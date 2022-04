Piezo Motion Expands Reach to Eastern Europe

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ) company, and Component Design In Company, better known as CODICO GmbH, an expert in the distribution of high-quality active and passive electronic components and interconnect systems, today announce a partnership. Piezo Motion is a developer and leading manufacturer of automation technology. CODICO GmbH serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Poland, Austria, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Piezo Motion’s unique motion control technology will enable CODICO GmbH to provide precision motor solutions and motion control at an affordable price to customers that specialize in electronic components, modules and systems, and optimum technical services. Piezo Motion’s multifaceted rotary and linear motors are built with technology that provides a stable, accurate motor designed specifically for OEMs that require ultimate speed, size and accuracy.

“Digitalization is a megatrend on the market. Motors are the third critical element of the industry after steel and semiconductors. Our focus as a design-in distributor is on small-sized motor solutions,” explained Gerhard Strobl, vice president of sales and marketing at CODICO. “Thinking outside the box is our motto. We are flexible, open to ideas and developments, as well as to promoting innovations. With Piezo Motion’s innovative motor solutions without the premium price tag, we can offer our customers many advantages. This partnership is a perfect match.”

Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. These include medical devices and robotics, laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost over conventional piezo solutions.

“There is a huge, pent-up demand for our miniaturized precision motion products globally,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “Our partnership with CODICO will make our state-of-the-art technology available to customers in Eastern Europe.”

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ), a Brain Scientific company, is a leader in precision motor technology, with multimillion-dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative technology and motion products that enhance functionality in a multitude of applications. The company works with startups, OEMs, research institutions and industrial companies from around the world, empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

About CODICO GmbH

The Component Design In Company, better known as CODICO ( codico.com ), stands for Design-In distribution of high-quality active and passive electronic components and interconnect systems. CODICO is an independent, privately owned company based in Perchtoldsdorf, on the southern outskirts of Vienna in Austria. In addition to the headquarters in Perchtoldsdorf, there are product competence centres in Munich (Germany), Treviso (Italy) and Stockholm (Sweden). With a high level of technical expertise, the company places a key focus on Design-In services for its customers. CODICO’s core business thus consists of providing technical support from the initial development phase through to the final product and the sale of only high-quality electronic components.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS

ir@brainscientific.com

MEDIA

pr@brainscientific.com

Corporate Communications