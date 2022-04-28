Caladrius Biosciences to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (ET). To join the live conference call, please refer to the dial-in information provided below.



Dial-in information:

Conference ID: 7129748

U.S. Toll-Free: 866-595-8403

International: 706-758-9979

Please dial-in 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

A live webcast of the call will also be accessible under the Investors & News section of the Caladrius website (https://ir.caladrius.com) and will be available for replay for 90 days after the conclusion of the call.

For those unable to participate on the live conference call, an audio replay will be available that day starting at 7:30 p.m. (ET) until May 12, 2022, by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 404-537-3406 (International) and by entering the replay passcode: 7129748.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies designed to treat or reverse disease. We are and have been developing first-in-class autologous cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: XOWNA® (CLBS16), the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and an ongoing Phase 2b study (www.freedom-trial.com) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS12 (HONEDRA® in Japan), recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; and CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic kidney disease (“DKD”). No assurance can be given with respect to the future of these programs. For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

The Company recently announced that it has signed a definitive merger agreement with Cend Therapeutics, Inc. (www.cendrx.com). The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

