Global Cast Resin Dry Type Transformer Market Report to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

The global cast resin dry type transformer market was valued at $3.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Cast resin dry type transformer is a type of transformer designed on a comparatively modern technology that uses natural or forced air cooling instead of oil and the magnetic circuit & windings are not immersed in an insulating liquid but are cast with an epoxy resin mixture. Unlike liquid fill transformers that require oil or liquid to cool, cast dry type transformers use only high temperature insulation systems that are environmentally safe. Cast resin dry type transformers are available in various power ratings and can be used in a wide range of applications and represent the most reliable answer for distribution systems, power production, rectification, traction, and special solutions.



The cast resin dry type transformer market is driven by its wide applicability in the distribution of electricity. The expansion of electricity distribution network across the globe and renovation of old grid infrastructure are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, heavy to small scale industries employ machineries that have specific voltage requirement. Some industries, such as oil & gas, mining, and marine, have specialized voltage requirements as fire safety is important in these sectors, resulting in fueling the demand for cast resin dry type transformer during the analyzed time frame. However, cast resin dry type transformer has relatively poor heat dissipation performance, complex construction, and high cost of dry type transformer as compared to liquid/oil cooled transformer. These factors are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the analyzed time frame.



The cast resin dry type transformer market is segmented into type, cooling type, phase, voltage, end use, and region. By type, the market is categorized into converter transformer and rectifier transformer. On the basis of cooling type, it is bifurcated into natural air cooling and forced air cooling. As per phase, it is classified into single phase and three phase. By voltage, the market is fragmented into low and medium. The end use covered in the study include industrial, commercial, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2021 and 2030.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global cast resin dry type transformer market is provided.

Porter's five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global cast resin dry type transformer market growth, in terms of value.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2030, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the market

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Top investment pockets

3.5. Patent analysis

3.5.1. By region, 2013-2021

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in demand for electricity from different end-use industries

3.6.1.2. Rise in adoption of renewable and non-conventional energy sources

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Development of solid-state transformers (SSTs)

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Development and adoption of smart grids and digital dry type transformers

3.7. Impact of government rules and regulations

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market



CHAPTER 4: CAST RESIN DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Dry Type Converter Transformer

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Dry type rectifier transformer

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: CAST RESIN DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY COOLING TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Natural air cooling

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. Forced air cooling

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: CAST RESIN DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY PHASE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Single phase

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.3. Three phase

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: CAST RESIN DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY VOLTAGE

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Low

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.3. Medium

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: CAST RESIN DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY END USE

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. Industrial

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

8.4. Others

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: CAST RESIN DRY TYPE TRANSFORMER MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

10.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

10.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

10.3. Product mapping of top 10 players

10.4. Competitive heatmap

10.5. Key developments

10.5.1. Acquisitions and product launch



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD.

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Company snapshot

11.1.3. Operating business segments

11.1.4. Product portfolio

11.1.5. Business performance

11.2. EATON CORPORATION PLC

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Company snapshot

11.2.3. Operating business segments

11.2.4. Product portfolio

11.2.5. Business performance

11.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

11.3. FUJI ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Company snapshot

11.3.3. Operating business segments

11.3.4. Product portfolio

11.3.5. Business performance

11.4. GENERAL ELECTRIC

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Company snapshot

11.4.3. Operating business segments

11.4.4. Product portfolio

11.4.5. Business performance

11.5. HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Company snapshot

11.5.3. Product portfolio

11.5.4. Business performance

11.6. HITACHI LTD.

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Company snapshot

11.6.3. Operating business segments

11.6.4. Product portfolio

11.6.5. Business performance

11.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

11.7. KIRLOSKAR ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Company snapshot

11.7.3. Product portfolio

11.8. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Company snapshot

11.8.3. Operating business segments

11.8.4. Product portfolio

11.8.5. Business performance

11.9. SIEMENS ENERGY AG

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Company snapshot

11.9.3. Operating business segments

11.9.4. Product portfolio

11.9.5. Business performance

11.10. WEG GROUP

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Company snapshot

11.10.3. Operating business segments

11.10.4. Product portfolio

11.10.5. Business performance

11.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

