Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Apranga APB shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of APRANGA APB (hereinafter “Company”) shareholders held on 28 April 2022 has resolved the following:

1. Consolidated annual report on the activities of the Company in 2021.

Resolution:

Taken for the information consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2021, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

2. Auditor's report on the Company's financial statements and annual report.

Resolution:

Taken for the information.

3. Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2021.

Resolution:

Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2021.

4. Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2021.

Resolution:

Approve the Company's profit allocation for the year 2021 (Annex 1).

5. Election of firm of auditors and establishment of the terms of remuneration for audit services.

Resolution:

Elect UAB “ERNST & YOUNG BALTIC” as APB APRANGA firm of auditors for the year 2022.

Set the amount of the fee payable for audit services for the year 2022 - not more than EUR 40 000 (forty thousand euros) plus VAT. Authorize the Company's General Director to sign the audit services agreement with firm of auditors.

6. Election of Members of the Board.

Resolution:

Elect to the Board of the Company for the new term of office of 4 years the Board Members, nominated by the largest shareholder of the Company (MG Investment, UAB) holding more than 50 percent of votes: Darius Juozas Mockus, Vidas Lazickas, Ilona Šimkūnienė, Ramūnas Gaidamavičius, Gintaras Juškauskas (Independent Member of the Board), Jonas Jokštys (Independent Member of the Board).

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

Attachment