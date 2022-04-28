iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” Webinar Series to Feature Clinical and IT Experts from Wake Radiology

NASHUA, N.H., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that the next event in its “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series will take place on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 pm EST. The live event, titled “Why ProFound AI® Prevailed as the Premier AI Solution in a Competitive Trial at Wake Radiology,” will feature clinical and information technology (IT) experts from Wake Radiology, a leading healthcare provider with 14 imaging locations in the Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area. The event will be moderated by iCAD’s President and CEO, Stacey Stevens. Visit this link to register.



Featured panelists include:

Matt Dewey, Chief Information Officer (CIO), Wake Radiology

William G. Way Jr., MD, Diagnostic Radiologist, Wake Radiology

“After comparing all available options, we felt that iCAD’s technology was simply the best. We needed an AI solution that would allow us to read mammograms from either the Hologic workstation or from Intelerad PACS and ProFound AI, which supports multiple output formats, was able to provide that flexibility.” -- Matt Dewey, CIO, Wake Radiology

“Having the latest in AI at our fingertips shows that we are on the leading edge of advances in breast imaging. It inspires confidence in our patients that we are committed to the deployment of state-of-the-art technologies that are clinically proven to enhance patient care.” -- William G. Way Jr., MD, Diagnostic Radiologist, Wake Radiology

The Company’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series, which will highlight customer success stories throughout the year, began on Wednesday, April 27. The first event, “Why Kettering Health Traded out Previous AI Software for ProFound AI Enterprise-Wide” featured distinguished clinical and administrative experts from Kettering Health, a leading enterprise breast care provider with 14 breast centers across southwest Ohio. Event recordings are available on the Company’s website, www.icadmed.com.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening in light of risks of potential exposure to Covid-19, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Inquiries:

iCAD Investor Relations

ir@icadmed.com