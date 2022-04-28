Points ranks 8th on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada!

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in powering loyalty commerce, Points , (NASDAQ: PCOM) (TSX:PTS) is pleased to announce that the company has been recognized as number eight on this year’s Best Workplaces™ in Canada List.



This is the eighth consecutive year that the Toronto-based loyalty solutions provider has received this prestigious accolade, and the second year the company has placed in the top ten.



Inez Murdoch, Chief People Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased to have been identified as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada for an eighth consecutive year and to have achieved our highest ranking to-date. Providing our employees with a healthy work-life balance and creating an environment where they can grow and develop within their careers is central to our core values here at Points. We are honoured that our endeavours to achieve this have been recognized once more, and are very proud that our employees consider us to be one of the best places to work in Canada.”

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, also welcomed the news adding, “Since the pandemic we have strived to maintain our award-winning culture as we transitioned into a hybrid environment. Our employees have readily embraced new challenges and adapted to new ways of working, enabling us to maintain our pace of innovation and expansion as we have continued to forge new collaborations and implement new solutions for our partners over the past year. We attribute our ongoing success to our dedicated team, and are extremely grateful to all our employees for their continued perseverance and commitment to achieving our shared goals.”

In addition, 2022 is also the seventh year that Points has been included on the list of Best Workplaces™ for Women in Canada.

Presented by the Great Place to Work® Institute, the award identifies organizations that foster exceptional work environments and cultures that promote the growth and development of their team members. The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy five percent of each organization’s score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year’s list captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study’s flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There’s only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca .

About Points.com Inc.

Points , (TSX: PTS) (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com.

Media Relations:

Anita Chau

pr@points.com