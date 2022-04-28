Economic Times Felicitates EbixCash Chairman Robin Raina Amongst the Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2021-22

NOIDA and JOHNS CREEK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EbixCash Limited, a technology enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology arena, through an integrated business model, today announced that its Chairman Robin Raina was recently felicitated by The Economic Times amongst the "Most Promising Business Leaders of the Asia Award 2021-22".



The sixth edition of the Economic Times Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2021- 22 showcased business leaders, visionaries, and stakeholders who displayed incredible resilience inspiring their organizations and beyond. During these challenging times, their leadership transcended corporate success stories and supported communities in which they operate resulting in economic, social, and cultural impact. This event was aimed at recognizing eminent business leaders and trailblazers, who have made a mark by unlocking the business potentials and economies to outmaneuver the pandemic. The platform brought together Asian leaders on one common platform, to share their ideas and vision for a unified Asia to grow together towards wider global impact.

Making the announcement, the Economic Times said, “The Economic Times is proud to acknowledge the business leaders of Asia who have played an instrumental role in making Asia the business epicenter of the world. Mr. Robin Raina is one of the prime examples of excellent leadership and inspiration today.”

EbixCash Chairman Robin Raina said, “It’s an exciting time to be a business player in India’s financial industry. We see an opportunity to pioneer and introduce end-to-end financial exchanges in the country. The EbixCash journey in India has been completely focused on that endeavor.”

EbixCash is a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX), with a leadership position in key businesses that it operates in, with a “phygital” strategy that combines over 650,000 physical agent distribution outlets throughout India and Southeast Asia as of December 31, 2021; with a Omni-channel online digital platform that offers its products and services encompassing domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, travel services, and technologies across insurance, bus information systems, lending and wealth management in 75+ countries.

About the Economic Times Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2022

The Economic Times - Most Promising Business Leaders of Asia 2022, is a special Initiative by ET Edge a part of the Times of India Group. The initiative recognizes business leaders who made a difference amidst these challenging times showing incredible resilience and inspiring their organizations. With the promise of a new brand of leaders emerging from the rising nations of Asia, the future of the continent looks very exciting. The Economic Times is proud to acknowledge business leaders of Asia, who are going to play an important part in shaping the business demographics of not just Asia, but also the world in the very near future.

With a "Phygital" strategy that combines over 650,000 physical agent distribution outlets throughout India and Southeast Asia as of December 31, 2021, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's Financial exchange portfolio of software and services encompasses domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, travel services and technologies for insurance, bus information systems, lending and wealth management across 75+ countries including India.

