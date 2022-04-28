Komprise Honored as Silver Winner for Big Data Solutions by the 2022 American Business Awards®

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Big Data Solutions category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® today.



More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year and App of the Year, among others. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

With Komprise Intelligent Data Management enterprise IT teams can easily analyze, search and use unstructured data across silos to deliver greater visibility, mobility and value. Komprise customers save over 70% on storage, backup and cloud costs with intelligent data tiering, move to the cloud 27x faster with smart data migration and see a dramatic reduction in time spent preparing data for analytics workflows with our Global File Index. Komprise customers span many sectors and include brand names such as Pfizer, Cadence Design Systems, Carhartt, Fossil and Pacific Biosciences. Read about Komprise 2021 results.

“Komprise is doing a great job helping customers solve for a big challenge - how to manage data at scale,” noted an ABA Stevie Award judge. “Komprise helps customers extract business value from their data without disrupting access, which is key for most businesses. Pfizer and St Luke's are great references in this space, so kudos to the team!”

“It clearly demonstrates the need for the solution and its patented TMT technology and features like Global File Index can help reduce storage costs by a massive margin for the organizations,” another judge wrote. “This could be a potential game-changer for enterprise organizations around the world.”

“It is such a wonderful honor to be recognized by the American Business Awards for excellence in Big Data technology,” said Krishna Subramanian, COO and President of Komprise. “Our customers are storing petabytes of unstructured data and they are challenged with not only right-placing this data for optimal savings, access and security but also uncovering new value from it for operational and marketplace gain. Komprise is helping these enterprises rapidly search across all their data silos and move specific data sets efficiently to the cloud where it can be leveraged by cloud-native analytics tools.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes and analytics tools. www.komprise.com.

