Gilsey House Selects Property Management Firm Maxwell-Kates, Inc. As Its Managing Agent of Record.

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilsey House, a late 19th century-era former hotel turned co-op at 1200 Broadway has selected Maxwell-Kates, Inc., an Associa company, as its managing agent of record after a comprehensive RFP process. The building, housing a 40-unit luxury residential cooperative and located in Manhattan’s NoMad District, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978, and designated a New York City landmark in 1979.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Gilsey House to the Maxwell-Kates family of managed properties. The building is an architectural treasure, and its resident community deserves to have a level of service befitting a building with such history and pedigree,” said Andy Marks, SVP of Business Development and Marketing for Maxwell-Kates.

“After an exhaustive selection process, we are excited to have the opportunity to work with a real estate property management firm with the depth of experience, and its own longstanding history of service excellence in managing NYC coops and condos,” said Jamie Gorman, Gilsey House co-op board president. “We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”

About Maxwell-Kates, Inc.

Maxwell-Kates, Inc. is a leading property management firm with over 35 years providing service excellence to its cooperative and condominium clients. It currently services nearly 165 buildings representing approximately 13,000 apartments, throughout New York City. It is a portfolio company of Associa. To learn more, visit www.maxwellkates.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

