Motoclub Announces New Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale NFT Collector Series

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series will include sales highlights from what Barrett-Jackson themselves have described as “the most successful” event in their 50-year history, its 2022 Scottsdale Auction, which featured over $200 million (USD) in sales, including Motoclub 1-of-1 SparkNFTs.

This new Series will be split into four pack drops, launching on May 10, 2022, with each drop offering more exclusive and collectible content than the last, all featuring Barrett-Jackson moments immortalized as SparkNFTs.

The first tier, “Premier Pack”, will contain the following four specially chosen vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2022 Scottsdale Auction:

2022 Cadillac CT4 Blackwing

1966 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Custom “Caterpillar” Pickup

2015 Dodge Viper SRT/10 GT

2007 Bentley Continental GT

Each vehicle will be represented by 3 x high-res digital images and 1 x video. Every pack includes 4 random SparkNFTs from the “Premier” tier, for a total of 16 SparkNFTs to be collected.

Motoclub members can sell and trade their way to complete “Premier Pack” sets using the Motoclub Trading Platform, or by buying additional packs from the Motoclub Showroom.

More details on this exciting new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here .

“We were absolutely thrilled with our Scottsdale auction,” said Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson. “We sold more than 1,800 collectible vehicles, and total sales surpassed $200 million making it the most successful auction in our 50-year history and reinforcing why Barrett-Jackson is the go-to for car enthusiasts globally. We can’t wait to share the magic from our Scottsdale event with Motoclub members.”

Cameron Chell, co-head of Motoclub and Chairman of CurrencyWorks, said: “The popularity of the Barrett-Jackson collector series has helped spearhead the growth of the Motoclub platform; and we’re very proud to be able to share the amazing content this partnership brings with digital collectors from across the world.”

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale 2022 Collector Series “Premier Pack” will be released on May 10, 2022 at 12 p.m. PDT.

