and others.Based on application, automated passenger counting system has been segmented into buses, trains and trams, and ferries.



Based on type, passenger information system market has been segmented into display systems, infotainment systems, announcement and emergency communication systems, mobile apllications.Based on application, passenger information system market has been segmented into railways, roadways, and airways.



The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments of the automated passenger counting and information system market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include type, technology, application and region.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the automated passenger counting and information system market.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business.

The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches and acquisitions carried out by major market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04804575/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________