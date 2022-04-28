Worldwide Face Mask Detection Industry to 2030 - Featuring Aerialtronics, Asura Technologies and Canaan Among Others

Dublin, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Face Mask Detection Market by Technology, Component, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Face Mask Detection is an AI and Computer Vision driven image analytics solution which caters to the Covid-19 related violations. It's artificial intelligence program detects violations like Face Mask Detection, Social Distance Detection/This system can be deployed on the Hospitals , Office Premises , Government Offices , Schools and Education Institutes, Construction sites, Manufacturing units, Airports etc.



Focus on increasing public safety standards and need for safer return to work solution is the primary factor that is driving the market growth. However, growing user concerns about data privacy and end of face mask compulsion rules in public places is mainly restraining the market growth. Further, growing adoption of face mask in transportation sectors and deployment in containment zones is creating a lucrative growth for the market.



The face mask detection market is primarily bifurcated on the basis of technology, component and application. Based on component the market is segmented into hardware and services, while on the technology optical and e-beam. Based on application the market is bifurcated into airport, hospital and others,

Some of the key companies mentioned within the report are Aerialtronics, Asura Technologies, Canaan Inc., InData Labs, LeewayHertz , Microsoft Corporation, Mobisoft Infotech LLC, NEC Corporation, Sightcorp, Trident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd..



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Face Mask Detection market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of Face Mask Detection market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW AND SCOPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FORCES SHAPING THE FACE MASK DETECTION MARKET

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Drive for increasing public safety standards

3.3.1.2. Need for safer return to work solution

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. User concerns about data privacy

3.3.2.2. End of face mask compulsion rules in public places

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Adoption of face mask detection systems in transportation sectors

3.3.3.2. Deployment in containment zones

3.4. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON THE FACE MASK DETECTION MARKET

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.4.3. Economic impact

3.4.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.4.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: FACE MASK DETECTION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. OPTICAL

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. E-BEAM

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: FACE MASK DETECTION MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HARDWARE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. SOFTWARE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: FACE MASK DETECTION MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. AIRPORTS

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. HOSPITALS

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. OTHERS

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: FACE MASK DETECTION MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING ANALYSIS, 2019

8.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

8.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AERIALTRONICS

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. ASURA TECHNOLOGIES

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. CANAAN INC.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. R&D Expenditure

9.3.6. Business performance

9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. INDATA LABS

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. LEEWAYHERTZ

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. MOBISOFT INFOTECH LLC

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. NEC CORPORATION

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. R&D expenditure

9.8.7. Business performance

9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. SIGHTCORP

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. TRIDENT INFORMATION SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bwjjox