Genasys Inc. Announces New Zonehaven SaaS Contracts in California and Oregon

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced multi-year Zonehaven evacuation management software services contracts with Plumas County, California and Josephine County, Oregon. Josephine is the first county in Oregon to deploy Zonehaven evacuation planning, alerting, and life safety resources.



Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. said, "These contracts, including our first in Oregon for Zonehaven, show the growing momentum in our higher-margin software business and the inherent potential of Zonehaven. As the only unified SaaS evacuation and repopulation system in the market, Zonehaven is a valuable competitive differentiator to the Genasys software platform. This year's Zonehaven expansion outside of California into Colorado and Oregon confirms that emergency managers and first responders in other states are recognizing the need for more comprehensive solutions to help people stay safe during wildfires and other critical events."

Mr. Danforth continued, "2020 and 2021 were two of the most destructive wildfire years in Oregon's history causing 11 deaths, burning more than 2.2 million acres, and destroying several thousand structures. With wind-driven wildfires capable of quickly burning large areas, Zonehaven's training, fire modeling, real-time alerting, and other essential emergency evacuation resources are needed to protect lives."

Mr. Danforth added, "Plumas is the 19th California county where first responders, emergency services agencies, and residents have access to our Zonehaven emergency evacuation platform. In the last two years, lightning and downed electrical lines ignited three major wildfires in Plumas County. The North Complex Fire burned 319,000 acres and more than 2,400 buildings in 2020. Last summer's Beckwourth Complex and Dixie Fires burned more than one million acres and spread into five adjacent counties. Our donation of Zonehaven software and services to Plumas and four other counties during the Dixie Fire was instrumental in keeping residents safe and helped secure this contract."

Charlie Crocker, Genasys' Senior Vice President of SaaS Products said, "The addition of Plumas creates a contiguous group of five Northern California counties managing emergency evacuations with the Zonehaven platform. By substantially improving cross-jurisdictional communication and transforming the evacuation process, Zonehaven is a game-changer for emergency managers, first responders, and the public they serve."

Zonehaven reduces evacuation time from hours to minutes by incorporating hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety. Zonehaven evacuation resources have been utilized to support communications and evacuations across multiple jurisdictions during major wildfires, active shooter incidents, and debris flow hazards.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats. The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), LRAD® long-range communication systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

