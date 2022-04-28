Vasta Releases Its First Sustainability Report

SAO PAULO, Brazil, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta announces the release of its first Sustainability Report. Leaders in the K-12 educational segment in Brazil and recognized for their excellence, Vasta Platform and its brands are the key driver in the reinvention of education, overcoming boundaries and transforming the educational environment with technology and science throughout primary and secondary education. Driven by innovation, we offer knowledge and robust technological resources that boost learning possibilities for Brazilian children and young people, factors that have gained even greater importance amidst the challenges that have beset the education area in the Covid-19 pandemic. With the Instituto SOMOS, we also strive to boost access to quality primary and secondary education for young socially and economically deprived Brazilians.



2021 represented yet another important step in our history. We enhanced our understanding of the impacts and opportunities our business has to generate value in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) dimensions, which gave rise to the publication of the company’s Sustainability Report. The publication increases exposure of the work we do, reinforcing the bonds of trust forged with our partners, employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders. It is aligned with the guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), as well as incorporating indicators from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and recommendations from the World Economic Forum (WEF) publication Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics.

The report is available in Vasta’s website and can be accessed here.

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta’s stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta’s mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes it is uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality. For more information, please visit ir.vastaplatform.com.

