Motus GI to Release First Quarter Results and Provide a Business Update on May 12

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide updates on recent corporate developments.

Conference Call and Webcast

Date and Time: Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET Domestic: 844-825-9789 International: 412-317-5180 Passcode: 10166381 Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yaYf8LWA

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Motus GI website, www.motusgi.com, for 90 days following the event.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Troy Williams

LifeSci Advisors

(518) 221-0106

twilliams@lifesciadvisors.com



