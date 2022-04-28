Frost & Sullivan Names Berkshire Grey the 2022 Enabling Technology Leader for Intelligent Robotic Automation

BEDFORD, Mass., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. (Nasdaq: BGRY), a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, was recently named the 2022 Enabling Technology Leader for Intelligent Robotic Automation by Frost & Sullivan. According to Frost & Sullivan’s analysis –



Ecommerce, retail, third-party logistics, and grocery companies seek to automate online order fulfillment, store replenishment, and other operations to improve throughput and speed, to meet skyrocketing consumer demand and expectations for faster deliveries. However, most processes are still manual, and labor scarcity is prevalent. The COVID-19 pandemic has made labor availability and management more complex, and companies are under pressure to deliver goods rapidly and profitably.

Amid this scenario, Berkshire Grey offers artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-enabled intelligent robotic automation solutions that continuously improve the performance of customers’ warehouse and fulfillment operations. Berkshire Grey’s technology and intellectual property are homegrown. The company has a strong track record of building disruptive technologies and generating solid revenue streams. The company has received 120 patents with 300 more pending. Berkshire Grey effectively matches its robotic expertise and capabilities to meet industry needs through a unique combination of solutions, including a robotic put wall (introduced at the end of Q3 2021), robotic product sortation (either robotically or manually inducted depending on customer needs), robotic product sortation with identification, robotic pick cell, robotic pick and pack cell, robotic induction system, and mobile robotic sortation and sequencing. Berkshire Grey’s products automate the most manual tasks: picking, sorting, packing, and moving goods.

“Frost & Sullivan applauds Berkshire Grey’s dual focus on customer impact and innovation,” said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. “Businesses that adopt Berkshire Grey solutions are solving labor challenges, improving operational capacity, and achieving measurable ROI. We recognize Berkshire Grey as a leader in robotic automation enabling enterprises of all sizes to better serve today’s connected consumers amid intensifying competition.”

Download a complimentary copy of Frost & Sullivan’s full analysis of Berkshire Grey.

With systems in use today in multiple industries including eCommerce, retail, same-day grocery, package handling, and 3PLs, Berkshire Grey is a trusted leader in advanced automation. Berkshire Grey delivers scalable solutions that grow with their customer’s business. With Berkshire Grey’s Intelligent Enterprise Robotics (IER), customers have access to solutions that support their order fulfillment needs across the entire supply chain. In addition to modular solutions, Berkshire Grey’s extensive services include installation, testing and commissioning, and continued support leveraging cloud-based predictive maintenance, management of system operations, analytics, and integration.

