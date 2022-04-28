Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market is Valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2027

Raipur, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm , has launched a report on the Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What is ‘Military Airborne Electro-Optics’?

The use of military electro-optics is very abundant in military applications such as airborne, land-based, and naval platforms. Electro-opticals, also mentioned as EO systems, cover a wide range of distinct technologies based on their missions. These sensors include both visible spectrum and infrared sensors, due to which these systems provide total situational awareness during both day and night, even in low light conditions. Due to the rapid surge in conflicts, terrorism, border confrontations, and other threats, modern airborne electro-optics have become indispensable.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increased focus on the development and deployment of stealth aircraft by countries such as China, India, Germany, and France, in the forthcoming years to strengthen their aerial defense capabilities.

The rapid increase in military aircraft programs along with the increasing need for surveillance and early warning solutions.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Aircraft Type - Military Helicopters, Military Aircraft, and Military UAV.

Military Helicopters, Military Aircraft, and Military UAV. Product Type - Hyperspectral and Multispectral.

- Hyperspectral and Multispectral. Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market Insights

by Aircraft Type

The military aircraft segment held the major market share, followed by military helicopters, and military UAVs. On the other hand, the military UAV segment is expected to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period due to a large focus of several countries on the production of UAVs.

by Product Type

Multispectral electro-optics is expected to remain the dominant as well as the faster-growing market segment during the forecast period. This is because the multispectral systems are of a lower cost and provide effective results for all types of military aircraft.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for military airborne electro-optics during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period, due to the rising military expenditure in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

COVID-19 Impact on the Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market

COVID-19 has put an immediate halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

Electro-optical systems for airborne is considered to be a specialized product with the presence of limited players. Most of the major players are extremely diversified with the presence in other business segments. The following are the key players in the military airborne electro-optics market:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)

Teledyne FLIR LL

HENSOLDT

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Military Airborne Electro-Optics Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

