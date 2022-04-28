Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2022 Banking Fintech of the Year Awards

Boston, MA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite-Novarica Group is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Banking Fintech of the Year Awards. The awards recognize innovation achieved by fintech vendors leveraging technology to set a higher standard. The award winners will be featured at Aite-Novarica Group's first annual Banking Fintech of the Year webinar taking place on May 5, 2022.

In its first year, the awards program honors fintech vendors in both the retail and commercial banking spaces that are positively impacting the future of banking. The winners across the four categories are as follows:

Retail Banking Fintech of the Year 2022 – Zeta

– Retail Payments Fintech of the Year 2022 – Trustly

– Commercial Banking Fintech of the Year 2022 – Centime

– Commercial Payments Fintech of the Year 2022 – Transfermate

“Standing out in today’s fintech market is no mean feat,” says Aite-Novarica Group Senior Analyst Gilles Ubaghs. “Our 2022 Fintech of the Year winners are all notable in that they solve real problems for their customers and offer a glimpse of where the future of banking and payments is headed,” he adds.

Selected by the Aite-Novarica Group global audience of bankers and key industry experts who understand the needs of the banking market, the award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria:

Level of innovation

Customer challenges solved

Long-term market impact and influence

The identification of an Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.



To request additional information about Aite-Novarica Group’s Fintech of the Year Awards, please contact us at pr@aite-novarica.com.

About Aite-Novarica Group’s 2022 Banking Fintech of the Year Webinar:

Keeping an eye on fintech vendors in today’s market is like drinking from a firehose. Between breathless valuations and seemingly ever-growing levels of hyperbole, banks, vendors, investors, and other institutions are understandably challenged in identifying which fintech vendors are just vaporware and which are really having an impact.

Join Aite-Novarica Group Strategic Advisor Gilles Ubaghs and Advisor Francisco Alvarez for a one-hour webinar, debuting our inaugural Banking Fintech of the Year 2022 Awards. With a nominee list previously featured in our quarterly Retail and Commercial Banking & Payments report series, our winners have been voted for by our readers, advisors, and industry stakeholders. These awards represent the best of the best in fintech in 2022.

This interactive discussion will feature our winners, which will each have a chance to run through their offering and provide a glimpse into the future of banking.

