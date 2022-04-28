Catchpoint Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint®, the global leader in digital experience observability, announced today the successful completion of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This certification validates that Catchpoint continues to meet security requirements, giving customers and partners the confidence that Catchpoint is achieving the highest level of security best practices.



In today’s security climate, it’s important for IT teams to know that they can trust the security practices of their vendors and their vendors’ supply chain.

“Catchpoint has been laser-focused in ensuring that we have the necessary controls and safeguards to protect customer data,” said Sergey Katsev, VP of Engineering at Catchpoint. “This rigorous third-party assessment includes the technology, policies and processes that enable IT teams to execute confidently on their Digital Experience Observability strategies.”

ISO/IEC 27001 is recognized worldwide as the leading international standard focused on information security. The certification process includes a Stage 1 External Audit of the information security management system and a Stage 2 External Audit which consists of a detailed compliance audit and independent testing. Catchpoint must also perform periodic internal audits and external surveillance audits to confirm compliance in subsequent years.

ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates a commitment to developing, maintaining, and continually improving information security. Implementation of the ISO/IEC 27001 requirements includes performing risk assessments, developing appropriate policies and controls, and implementing advanced cybersecurity technologies. Certification is achieved by implementing 114 controls in 14 groups and 35 control categories.

The formal audit process was facilitated by TrustNet, a leading cybersecurity and compliance services provider. The certification audits were performed by MSECB, a global provider of audit and certification services on a wide range of international standards.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint is the enterprise-proven Digital Experience Observability industry leader, empowering teams to confidently own the end user experience. By providing unparalleled visibility and insight into every critical system that collectively produce and deliver digital experiences to customers and employees, industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Equinix trust Catchpoint, to proactively and rapidly detect and repair problems before they impact users. With the largest observability network, broadest capabilities, and highest data quality in the industry, Catchpoint is the ally you need to deliver on the unrelenting user experience expectations of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

About TrustNet

TrustNet helps businesses build trusted relationships with their customers, partners, and employees by providing cybersecurity and compliance services. We are a leading provider of managed security, consulting, and compliance services. Since 2004 TrustNet has been a strategic partner helping clients ensure the security and integrity of their businesses. From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, TrustNet serves mid-size and large organizations, both public and private, across multiple industries in the United States and worldwide. Learn more at www.TrustNetInc.com

About MSECB

MSECB is specialized in the certification of management systems on a wide range of international standards. As a global provider of audit and certification services, MSECB offers its expertise on multiple fields, including but not limited to Information Security, Quality Management, Business Continuity, Service Management, Health, Safety and Environmental Management. MSECB provides certification services in accordance with ISO/IEC 17021 and ISO/IEC 17065.

We help organizations to show commitment by providing them with valuable evaluation and certification against internationally recognized standards. Our mission is to provide our clients with comprehensive services that inspire trust and demonstrate recognition. For further information regarding the MSECB principal objectives and activities, visit www.msecb.com

