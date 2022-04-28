Jasper Therapeutics Announces Plans for Registrational Study of JSP191 in Older Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes or Acute Myeloid Leukemia Undergoing Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation after Type C FDA Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: JSPR) a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic stem cell therapies, today announced that after discussion with the FDA the company plans to initiate a registrational study of JSP191 as a targeted, non-toxic conditioning agent in older patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML) undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic (blood) cell transplantation.



The recent discussion with the FDA included review of the trial comparator arm, population, size, statistical assumptions and primary endpoints. The company agreed with the FDA to submit a trial protocol which is currently being finalized based on agency input. No additional studies were identified as needed prior to start of a potential registrational studies in either MDS or AML patients.

“We would like to thank the FDA for recognizing the need to develop new conditioning regimens with minimal toxicities and enhanced disease control for the growing population of older patients with AML or MDS undergoing transplant,” said Ronald Martell, President and CEO of Jasper Therapeutics. “Given the JSP191 clinical data in AML and MDS patients recently presented at the 2022 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meeting, we believe that JSP191 has the potential to significantly improve transplantation for patients ineligible for intensive myeloablative conditioning. We are looking forward to completing the study protocol for review with the FDA and launching the registrational study early next year.”

Updated data presented at the 2022 TCT Meeting showed that conditioning with a single dose of JSP191 0.6 mg/kg prior to low dose radiation and fludarabine in preparation for transplantation was well tolerated and led to successful engraftment as evidenced by primary neutrophil recovery and full donor myeloid chimerism in twenty-four older patients (aged 62-79) with AML in complete response (CR) or MDS. Twenty patients were determined to be free from morphological relapse or disease progression at last follow up and four patients were off study due to relapse or progression. Clearance of measurable residual disease (MRD) was observed in 12 of 20 evaluable patients at last follow up. One case of late-onset grade III-IV acute GI graft vs. host disease (GVHD) and one case of secondary graft failure were reported. No JSP191 related Significant Adverse Events, no cases of classical acute grade II-IV GVHD and no cases of transplant related mortality within 100 days were reported.

About MDS and AML

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of disorders in which immature blood-forming cells in the bone marrow become abnormal and do not make new blood cells or make defective blood cells, leading to low numbers of normal blood cells, especially red blood cells. In about one in three patients, MDS can progress to AML, a rapidly progressing cancer of the bone marrow cells. Both are diseases of the elderly with high mortality. Each year, about 29,000 patients are diagnosed with MDS and approximately 42,000 patients are diagnosed with AML in the G7 countries for which approximately 2,500 patients with MDS and approximately 8,000 people with AML receive hematopoietic stem cell transplants. These transplants are curative but are underused due to the toxicity of the current intensive conditioning agents that have many off-target toxicities, which includes the chemotherapy agents busulfan and melphalan.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell. The company is advancing two potentially groundbreaking programs. JSP191, an anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development as a conditioning agent that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation. It is designed to enable safer and more effective curative allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants and gene therapies. Clinical study of JSP191 as a novel, disease-modifying, therapeutic for patients with lower risk MDS is also planned to begin in 2022. In parallel, Jasper Therapeutics is advancing its preclinical mRNA hematopoietic stem cell platform, which is designed to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. Both innovative programs have the potential to transform the field and expand hematopoietic stem cell therapy cures to a greater number of patients with life-threatening cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases than is possible today. For more information, please visit us at jaspertherapeutics.com.

