Insights on the Urban Planning Software and Services Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Trimble, Stantec and AECOM Among Others

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urban Planning Software and Services Global Market By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment type (Cloud-based and Web-based), By End User (Government and Real Estate & Infrastructure Companies), By Regional Outlook, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Urban Planning Software and Services Market size is expected to reach $190.97 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Urban planning is a political and technical process that is aimed to design and develop urban environments like proper water, air, and the infrastructure passing outside and inside of urban regions like communications, distribution, and transportation networks and their accessibility. The major organizations operating in the urban planning software and services market are witnessing various opportunities in transport planning. In addition, they are striving to enhance the performance of multi-model road infrastructure networks.

Urban planning includes development and well-planned utilization of land, public welfare, and it also ensures the safety of the environment, urban planning is considered to play a major role in the country's development plans. Hence, it can be considered that urban planning is a complex and heterogeneous process, which includes distribution chains, infrastructure, communication networks, utility systems, and many different processes & elements.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact across various industries including urban planning software and services industry. There was a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients due to which, WHO declared it as a Public Health Emergency. Governments across the world formulated norms and regulations with an aim to curb the impact of the COVID-19. Lockdown was imposed that led to the shutdown of businesses, and also had a negative impact on urban planning software and service market. Traveling was banned that disrupted the supply chains. People were forced to stay at their homes and maintain social distance. However, various industries are recovering at a faster pace after the relaxation in the restrictions.

After a major downfall in the urban planning software and services market due to the COVID-19, it is anticipated that in the upcoming years, this market will grow rapidly. Moreover, the demand for urban planning software and services is expected to witness an increase as the urban planning projects that were on halt will resume in the coming years.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing deployment of centralized decision-making model

The governments across various nations are shifting from rigid decision-making to a centralized decision-making model, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, various other urban planners are also deploying a centralized model that is more open to ecosystem partners and individuals that are the parts of the value chain. Moreover, the companies that are involved in the urban planning software and services market are increasingly focusing on creating smart city ecosystems and offering quality-of-life benefits.

Huge demand from rapidly urbanizing cities

It is noticed that various nations across the world are rapidly developing and urbanizing, especially in China, and increasingly shifting towards digitalization. Digitalization has become a major concern for urban planners, especially in well-established nations. However, governments in such nations are largely focusing on fulfilling the extensive complicated requirements in city infrastructure by adopting geographic information system technologies and tools.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Lack of appropriate governance frameworks and urban planning

In the past years, cities have been continuously expanding and becoming burdened due to unplanned urbanization, thereby impacting the poor & the marginalized, the biodiversity & the economy. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 revealed that various cities require proper planning and management, majorly focusing on the health of the people residing in such cities. Major concerns such as traffic congestion, lack of availability of serviced land, pressure on basic infrastructure, urban flooding, water scarcity & droughts, extreme air pollution reflect the infrastructural failure and lack of planning in the cities.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2017, Nov - 2021, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Urban Planning Software and Services Market by Component

4.1 Global Software Market by Region

4.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Urban Planning Software and Services Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global Cloud-based Market by Region

5.2 Global Web-based Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Urban Planning Software and Services Market by End User

6.1 Global Government Market by Region

6.2 Global Real Estate & Infrastructure Companies Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Urban Planning Software and Services Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Autodesk, Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Bentley Systems, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3 Boston Consulting Group

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.4 Holistic City Limited

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5 Trimble, Inc. (SketchUP)

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6 Savannah Simulations AG

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.7 Stantec, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.8 UrbanFootprint

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 Esri, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1 AECOM Corporation

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2898xe