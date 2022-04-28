Lincoln Electric Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales increase 22.2% to record $925.4 million on 22.1% higher organic sales



Record Operating income margin of 17.4%; Record Adjusted operating income margin of 17.6%



EPS increases 73.2% to record $2.13; Adjusted EPS increases 53.3% to record $2.10



ROIC increases 610 basis points to 25.0%



Returned $137.9 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

CLEVELAND, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported first quarter 2022 net income of $126.0 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which includes special item after-tax net gains of $1.3 million, or $0.03 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $74.2 million, or $1.23 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $8.6 million, or $0.14 EPS. Excluding these items, first quarter 2022 Adjusted net income was $124.7 million, or $2.10 Adjusted EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $82.8 million, or $1.37 Adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.



First quarter 2022 sales increased 22.2% to $925.4 million from a 22.1% increase in organic sales and a 4.6% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 4.4% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the first quarter 2022 was $161.2 million, or 17.4% of sales, including special item charges of $1.9 million. This compares with operating income of $103.9 million, or 13.7% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, Adjusted operating income was $163.1 million, or 17.6% of sales, as compared with $109.2 million, or 14.4% of sales, in the prior year period.

“We achieved record first quarter sales, adjusted operating income margin, and adjusted EPS performance despite challenging operating conditions; demonstrating the resilience of our business and the benefits of our strategic initiatives,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Solid demand trends, diligent execution and productivity offset market headwinds and a difficult prior year comparison. Given dynamic market and supply chain challenges, we continue to monitor conditions and are responding as necessary to ensure Lincoln Electric is well-positioned to advance and generate superior value through this portion of the cycle.”

Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results will be webcast live today, April 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. This webcast is accessible at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com . Listeners should go to the web site prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's web site.

If investors would like to ask questions, please dial (877) 344-3899 (domestic) or (315) 625-3087 (international) and use confirmation code 6859906. Telephone participants are asked to dial in 10 - 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Financial results for the first quarter 2022 can also be obtained at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com .

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading material science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com .

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate, Adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), Organic sales, Cash conversion and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") pandemic, on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Contact

Amanda Butler

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: 216.383.2534

Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com





Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended March 31,

Fav (Unfav) to

Prior Year

2022 % of Sales 2021 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 925,448 100.0 % $ 757,021 100.0 % $ 168,427 22.2 % Cost of goods sold 595,671 64.4 % 503,254 66.5 % (92,417 ) (18.4 )% Gross profit 329,777 35.6 % 253,767 33.5 % 76,010 30.0 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 166,686 18.0 % 145,676 19.2 % (21,010 ) (14.4 )% Rationalization and asset impairment charges 1,885 0.2 % 4,163 0.5 % 2,278 54.7 % Operating income 161,206 17.4 % 103,928 13.7 % 57,278 55.1 % Interest expense, net 6,198 0.7 % 5,359 0.7 % (839 ) (15.7 )% Other income (expense) 4,634 0.5 % (1,416 ) (0.2 )% 6,050 427.3 % Income before income taxes 159,642 17.3 % 97,153 12.8 % 62,489 64.3 % Income taxes 33,611 3.6 % 23,020 3.0 % (10,591 ) (46.0 )% Effective tax rate 21.1 % 23.7 % 2.6 % Net income including non-controlling interests 126,031 13.6 % 74,133 9.8 % 51,898 70.0 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 1 — (44 ) — 45 102.3 % Net income $ 126,030 13.6 % $ 74,177 9.8 % $ 51,853 69.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 2.15 $ 1.24 73.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.13 $ 1.23 $ 0.90 73.2 % Weighted average shares (basic) 58,606 59,642 Weighted average shares (diluted) 59,272 60,299

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,373 $ 192,958 Accounts receivable, net 516,231 429,074 Inventories 599,781 539,919 Total current assets 1,427,833 1,289,593 Property, plant and equipment, net 511,873 511,744 Total assets 2,736,344 2,592,307 Trade accounts payable 369,415 330,230 Total current liabilities 927,652 755,905 Short-term debt (1) 150,560 52,730 Long-term debt, less current portion 715,032 717,089 Total equity 863,060 863,909 Operating Working Capital March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 18.6 % 16.3 % Invested Capital March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Short-term debt (1) $ 150,560 $ 52,730 Long-term debt, less current portion 715,032 717,089 Total debt 865,592 769,819 Total equity 863,060 863,909 Invested capital $ 1,728,652 $ 1,633,728 Total debt / invested capital 50.1 % 47.1 %





(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt. (2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 2021 Operating income as reported $ 161,206 $ 103,928 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 1,885 4,163 Acquisition transaction costs (3) — 1,113 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 163,091 $ 109,204 As a percent of total sales 17.6 % 14.4 % Net income as reported $ 126,030 $ 74,177 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 1,885 4,163 Acquisition transaction costs (3) — 1,113 Pension charges and other net gains (4) (4,273 ) 4,886 Tax effect of Special items (5) 1,041 (1,561 ) Adjusted net income (1) 124,683 82,778 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 1 (44 ) Interest expense, net 6,198 5,359 Income taxes as reported 33,611 23,020 Tax effect of Special items (5) (1,041 ) 1,561 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 163,452 $ 112,674 Effective tax rate as reported 21.1 % 23.7 % Net special item tax impact (0.4 )% (0.8 )% Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 20.7 % 22.9 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 2.13 $ 1.23 Special items per share (0.03 ) 0.14 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 2.10 $ 1.37 Weighted average shares (diluted) 59,272 60,299





(1) Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) Primarily related to severance and gains or losses on the disposal of assets. (3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. (4) Pension settlement charges due to lump sum pension payments and other net gains primarily due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income (expense). (5) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended March 31, Return on Invested Capital 2022 2021 Net income as reported $ 328,319 $ 224,730 Rationalization and asset impairment charges 7,549 43,110 Acquisition transaction costs 810 1,113 Pension charges and other net gains 117,343 13,005 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 5,804 — Tax effect of Special items (2) (44,586 ) (10,179 ) Adjusted net income (1) $ 415,239 $ 271,779 Plus: Interest expense, net of tax of $6,178 and $5,904 in 2022 and 2021, respectively 18,364 17,550 Less: Interest income, net of tax of $376 and $396 in 2022 and 2021, respectively 1,113 1,184 Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest $ 432,490 $ 288,145 Invested Capital March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Short-term debt $ 150,560 $ 3,607 Long-term debt, less current portion 715,032 715,328 Total debt 865,592 718,935 Total equity 863,060 803,408 Invested capital $ 1,728,652 $ 1,522,343 Return on invested capital (1) 25.0 % 18.9 %





(1) Adjusted net income and Return on invested capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. (2) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 126,030 $ 74,177 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 1 (44 ) Net income including non-controlling interests 126,031 74,133 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 1,188 60 Depreciation and amortization 19,891 19,118 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (113 ) (177 ) Other non-cash items, net (7,221 ) (697 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Increase in accounts receivable (86,120 ) (65,795 ) Increase in inventories (55,407 ) (42,568 ) Increase in trade accounts payable 39,284 42,325 Net change in other current assets and liabilities 6,964 22,171 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (1,407 ) (3,308 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 43,090 45,262 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (18,672 ) (9,936 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (22,013 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 569 584 Other investing activities — 6,500 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (40,116 ) (2,852 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 96,308 1,307 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,035 2,780 Purchase of shares for treasury (104,579 ) (28,459 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (33,361 ) (30,999 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (40,597 ) (55,371 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (962 ) (2,192 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (38,585 ) (15,153 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 192,958 257,279 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 154,373 $ 242,126 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.56 $ 0.51

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended March 31, 2022 Net sales $ 534,055 $ 258,041 $ 133,352 $ — $ 925,448 Inter-segment sales 28,156 6,228 3,062 (37,446 ) — Total sales $ 562,211 $ 264,269 $ 136,414 $ (37,446 ) $ 925,448 Net income $ 126,030 As a percent of total sales 13.6 % EBIT (1) $ 115,303 $ 35,740 $ 19,598 $ (4,801 ) $ 165,840 As a percent of total sales 20.5 % 13.5 % 14.4 % 17.9 % Special items charges (gains) (3) (3,735 ) 1,347 — — (2,388 ) Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 111,568 $ 37,087 $ 19,598 $ (4,801 ) $ 163,452 As a percent of total sales 19.8 % 14.0 % 14.4 % 17.7 % Three months ended March 31, 2021 Net sales $ 425,242 $ 223,079 $ 108,700 $ — $ 757,021 Inter-segment sales 32,748 4,285 2,147 (39,180 ) — Total sales $ 457,990 $ 227,364 $ 110,847 $ (39,180 ) $ 757,021 Net income $ 74,177 As a percent of total sales 9.8 % EBIT (1) $ 72,177 $ 14,207 $ 18,697 $ (2,569 ) $ 102,512 As a percent of total sales 15.8 % 6.2 % 16.9 % 13.5 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 4,440 4,609 — 1,113 10,162 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 76,617 $ 18,816 $ 18,697 $ (1,456 ) $ 112,674 As a percent of total sales 16.7 % 8.3 % 16.9 % 14.9 %





(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). (2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. (3) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $1,885 in International Welding and a $3,735 net gain related to final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding. (4) Special items in 2021 reflect pension settlement charges of $4,440 and $446 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $4,163 in International Welding and acquisition transaction costs of $1,113 in Corporate/Eliminations related to an acquisition.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31st Change in Net Sales by Segment