CEX.IO Ranked In Top 10 Safest Cryptocurrency Exchanges by CryptoCompare

NAPERVILLE, III., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, was recently ranked the ninth safest cryptocurrency exchange by crypto asset data provider CryptoCompare. The designation was announced in the organization’s April 2022 Exchange Benchmark report.

The CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark is a global ranking of more than 150 global spot exchanges, created to bring transparency and accountability to the crypto asset exchange landscape. CEX.IO earned an “A” rating with high marks in the categories of KYC/Transaction Risk, Asset Diversification, Market Quality, Data Provision, Team/Exchange and Security.

CEX.IO Founder and CEO Oleksandr Lutskevych said, “CEX.IO remains dedicated to operating a best-in-class, fully transparent cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem for the crypto curious, crypto serious and institutional investors. We are delighted to be ranked amongst the best of our industry counterparts, and thank CryptoCompare for the acknowledgement.”

Following a series of accolades for CEX.IO this year, the organization was also recently listed by Forbes as a top 20 Best Global Crypto Exchange, named ”Best Overall DeFi Platform” by the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and was a Hedgeweek finalist for Best Exchange.

To review the report’s findings and methodology, visit Exchange Benchmark.

ABOUT CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including retail and enterprise crypto holders, as well as professional traders and financial institutions. The dedicated CEX.IO team includes over 400 global professionals across offices in the U.K., U.S., Portugal, Gibraltar and Cyprus. For more information, visit CEX.IO.